A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 to 7 November, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 131,270 1,606,571,234 3 November 2025 600 13,497.7500 8,098,650 4 November 2025 600 13,239.7500 7,943,850 5 November 2025 600 13,432.0667 8,059,240 6 November 2025 700 12,826.5286 8,978,570 7 November 2025 680 12,863.6176 8,747,260 Total 3-7 November 2025 3,180 41,827,570 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 43,981 580,333,714 Accumulated under the program 134,450 1,648,398,804 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 743,655 9,198,687,755 3 November 2025 3,006 13,522.7994 40,649,535 4 November 2025 3,006 13,290.6786 39,951,780 5 November 2025 3,006 13,446.9328 40,421,480 6 November 2025 3,508 12,853.4436 45,089,880 7 November 2025 3,407 12,856.3149 43,801,465 Total 3-7 November 2025 15,933 209,914,140 Bought from the Foundation* 2,084 13,174.6586 27,455,989 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 249,207 3,304,125,230 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 761,672 9,436,057,884

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 134,450 A shares and 861,473 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 November, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484





Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

