A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 3 to 7 November, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|131,270
|1,606,571,234
|3 November 2025
|600
|13,497.7500
|8,098,650
|4 November 2025
|600
|13,239.7500
|7,943,850
|5 November 2025
|600
|13,432.0667
|8,059,240
|6 November 2025
|700
|12,826.5286
|8,978,570
|7 November 2025
|680
|12,863.6176
|8,747,260
|Total 3-7 November 2025
|3,180
|41,827,570
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|43,981
|580,333,714
|Accumulated under the program
|134,450
|1,648,398,804
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|743,655
|9,198,687,755
|3 November 2025
|3,006
|13,522.7994
|40,649,535
|4 November 2025
|3,006
|13,290.6786
|39,951,780
|5 November 2025
|3,006
|13,446.9328
|40,421,480
|6 November 2025
|3,508
|12,853.4436
|45,089,880
|7 November 2025
|3,407
|12,856.3149
|43,801,465
|Total 3-7 November 2025
|15,933
|209,914,140
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,084
|13,174.6586
|27,455,989
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|249,207
|3,304,125,230
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|761,672
|9,436,057,884
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 134,450 A shares and 861,473 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.29% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 10 November, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
