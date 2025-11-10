New Holland wins ‘Best Specialized’ at Tractor of the Year 2026 Awards

Hanover, November 10, 2025

CNH’s (NYSE: CNH) iconic agriculture brand New Holland has once again set the benchmark for excellence. The New Holland T4.120F Auto Command earned top honors in the Specialized category at the prestigious 2026 Tractor of the Year (TOTY) awards.

The ceremony was held at Agritechnica in Hanover, Germany – the world’s leading agricultural trade fair – and celebrates the industry’s most advanced and impactful machinery. The TOTY jury comprises leading farm machinery journalists from across Europe.

“We are delighted to see our product excellence once again recognized by the Tractor of the Year jury,” said Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH. “Our machines provide the latest in advanced technology designed to make farmers more productive and profitable. And we’re thrilled to showcase what’s next for CNH at our Tech Day, live from Agritechnica on November 11.”

Designed with comfort and innovation in mind, the new T4.120F model introduces our Auto Command™ Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with a 50-kph ECO mode — a first in the specialty tractor segment. The introduction of this model completes the range and is packed with high-end specifications that are unique to narrow tractors operating in vineyards and on fruit farms — with specific emphasis on operator comfort and ease of use.

