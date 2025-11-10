Americas Polyurethane Chemicals & Products Industry Report 2025: Raw Materials, Foams, Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and End-Use Sectors Analysis and Forecasts 2024-2029

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane Chemicals & Products in the Americas - 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis on key product categories including raw materials, flexible foam, rigid foam, coatings, adhesives & sealants, elastomers, binders, and end-use markets. This market report and online database provides a cost-effective tool for strategic decision making, allowing clients to monitor market metrics, trends and forecasts at a country or regional level.

The new study revises and updates the analyst's research of the polyurethane industry in the Americas. It builds upon ongoing research into various sectors conducted in recent years. The information contained within this report is based upon an extensive programme of interviews throughout the industry, involving raw materials producers and suppliers, end users, systems houses and relevant trade associations and industry experts.

Most research for this report was undertaken during the first half of 2025. This report therefore contains both PU product production and raw material consumption figures for the year 2024 and forecasts to 2029.

UNITS OF VOLUME

All the volumes quoted in this report relate to tonnes of finished PU products and tonnes of raw material consumed, including the additives, fillers and other materials.

FORECASTS

The forecasts included in this report are based upon industry comments and economic indicators. It can be difficult to present a summary of forecasts for all the various types of polyurethane materials because of the many different factors which may affect the market. Manufacturers themselves are often unable to agree whether a market will increase or decrease, preferring instead to quote the factors most likely to influence it. Forecasts for changes in production by product type and by each application are given for each country covered in this report. These are five-year forecasts, derived from industry comments and expectations, both from the end users and raw material sectors of the polyurethane industry. Forecasts for production in 2029 are given alongside the actual production figures provided for 2024.

FORMULATIONS

The multitude of proprietary formulations used in the various product sectors of the polyurethanes industry means that a number of assumptions have to be necessarily made with respect to product formulations. In this section, the assumptions made (expressed as % w/w formulations) in calculating raw material consumption by product are presented. Since volumes are derived from the below formulations, figures therefore are presented as exact figures.

Market Overview

Total production of polyurethane products in the Americas was approximately 5.19 million tonnes in 2024. This represents a growth of 2.1% compared to the production in the prior year, a far better performance than that seen in 2023. Output had declined by 3.7% in 2023 compared to 2022.

The analyst is forecasting a growth rate of just 0.8% for 2025 due to a notable softening of demand in the US and Mexico and a return to recession for Venezuela; on the other hand, the Argentinian market is expected to rebound thanks to strong government intervention, and Brazilian growth is forecast to continue. By 2029, total production of polyurethane is forecast to reach around 6.03 million tonnes.

North America accounts for the largest share of polyurethane production due to the size and strength of the US industry. South America accounts for just 16% of regional output, and indeed its PU sector is still at a relatively nascent stage in many applications, and it has to import most of its raw material requirements, particularly with the closure of some TDI and polyol capacity. Output declined a little in Mexico in 2024 amid tariff uncertainties, while the US and Canada managed some growth. South America saw growth of 2.6%.

The US is by far the largest polyurethane market in the Americas, with a 69% share of production, followed at some distance by Brazil and Mexico. Brazil showcased the best performance in 2024, with an increase of 5.4%, and Peru and Venezuela also did well, although the latter had previous suffered years and years of decline

There was 2.4% growth in PU output in the US, as it recovered from previous destocking activity. However, US production is expected to soften in 2025 amid destabilising headwinds.

South America imports most of its PU raw materials, so the currency crisis and shortage of FX in some countries continued to cause problems, notably in Argentina. Indeed, the country's polyurethane production declined by a sizeable 15%.

Rigid foam remains the largest end-use market for polyurethane in the Americas region, with a share of 36% (up slightly from 2023). It is followed by flexible foam at 30%, while production volumes for CASE products and binders are considerably lower. Rigid foam also enjoyed the fastest growth acceleration in 2024 (+4.7%), while production of flexible foam was flat.

PU elastomers saw growth of 1.4% in 2024; they are used in a wide variety of applications and hence are protected somewhat if there are downturns in certain downstream industries. However, the industry faced competition from low-cost imports. Likewise, PU coatings, which enjoyed an increase of 1.6%.

Production of PU adhesives/sealants was pretty stable, with a small decline of just 0.4%. These products also find usage in a wide range of applications.

Production of PU binders grew by 2% in 2024 as there was an increase in OSB production in the US and Canada, possibly to compensate for falling imports.

Flexible foam and binders are anticipated to struggle in 2025. The former due to the downturn in mattress and furniture production in the US, and the latter attributed to the difficulties in the construction market. The imposition of sweeping tariffs by the US government is also causing uncertainty, with many PU producers and consumers adopting a 'wait and see' approach. There is also suggested to have been some stockpiling activity at the end of 2024.

Among the individual end-use applications for polyurethane, the largest categories in 2024 were flexible-faced panels, bedding foam, spray foam, refrigeration foam and forest product binders.

Renewable raw materials have been in the market for some time but have not yet taken any notable market share from conventional materials; they can be difficult to work with due to inconsistencies in product and quality. However, the continued focus of all the major raw material companies on sustainability and their carbon footprints will likely drive further development and uptake. The application of biomass-balanced feedstocks is a relatively simple way to achieve greater sustainability, as there is no requirement for product re-registration.

Chemical recycling of polyurethane remains at a nascent stage but is becoming the focus of attention for the large raw material manufacturers and PU processors.

PRODUCTS AND END-USES

The production of polyurethane flexible foam and related raw material demand is broken down as follows:

Flexible Slabstock Foam

Polyether

HR/CMHR

Polyester

Viscoelastic Foam

Flexible Moulded Foam

Automotive Seating Foam

Commercial Vehicle Seating Foam

Transport Other Foam

Carpet Backing & NVH

Furniture Components

Semi-rigid Foam

Integral Skin Foam

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Overall Market Overview

1.2 Flexible Foam

1.3 Rigid Foam

1.4 CASE Applications

1.5 Binders

2. Americas Overview

2.1 Total Americas Overview

2.2 Americas Isocyanate Consumption 2024 and 2029

2.3 Americas Polyol Consumption 2024 and 2029

3. Americas Growth in Production

3.1 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

3.1.1 Raw Mat. Consumption Flexible Foam in the Americas

3.2 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

3.3 Growth in Production of Coatings

3.4 Growth in Production of Adhesives and Sealants

3.5 Growth in Production of Elastomers

3.6 Growth in Production of Binders

4. North America Growth in Production

4.1 NA - Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

4.2 NA Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

4.3 NA - Growth in Production of Coatings

4.4 NA - Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

4.5 NA - Growth in Production of Elastomers

4.6 NA - Growth in Production of Binders

5. South America Growth in Production

5.1 SA - Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

5.2 SA - Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

5.3 SA - Growth in Production of Coatings

5.4 SA - Growth in Production of Adhesives & Sealants

5.5 SA - Growth in Production of Elastomers

5.6 SA - Growth in Production of Binders

