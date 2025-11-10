Data Center Storage Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Expand by Over $200 Billion to Reach $354 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure and Adoption of NVMe and NVMe-oF

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Data center storage is a fundamental component of modern IT infrastructure, enabling businesses to manage, store, and process vast amounts of data efficiently and securely. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the need for robust and scalable storage solutions in data centers is becoming increasingly important.

Organizations are generating and processing unprecedented volumes of data, driven by trends such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Data center storage solutions provide the necessary capacity, performance, and redundancy to handle these data-intensive workloads, ensuring business continuity, disaster recovery, and regulatory compliance.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Data Center Storage Market?



The growth in the data center storage market is driven by several factors, including the increasing volume of data generated by businesses, the shift towards cloud and hybrid IT environments, and the need for scalable and high-performance storage solutions. Technological advancements, such as NVMe, software-defined storage, and hyper-converged infrastructure, are enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of data center storage.

The rise of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and IoT applications is also contributing to market expansion, as these technologies require robust and scalable storage to manage large datasets. Additionally, the growing focus on data security and regulatory compliance is driving demand for secure and reliable storage solutions in data centers.



How Are Technological Innovations Transforming Data Center Storage?



Technological advancements are revolutionizing data center storage, making it more efficient, flexible, and scalable. Innovations such as software-defined storage (SDS) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) are enabling more efficient use of resources and simplifying storage management. The adoption of non-volatile memory express (NVMe) and NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) technologies is enhancing data transfer speeds and reducing latency, providing faster access to critical data.

Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning is optimizing storage performance and capacity management, reducing downtime and operational costs. Cloud-native storage solutions are also gaining traction, offering greater flexibility and scalability to support hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



What Are The Key Trends And User Demands In The Market?



The data center storage market is shaped by several key trends, including the shift towards cloud-based and hybrid storage solutions, the increasing adoption of all-flash storage arrays, and the growing emphasis on data security and compliance. End-users are demanding storage solutions that offer high performance, scalability, and flexibility to support diverse workloads and applications.

The trend towards software-defined storage and hyper-converged infrastructure is also driving demand, as organizations seek to simplify storage management and reduce costs. Furthermore, the need for faster data access and real-time analytics is pushing demand for NVMe and other high-performance storage technologies.



Scope of the Study

Type (SAN (Storage Area Network) System, NAS (Network Attached Storage) System, DAS (Direct Attached Storage) System)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SAN (Storage Area Network) System segment, which is expected to reach US$224.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.2%. The NAS (Network Attached Storage) System segment is also set to grow at 14.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $39.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.1% CAGR to reach $90.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Data Center Storage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Data Volumes and Demand for High-Capacity Storage Solutions Driving Market Growth

Shift Towards Cloud and Hybrid Storage Environments Boosting Data Center Storage Adoption

Technological Advancements in Software-Defined Storage Enhancing Scalability and Flexibility

Rising Focus on Data Security and Compliance Fuels Demand for Secure Storage Solutions

Adoption of NVMe and NVMe-oF Technologies Reducing Latency and Improving Performance

Expansion of Edge Computing and IoT Applications Creating Demand for Localized Storage

Growth of Big Data Analytics and AI Workloads Driving Need for High-Performance Storage

Shift to All-Flash Arrays for Enhanced Speed and Reliability in Data Centers

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Storage Solutions in SME Sector

Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability in Data Center Operations

Emergence of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Transforming Data Center Storage Landscape

