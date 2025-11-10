Data Center Chips Strategic Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $109.3 Billion by 2030 with Achronix Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Fujitsu, and Google at the Forefront

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Chips - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Chips was estimated at US$97.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$109.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center chips are the backbone of cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and other critical digital services that power today's connected world. Data center chips include central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), each tailored to perform specific functions such as general computing, parallel processing, or machine learning. As data centers continue to evolve to meet the growing demand for processing power and storage, the role of these chips becomes increasingly vital in ensuring that data centers can deliver high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient computing resources.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Data Center Chips Market?



The growth in the data center chips market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence is a significant driver, as these applications require substantial computational power that can only be provided by advanced data center chips. Technological advancements in chip design and manufacturing are also propelling market growth, as they enable the development of more powerful and energy-efficient chips that can meet the needs of modern data centers.

The rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in data center operations is further boosting demand, as organizations seek to reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs by deploying more efficient chips. Additionally, the expansion of data-intensive industries such as e-commerce, social media, and streaming services is contributing to market growth, as these sectors rely heavily on data center infrastructure to deliver their services. The increasing investment in data center infrastructure by both public and private entities is also supporting the growth of the data center chips market. These factors, combined with continuous innovation in chip technology, are driving the sustained growth of the data center chips market.



How Are Technological Advancements Shaping the Development of Data Center Chips?



Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in the evolution of data center chips, enabling them to meet the ever-growing demands for higher performance and energy efficiency. The development of smaller, more powerful transistors has allowed chip manufacturers to increase the processing power of data center chips while reducing their size and power consumption. Innovations in chip architecture, such as multi-core and heterogeneous computing designs, have further enhanced the ability of data center chips to handle parallel processing tasks and complex workloads, such as those found in AI and machine learning applications.

Additionally, the integration of advanced cooling solutions and power management technologies has improved the thermal efficiency of data center chips, reducing the need for energy-intensive cooling systems and enabling more sustainable data center operations. These technological advancements are driving the adoption of next-generation data center chips, helping organizations achieve greater computational power and efficiency in their data center operations.



What Are the Key Applications and Benefits of Data Center Chips?



Data center chips are critical components in a wide range of applications, providing the processing power needed to support modern digital services and infrastructure. In cloud computing, data center chips enable the rapid processing of large volumes of data, supporting everything from basic web hosting to complex data analytics and machine learning tasks. In the realm of artificial intelligence, specialized chips such as GPUs and ASICs are used to accelerate deep learning algorithms, enabling faster training and inference times for AI models.

Data center chips also play a crucial role in big data analytics, where they process vast amounts of data in real-time to provide actionable insights for businesses and organizations. The primary benefits of data center chips include increased processing power, improved energy efficiency, and the ability to scale computing resources to meet growing demand. By leveraging advanced data center chips, organizations can enhance the performance and efficiency of their digital infrastructure, enabling them to deliver better services to their customers and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) segment, which is expected to reach US$37.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) segment is also set to grow at 2.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $26.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.2% CAGR to reach $21.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google Cloud Platform and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Scope of the Study

Segments: Product Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Other Product Types); End-Use (BFSI End-Use, IT & Telecom End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Government End-Use, Retail End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Product Type (Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Other Product Types); End-Use (BFSI End-Use, IT & Telecom End-Use, Manufacturing End-Use, Government End-Use, Retail End-Use, Other End-Uses) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $109.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global





