Company announcement

No. 36/2025

10 November 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 27/10/2025 10,000 325.18 3,251,800 28/10/2025 10,000 320.69 3,206,900 29/10/2025 10,000 318.74 3,187,400 30/10/2025 13,000 311.98 4,055,740 31/10/2025 14,000 306.33 4,288,620 Accumulated for the period 57,000 - 17,990,460 Accumulated under the programme 972,896 - 253,688,470

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,332,204 treasury shares corresponding to 2.8% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments