Company announcement
No. 36/2025

                                                 10 November 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme
On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 November 2025 to 7 November 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
27/10/2025 10,000  325.18  3,251,800
28/10/2025 10,000  320.69  3,206,900
29/10/2025 10,000  318.74  3,187,400
30/10/2025 13,000  311.98  4,055,740
31/10/2025 14,000  306.33  4,288,620
Accumulated for the period57,000-17,990,460
Accumulated under the programme972,896-253,688,470

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,332,204 treasury shares corresponding to 2.8% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

