Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $799.3 Billion by 2030 with Blinkers, BMW, Capital Lease Group, Carly Holdings, and Getaround Driving Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) was valued at US$317 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$799.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) is revolutionizing mobility and transportation by offering flexible, on-demand access to vehicles without the long-term commitment and financial burden of ownership. This innovative model allows consumers and businesses to lease or rent cars on a short-term basis, ranging from a few hours to several months, depending on their needs.

CaaS is particularly appealing in urban environments where car ownership is often impractical due to high costs, parking challenges, and the increasing availability of alternative transportation options. By providing access to a wide range of vehicles - from compact city cars to luxury models - CaaS allows users to choose the right vehicle for each specific occasion, whether it's a business trip, a weekend getaway, or daily commuting. This flexibility, combined with the convenience of digital platforms that facilitate booking, payment, and vehicle access, is transforming the way people think about car use, making it more sustainable, cost-effective, and aligned with modern lifestyles.

What Trends Are Driving Growth in the Car-as-a-Service Market?



Several trends are driving growth in the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) market, including the rise of the sharing economy, advancements in vehicle technology, and the increasing focus on sustainability. The sharing economy, characterized by a preference for access over ownership, has created a fertile ground for CaaS to flourish, as consumers seek more flexible and cost-effective ways to use cars. Technological advancements, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving, are also boosting the CaaS market by making it easier and more attractive to offer a variety of vehicle options that are both environmentally friendly and equipped with the latest features.

The growing awareness of sustainability and the push for greener transportation solutions are encouraging both consumers and businesses to adopt CaaS as an alternative to traditional car ownership, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to broader environmental goals. Additionally, the expansion of smart cities and the development of digital infrastructure are facilitating the integration of CaaS into urban mobility systems, further driving market growth. These trends underscore the transformative potential of CaaS in reshaping transportation and mobility in the 21st century.



What Innovations Are Enhancing the Functionality of Car-as-a-Service?



Innovations in Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) are enhancing functionality through advancements in digital platforms, vehicle connectivity, and data analytics. Modern CaaS platforms are increasingly leveraging AI and machine learning to optimize vehicle availability, pricing, and maintenance schedules, ensuring that users have access to well-maintained vehicles whenever they need them. These platforms often include mobile apps that allow users to book, unlock, and start vehicles remotely, streamlining the entire process and enhancing user convenience.

Connectivity features, such as telematics and IoT sensors, enable real-time monitoring of vehicle performance and usage, which helps service providers ensure safety and efficiency. Additionally, data analytics are being used to personalize the CaaS experience, offering tailored recommendations and promotions based on individual user behavior and preferences. These innovations are making CaaS more responsive, reliable, and user-friendly, contributing to the growing adoption of this service model in both personal and corporate transportation sectors.



How Does Car-as-a-Service Impact Consumer Behavior and Urban Mobility?



Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) significantly impacts consumer behavior and urban mobility by shifting the focus from car ownership to car access, promoting a more flexible and sustainable approach to transportation. For consumers, CaaS offers the freedom to use a car only when needed, without the associated costs and responsibilities of ownership, such as maintenance, insurance, and depreciation. This shift is particularly appealing to younger generations who prioritize experiences and convenience over ownership.

In urban areas, where space is limited and traffic congestion is a growing concern, CaaS reduces the number of privately owned vehicles on the road, contributing to decreased traffic, lower emissions, and more efficient use of urban space. Additionally, CaaS complements other forms of shared and public transportation, enabling a more integrated and multimodal approach to urban mobility. As a result, cities adopting CaaS solutions are better equipped to meet the challenges of urbanization, improving the quality of life for residents and promoting sustainable growth.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Blinkers Co, BMW Singapore, Capital Lease Group, Ltd., Carly Holdings Limited, Getaround, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IC Powered Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$630.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.2%. The Electric Vehicles segment is also set to grow at 18.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $85.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22% CAGR to reach $183.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Propulsion Type (IC Powered Vehicles, Electric Vehicles); Vehicle Type (Economical Cars, Executive Cars, Luxury Cars, Multi Utility Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles); End-Use (Corporate End-Use, Private End-Use).

Propulsion Type (IC Powered Vehicles, Electric Vehicles); Vehicle Type (Economical Cars, Executive Cars, Luxury Cars, Multi Utility Vehicles, Sports Utility Vehicles); End-Use (Corporate End-Use, Private End-Use). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $317 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $799.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift Towards Subscription-Based Models Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry

Environmental and Cost Benefits Driving Adoption of Car-as-a-Service Models

Technological Advancements in Telematics and Vehicle Tracking Supporting CaaS

Growing Demand for Personalized and Convenient Travel Options

Integration of AI and IoT to Enhance User Experience in CaaS Platforms

Rising Investments in Autonomous Vehicle Technologies for Future CaaS Solutions

Market Expansion Driven by Increasing Smartphone Penetration and App-Based Services

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 43 companies featured in this Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) market report include

Blinkers Co

BMW Singapore

Capital Lease Group, Ltd.

Carly Holdings Limited

Getaround, Inc.

GreenMobility A/S

HyreCar

Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

Midas International Corporation

Mobivia Groupe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68xqvs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment