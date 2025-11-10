Got Credit? Launches National Credit Awareness Initiative Encouraging Americans to Reach 700+ Credit Scores

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Got Credit?, a trusted name in credit restoration and financial education, has officially launched a national awareness initiative designed to help more Americans understand the power of achieving and maintaining a 700+ credit score. The campaign aims to highlight how strong credit can open doors to lower interest rates and greater opportunities for homeownership and lending approval.





As credit scores continue to play a major role in everyday life, from securing apartments and car loans to determining insurance rates, Got Credit? is expanding its services and outreach to ensure individuals and families have access to the guidance they need to rebuild and strengthen their credit profiles.

“Our goal is to help people see that a great credit score isn’t just a number, it’s a form of power,” said Jose Rodriguez, Founder of Got Credit?. “When someone crosses that 700 threshold, everything changes. Interest rates drop, approval odds rise, and confidence soars. We want to show people that it’s possible, no matter how far behind they think they are.”

Through its personalized credit repair services, Got Credit? assists clients in identifying and challenging inaccurate or outdated information on their credit reports while guiding them on how to build new positive credit history. The company’s results-driven approach focuses on real education and long-term credit health, ensuring clients not only fix their reports but also understand how to maintain and protect their progress.

This initiative also includes partnerships with lenders, real estate professionals, and community organizations to help educate consumers on the real-world benefits of good credit. By working directly with industry partners, Got Credit ? hopes to bridge the gap between credit awareness and financial opportunity, giving clients the resources they need to prepare for major life milestones like home or car ownership.

“For too long, credit repair has been viewed as a last resort,” Rodriguez added. “We’re changing that. We’re showing people that understanding credit is the first step toward financial confidence, not the last. A 700+ score isn’t out of reach; it’s achievable with the right guidance and consistency.”

Got Credit? remains committed to helping clients take control of their financial future through education, accountability, and results that last.

Media Contact:

Company: Got Credit?

Founder: Jose Rodriguez

Email: thecreditdude@gotcredit.com

Website: https://www.gotcredit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56e6b1fe-bc00-4e0f-ad1c-7d2b9f2fb5a6