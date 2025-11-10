2025 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards honors global humanitarians, celebrates Ali Center’s future

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muhammad Ali Center hosted its 12th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, presented by Humana, on Saturday, November 8. This year’s event kicked off the organization’s 20th anniversary by celebrating 11 esteemed humanitarians from across the globe and kickstarting future initiatives for the Ali Center, beginning with a $1 million grant announcement from The PwC Foundation.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards are the Center’s largest annual fundraiser incorporating two categories: Seasoned Awards, honoring individuals who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principles Awards, presented to young adults 30 years of age or younger that embody Muhammad’s compassionate and philanthropic efforts.

“Twenty years ago, when Muhammad and I opened the doors of this Center, we weren’t just opening a museum. We were lighting a torch. A torch for compassion, courage, and conviction,” Muhammad Ali Center Co-Founder and CEO Lonnie Ali said. “Tonight, as we mark twenty years, we are not looking back. We are looking ahead. To a legacy that shines brighter every day, ready to shake up the world.”

Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, was honored with the Humanitarian Award for Lifetime Achievement. He chaired the philanthropy committee that brought a resolution to the city of Detroit’s historic bankruptcy. Under his leadership, the Ford Foundation became the first non-profit in US history to issue a $1 billion social bond in the US to stabilize non-profit organizations in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Before joining Ford, Walker was vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation, overseeing global and domestic programs including the Rebuild New Orleans initiative after Hurricane Katrina. In the 1990s, as COO of the Abyssinian Development Corporation—Harlem’s largest community development organization—he led a comprehensive revitalization strategy, including building over 1,000 units of affordable housing and the first major commercial development in Harlem since the 1960s. Earlier, he had a decade-long career in international law and finance at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and UBS.

“Muhammad Ali embodied what it meant to be the greatest—in every sense—by showing us that a ferocious spirit and a deep well of empathy must coexist. For me, his words ‘Service to others is the rent I pay for my room here on earth’ are not just a saying; they are the blueprint for action. It is through extending dignity, opportunity, and justice to one another that we truly pay that rent,” Walker said. “I have always been profoundly moved by the Muhammad Ali Center's commitment to preserving and actively championing this extraordinary legacy, ensuring Ali’s vision of service continues to inspire the world.”

Nancy Lieberman, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, BIG3 Head Coach, 2018 Champion and two-time Olympian received the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Lieberman’s many on-court accomplishments enabled her to make an impact in the community with Nancy Lieberman Charities, allowing her to change the lives of children in urban neighborhoods through Educational College Scholarships, Mentorship, Basketball Camps and Clinics, and Racial and Social Justice Lecture programs. Those programs include building 137 “Dream Courts” that have provided over five million children in communities the opportunity to have a safe place to enjoy healthy activities, build relationships with local law enforcement and take part in community engagement.

“This award is very emotional for me because of my lifelong relationship with Muhammad. Had he not been the influence, mentor and friend in my life that he was, I don't know if I would be receiving this award,” Lieberman said. “He gave me a path to help change other people's lives. He was passionate that God had made me special for this assignment in life. I always wanted to be the G.O.A.T in my career, and he helped me realize maybe that wasn't just for me playing on the court. He was the G.O.A.T in every aspect of life. I am overwhelmed and have such gratitude to accept this award.”

Receiving the Humanitarian Impact Award, co-presented by the Laureus Foundation, Anquan and Dionne Boldin built a legacy defined by their shared commitment to service, social justice, and community empowerment. By combining their leadership, influence, and compassion, they continue to drive meaningful change. Together, they co-founded the Anquan Boldin Foundation (Q81) and Sport for Impact, nonprofit organizations that leverage sport as a catalyst for good and champion education, equity, and social justice.

Anquan Boldin, a 14-year NFL veteran, Super Bowl XLVII Champion, and 2015 Walter Payton Man of the Year, is celebrated not only as one of the league’s most productive wide receivers but also as a tireless advocate for systemic reform. His decorated football career—spanning the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions—was matched by his consistent commitment to community service. In 2004, he and Dionne established the Anquan Boldin Foundation to expand educational and life opportunities for underprivileged youth. Their commitment deepened in 2014 with a $1 million scholarship endowment, providing four-year scholarships to academically deserving students, with financial need who embody resilience and dedication to service. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than 40 scholarships. Dionne Boldin has been the driving force behind the Foundation’s growth, ensuring impact in every city the family called home during Anquan’s career.

Together, they later co-founded Sport for Impact in 2023, an athlete-centered foundation dedicated to amplifying athlete influence as a force for social good. The Boldins’ shared legacy is not only one of service, empowerment, and systemic impact, but also one of vision and sustainability. Together, they have demonstrated how sport, influence, and compassion can be harnessed to challenge inequities and create long-term opportunities for communities at home and abroad.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa received the Humanitarian Award for Civility and Compassion. Under Dr. Al-Issa’s leadership, the Muslim World League has launched several initiatives to combat extremism and encourage interfaith harmony, promoting unity and coexistence. Notably, he led a delegation of Muslim scholars to Auschwitz in 2020, marking a historic moment in Muslim-Jewish relations. He also played a pivotal role in the 2019 Makkah Declaration, which brought together over 1,200 Muslim leaders from 139 countries to endorse principles of peace, coexistence, and religious tolerance. His efforts have earned him recognition from global religious leaders, who have praised his commitment to building bridges between faiths.

Joining those Seasoned Awardees were six young international humanitarians doing work in their countries and communities which embodies one of Muhammad Ali’s Six Core Principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality.

Zuriel Oduwole (23), from the United States, received the Core Principle Confidence award for her development work across the globe mediating peace between nations, providing counsel to the world business and political leaders, advocating for girl’s education, and teaching free filmmaking classes to out-of-school young women.

“There are people, there are leaders, there are men, and then there is Muhammad Ali. Organically intellectual, the epitome of kindness, principled to the core, and the measuring yard of greatness. To be receiving an award in his name, is so beyond ordinary,” Oduwole said.”

Dr. Joel Bervell, MD (30), from Ghana, received the Core Principle Conviction award for using viral social media storytelling to expose racial disparities, uncover the hidden history of medicine, and challenge biases in healthcare.

Raby Gueye (30), from Senegal, received the Core Principle Dedication award for expanding educational opportunity by placing young Senegalese leaders in classrooms across underserved communities. Her experiences shaped a lifelong commitment to equity and justice in education.

Gibson Kawago (30), from Tanzania, received the Core Principle Giving award for pioneering clean tech and advancing Africa’s transition to sustainable energy and e-mobility. He is the founder of WAGA Technologies and WAGA Motion, two award-winning ventures delivering clean energy storage and electric vehicle infrastructure across East Africa.

Trisha Prabhu (25), from the United States, received the Core Principle Respect award for her innovative ReThink technology that aims to proactively stop cyberbullying. The ReThink movement and Trisha's anti-hate advocacy have been shared with digital citizens around the world.

“At 13, I wanted to do something about the silent pandemic of cyberbullying and online harassment,” Prabhu said. “Like Muhammad Ali, I wanted humanity to be grounded in, and driven by, love, not hate.”

Charitie Ropati (24), from the United States, received the Core Principle Spirituality award for her work building pipe infrastructure and water infrastructure for rural Alaska Native communities. Ropati uses her engineering background and Indigenous identity to advocate for sustainable and resilient water solutions.

In addition to celebrating the Muhammad Ali Center’s rich history, the year also marked a transformational milestone for its future. A $1 million grant from The PwC Foundation signaled a bold investment in sustaining the Center’s mission for decades to come, anchoring its role as a national leader in compassion-based education, workforce readiness, and youth leadership development.

“The PwC Foundation is honored to support the Muhammad Ali Center with this $1 million investment,” said Tracee Jones, President of The PwC Foundation. “The Human Skills Project, PwC’s new societal commitment, aims to help build a future-ready workforce grounded in empathy, creativity, and human connection. We believe that when people have the confidence and skills to adapt, collaborate, and lead with compassion, communities thrive. Through this grant, PwC is amplifying the impact of The Human Skills Project and bringing Muhammad Ali’s enduring principles to life in ways that inspire, uplift, and unite.”

The grant will serve as a cornerstone for the Ali Center’s next phase of growth, advancing new immersive exhibits, youth leadership initiatives, expansion of the Muhammad Ali Center’s University Programming, and data-driven global programs like the Muhammad Ali Index on Compassion.

Through continued philanthropic investment and partnerships of this caliber, the Center is building a sustainable future that extends Muhammad Ali’s enduring legacy of greatness, empathy, and social impact across communities worldwide.

