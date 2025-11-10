Ekox Launches Testnet v2 After Attracting 130K+ Users and $3B+ TVL

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekox, a next-generation restaking protocol built to enhance security and capital efficiency across decentralized networks, has officially launched Testnet v2. This follows the remarkable success of Testnet v1, which drew more than 100,000 users and achieved over $3 billion in total value locked (TVL) within weeks of its debut.

The release of Testnet v2 marks a new chapter in Ekox’s roadmap toward mainnet, with a sharp focus on usability and user experience (UX). While maintaining the same core protocol architecture, this phase invites community participants to provide structured feedback on the platform’s interface, accessibility, and performance.

“The overwhelming response to our first testnet validated our vision for a scalable and secure restaking infrastructure,” said Burak Ergen, CMO, at Ekox. “With Testnet v2, we’re shifting attention to the finer details — ensuring the user experience is intuitive, seamless, and ready for global adoption.”

To further engage its growing community, Ekox has announced an airdrop campaign that will reward active Testnet v2 participants who contribute feedback and testing data.

“Our community is the foundation of everything we build,” added Burak Ergen, CMO. “By involving users directly in our testing process, we’re creating a protocol that’s not only technically robust but also tailored to real user needs.”

Key Highlights

- 100,000+ Testnet Users during v1

- Over $3B in TVL achieved during initial phase

- Airdrop rewards available for Testnet v2 participants

- Focus on UX testing and feedback collection ahead of mainnet

About Ekox

Ekox is a restaking protocol designed to strengthen decentralized networks by allowing users to restake assets and contribute to multi-chain security. By optimizing validator capital efficiency and network interoperability, Ekox aims to become a foundational layer for the next generation of blockchain infrastructure.

Join the Testnet

Join Ekox Testnet v2 and be part of shaping the future of restaking.

Follow Ekox on Twitter (@EkoxOfficial) and visit ekox.com for updates, documentation, and participation details.

