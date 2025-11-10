Hometown Hero Donates $50,000 to Support Texas VFW Recruitment Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hometown Hero, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced a donation of $50,000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Texas in support of the state commander’s recruitment initiative.

The contribution will help the Texas VFW expand its outreach and engagement programs, ensuring that veterans across the state have access to the camaraderie, resources and advocacy the organization provides.

“We are very grateful to Hometown Hero for this generous donation,” Dave Walden, state commander of the Texas VFW. “Their support strengthens our ability to connect with veterans who need us most. Recruitment is vital to sustaining our mission of service and this gift will make a real difference, helping ensure that every veteran has access to the benefits, support and advocacy they deserve.”

“Hometown Hero’s continued support reflects their commitment not only to veterans, but also to strengthening the communities that veterans are part of,” said Mitch Fuller, national/state legislative chairman for the Texas VFW. “They’ve been a strong voice in Austin and in Washington advocating for responsible hemp policy, and that same dedication shows in their investment in veteran outreach.”

Hometown Hero has a long-standing tradition of supporting veteran-focused organizations. The company donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to nonprofits that assist service members and their families.



“Veterans have given so much for our country and it’s our responsibility to ensure they have the resources, support and sense of belonging they deserve,” said Lukas Gilkey, co-founder and CEO of Hometown Hero and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. “The Texas VFW plays a critical role in that mission. We’re honored to help strengthen their efforts to reach and serve more veterans across Texas.”

About Hometown Hero

Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans, including offering year-round discounts to active and retired military personnel. The company also is a founding member of the Texas Hemp Business Council . For more information, visit https://hometownhero.com/ or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

Media Contact:

George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson

310.279.5968

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com