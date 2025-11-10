Barrick Increases Share Buyback Program

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the existing share repurchase program in the amount of $500 million.

In February 2025, Barrick’s Board of Directors authorized a program for the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common shares over the next 12 months at prevailing market prices in accordance with applicable law. Given Barrick’s strong performance and significant cash flow generation, the Company has successfully repurchased $1.0 billion of shares as of September 30, 2025, under that original authorization and the Board has now approved a $500 million increase to allow for the potential of further repurchases over the remaining term of the existing program. The Board will consider the size and scope of any 2026 program when it meets in February 2026.

Under the program, repurchases can be made from time to time through published markets in the United States such as the New York Stock Exchange using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, as well as by any other means permitted under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

Barrick believes that, from time to time, its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value. The actual number of shares that may be purchased, if any, and the timing of such purchases, will be determined by Barrick based on a number of factors, including the Company’s financial performance, the availability of cash flows, and the consideration of other uses of cash, including capital investment opportunities, other returns to shareholders, and debt reduction.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of common shares, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry—including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines—Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B’ and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX’.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 (0) 7974 982 458

barrick@brunswickgroup.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

