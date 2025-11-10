With auto collisions typically peaking in winter, Allstate Canada data reveals rear-end crashes are the most common

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians across the country gear up for wintery driving conditions, claims data from Allstate Insurance Company of Canada (“Allstate Canada”) found the three most common types of road collisions are rear-end accidents, lane change incidents, and single vehicle crashes.

The data also reveals a clear seasonal trend: the winter months of January, followed by December and then February saw the highest number of collisions. As temperatures drop, with ice and snow affecting road conditions, Allstate Canada is urging drivers to prepare and adjust their driving habits to stay safe on the road this winter.

“Rear-end crashes can stem from following too closely, busy urban traffic, sudden slowdowns, poor weather conditions, and more. With the colder months ahead, drivers should be aware of the risks of slippery roads and maintain more space around their vehicle to safely brake,” said George Ljubicic, Agency Manager at Allstate Canada. “Our data doesn’t just highlight the risks; it helps remind Canadians that prevention matters. Simple habits like installing winter tires, slowing down, and planning extra time for travel may help reduce the chances of a collision. At Allstate, we see first-hand the impact of preparation and awareness, and we’re committed to helping drivers stay safe every season.”

Key reminders for safer travels

Even seasoned drivers can forget winter driving basics. From shifting daylight hours to unexpected black ice, winter driving demands renewed attention and caution each year:

Install winter tires. Keep an eye on weather reports and have winter tires installed when the temperature drops to below 7 degrees Celsius. Winter driving rules differ by province. Quebec requires winter tires by law, while others may have local guidelines. Check your area’s regulations before hitting the road.

Keep an eye on weather reports and have winter tires installed when the temperature drops to below 7 degrees Celsius. Winter driving rules differ by province. Quebec requires winter tires by law, while others may have local guidelines. Check your area’s regulations before hitting the road. The “three-second rule” is an ideal guide to create distance to the vehicle in front to allow for reaction time in an emergency situation under normal conditions, but this should be increased on slippery roads.

is an ideal guide to create distance to the vehicle in front to allow for reaction time in an emergency situation under normal conditions, but this should be increased on slippery roads. Maintain visibility . Make sure you can see and be seen. Schedule extra time to remove all snow, ice, and frost from your vehicle before departing.

. Make sure you can see and be seen. Schedule extra time to remove all snow, ice, and frost from your vehicle before departing. Consider when you should or shouldn’t drive . Check the weather report. Can you put off whatever you’re doing? If you are going, plan extra travel time.

. Check the weather report. Can you put off whatever you’re doing? If you are going, plan extra travel time. Avoid passing snowplows . The reduced sightlines and the extended blades of these vehicles can lead to serious accidents if you try to pass.

. The reduced sightlines and the extended blades of these vehicles can lead to serious accidents if you try to pass. A properly maintained car can help reduce the risk of mechanical issues on a cold winter drive.

can help reduce the risk of mechanical issues on a cold winter drive. Review your car insurance policy and roadside assistance coverage .

Allstate Canada encourages drivers to make winter preparedness a priority. Taking the time to adapt driving habits to the season can help keep everyone safer on the road.

Allstate Canada automotive claims information referenced above is based on internal analysis of data collected from October 2023 to September 2025.

For more travel-related online safety advice, go to the GOOD HANDS® blog at https://blog.allstate.ca/top-10-tips-for-safe-winter-driving/

