WTW’s Alexis Faber Honored as Women to Watch Iconic Leader by Business Insurance 

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that Alexis Faber, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, has been honored as a Women to Watch Iconic Leader by Business Insurance. This prestigious award was given to a select group of past Women to Watch Award winners in recognition of how their leadership and impact have helped shape the commercial insurance industry over the past two decades. Faber won the Women to Watch Award in 2010.

Commenting on her award, Faber said, "This is an incredible honor. Being recognized as an Iconic Leader by Business Insurance, among such a distinguished group of women who have broken barriers and set new standards, is both humbling and inspiring. This award celebrates my personal journey and highlights the significant progress we’ve made in commercial insurance. It’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of inclusion. We still have work to do, and I’m committed to empowering the next generation of leaders by ensuring that all talent, regardless of gender, has the opportunities and support needed to thrive. Mentoring and developing diverse professionals are not just responsibilities but are passions of mine. Seeing individuals grow and succeed is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career."

The full list of Iconic Leaders is available at: https://www.businessinsurance.com/bievent/2025-women-to-watch/

