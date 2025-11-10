Data Center Substation Strategic Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2030 with ABB., Black & Veatch, Caterpillar, Cisco Systems, and Cummins at the Forefront of Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Substation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Substation was estimated at US$9.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Data center substations play a crucial role in ensuring reliable and efficient power distribution for high-density computing environments. As hyperscale and colocation data centers require massive amounts of electricity, dedicated substations help regulate voltage levels, prevent outages, and enhance grid stability. These substations act as an intermediary between utility providers and data center facilities, ensuring that power is delivered safely and efficiently.





The growing demand for renewable energy integration has further emphasized the need for advanced substations capable of handling variable power loads. As data centers transition to carbon-neutral operations, substations must support energy storage solutions, grid interconnectivity, and demand response programs. Additionally, the rise of AI-powered workload management has increased power consumption, necessitating the development of substations that provide enhanced energy efficiency and load balancing.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Data Center Substation Market?



The growth in the data center substation market is driven by increasing power demands, advancements in smart grid technology, and regulatory mandates for energy efficiency. As data centers expand globally, the need for dedicated substations that provide stable and scalable power distribution is becoming critical.



End-use expansion is another key driver, with substations being deployed in hyperscale, colocation, and financial services data centers. The rise of AI-driven data processing and IoT applications is further fueling market growth, necessitating substations with high-speed power regulation and advanced monitoring capabilities. Additionally, collaborations between utility providers and data center operators are fostering innovation, ensuring that substations continue to evolve to support the next generation of digital infrastructure.



What Are the Latest Innovations in Data Center Substation Technologies?



One of the most significant innovations in data center substations is the adoption of digital substations, which leverage IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics to optimize power distribution. These systems provide real-time monitoring of electrical performance, reducing downtime and improving energy efficiency.



Another key advancement is the integration of smart transformers, which automatically adjust voltage levels based on data center power demand. Additionally, modular substations designed for rapid deployment are gaining popularity, enabling data centers to scale operations without extensive infrastructure investments. The use of renewable energy substations with battery storage capabilities is also reshaping the market, allowing data centers to operate with minimal environmental impact.



How Are Market Trends and Regulatory Policies Impacting Data Center Substations?



The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has influenced the development of next-generation data center substations. Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter emission standards and energy efficiency mandates, compelling data centers to invest in high-efficiency power distribution infrastructure.



Market trends indicate a shift toward hybrid substations that integrate conventional power sources with renewable energy grids. Additionally, hyperscale data centers are deploying on-site substations to improve power reliability and reduce transmission losses. Strategic partnerships between data center operators and energy providers are also driving the adoption of substations equipped with advanced automation and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Data Center Substation Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Data Center Substation Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABB Ltd., Black & Veatch Holding Company, Caterpillar Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cummins Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Switchgears Component segment, which is expected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.1%. The Transformers Component segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Component (Switchgears Component, Transformers Component, Capacitors Component, Busbar Component, Other Components); Voltage (Above 500 kV Voltage Substation, 220 kV - 500 kV Voltage Substation, 110 kV - 220 kV Voltage Substation, 33 kV - 110 kV Voltage Substation); Channel Partner (OEMs Channel Partner, TSO/DSO Channel Partner)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Data Center Substation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Power Demand from Hyperscale Data Centers Throws the Spotlight on High-Capacity On-Site Substations

Expansion of Edge and Colocation Facilities in Remote Locations Drives Deployment of Modular Substation Infrastructure

Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Integration Necessitates Grid-Tied and Hybrid Substation Solutions

Regulatory Pressure on Energy Efficiency and Reliability Strengthens Business Case for Next-Gen Digital Substations

Surge in AI and High-Performance Computing Workloads Elevates Substation Design Requirements for Load Stability

Growth of Urban Data Centers Drives Demand for Compact, Space-Saving Substation Architectures

Deployment of Private Power Infrastructure by Hyperscale Operators Encourages Substation Customization

Integration of Smart Sensors and SCADA Systems Fuels Innovation in Intelligent and Condition-Based Substation Monitoring

Increased Grid Volatility and Brownout Risks Spur Demand for Redundant and Resilient Substation Designs

Government Investment in Critical Infrastructure Modernization Supports Substation Expansion in Emerging Markets

Increased Focus on Grid Decentralization Promotes Distributed Substation Models for Multi-Source Power Handling

Utility-Demanded Compliance for Power Quality and Load Balancing Drives Substation Technology Upgrades

Electrification of Cooling Systems and Liquid Cooling Deployment Adds Pressure on Substation Load Capacity

Rising Deployment of High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Influences Substation Design Requirements

Demand for Faster Deployment Timelines Fuels Growth in Factory-Assembled, Skid-Mounted Substation Units

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this Data Center Substation market report

ABB Ltd.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Caterpillar Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Panduit Corp.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Vertiv Holdings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t4669

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment