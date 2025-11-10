SCHMID Group secures major orders for Panel Level Packaging (PLP) and modified-Semi-Additive (mSAP) production equipment

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD), a global equipment maker and solution provider for Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and IC-Substrate manufacturing, today announced the successful acquisition of two significant orders in the fast-growing field of Panel Level Packaging and mSAP production Equipment.

In one project, SCHMID will deliver a cluster configuration of its InfinityLine C+ as well as InfinityLine H+ equipment to one of its customers in Southeast Asia. A leading global technology company that operates at the intersection of semiconductors and infrastructure software, delivering connectivity, storage, and computing solutions that power data centers, mobile networks, and enterprise systems worldwide. Its portfolio spans high-performance chips, custom silicon, and security-driven software platforms that enable cloud, AI, and 5G innovation. Through strategic acquisitions and continuous R&D investment, the company has built a resilient, diversified business model combining hardware excellence with recurring software revenue, positioning it as a key enabler of next-generation digital infrastructure. in Southeast Asia.

The second project involves the supply of horizontal InfinityLine H+ and vertical InfinityLine V+ machines for a customer in China for the expansion of its mSAP capacities, mainly for AI Server PCB and similar products. This customer is a leading manufacturer in the electronics interconnect industry specializes in high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs), IC substrates, and electronic assembly solutions that support advanced computing, communication, and automotive systems worldwide. The company provides comprehensive design-to-manufacturing capabilities, enabling large-scale production for AI servers, 5G infrastructure, and consumer electronics. With continuous investment in R&D, automation, and sustainable production, it has established a reputation for technological excellence and reliability, serving as a key enabler of next-generation semiconductor packaging and system integration.

Market Context: AI and Semiconductor Growth

The orders once again underscore SCHMID Group’s growing role in enabling advanced electronics manufacturing at a time of unprecedented AI-driven demand.



According to IDC, global semiconductor revenues are projected to reach $785 billion in 2025 and accelerate toward $1.1 trillion by 2029, driven primarily by the rapid adoption of AI-centric architectures and data-intensive computing. TrendForce forecasts a 24 % year-over-year increase in AI server shipments in 2025, with North American hyperscalers spearheading demand, complemented by expanding sovereign cloud initiatives across Europe and the Middle East.

This surge in AI infrastructure investment is reshaping the IC-substrate and advanced PCB ecosystem. TechSearch International notes a sharp rise in demand for large-body substrates as designs integrate more high-bandwidth memory (HBM) stacks and adopt co-packaged optics (CPO) to meet next-generation performance and bandwidth requirements. These dynamics further underscore the strategic relevance of SCHMID’s advanced process equipment portfolio, which enables scalable, high-yield manufacturing for next-generation packaging technologies.

Executive Statement

“These projects reflect our customers’ confidence in SCHMID’s capability to deliver reliable, scalable production solutions for next-generation Advanced Packaging,” said Roland Rettenmeier, CSO of SCHMID Group. “The surge in AI-driven semiconductor demand is redefining requirements for IC-substrates and advanced PCBs. With our InfinityLine product family and our innovative technologies, we enable our partners to achieve the performance, yield, and sustainability targets essential for this new era of high-density packaging.”

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

