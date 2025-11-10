Converged Data Center Infrastructure Analysis 2025: Market to Reach $28.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.3%, Driven by Rise of Cloud-native Applications, Data Virtualization, and Hybrid Cloud Models

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Converged Data Center Infrastructure - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Converged Data Center Infrastructure was estimated at US$6.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$28.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Converged data center infrastructure (CI) is redefining the architecture of modern enterprise IT by integrating compute, storage, networking, and virtualization resources into pre-configured, centrally managed systems. Unlike traditional siloed data centers, CI solutions streamline deployment, reduce hardware complexity, and improve resource utilization through tightly integrated hardware and software stacks. Enterprises are adopting CI to accelerate IT provisioning, simplify lifecycle management, and support increasingly dynamic workloads.



What Factors Are Accelerating Growth in the Converged Data Center Infrastructure Market?



The growth in the converged data center infrastructure market is driven by several critical factors tied to IT modernization, operational efficiency, and digital transformation strategies. A primary driver is the need to simplify data center complexity and reduce the costs associated with managing separate compute, storage, and network systems. The rise of cloud-native applications, data virtualization, and hybrid cloud models is further fueling demand for converged systems that can integrate and scale flexibly.



Organizations are prioritizing fast, scalable infrastructure that can handle diverse workloads from AI analytics to VDI and containerized microservices without the need for siloed hardware management. Advances in software-defined infrastructure and embedded analytics are enabling intelligent automation, self-healing systems, and optimized resource usage. Additionally, compliance requirements and data sovereignty mandates are encouraging enterprises to invest in on-premises converged systems with cloud interoperability. These developments, combined with reduced deployment time and vendor consolidation benefits, are positioning CI as a foundational pillar of future-ready enterprise infrastructure.



How Are CI Solutions Evolving in Line With Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Demands?



The evolution of converged infrastructure is being shaped by the growing demand for hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. Enterprises increasingly require platforms that can integrate seamlessly with public cloud services, manage distributed workloads, and support containerized applications. CI vendors are responding by offering software-defined capabilities, cloud-native orchestration tools, and platforms that support integration with Kubernetes, OpenStack, and leading hyperscaler APIs.



Advanced CI solutions now include hyperconverged variants (HCI), where storage and compute resources are further collapsed into a software-defined layer, improving efficiency and scalability. These solutions support data center virtualization, edge computing deployments, and disaster recovery setups with minimal hardware overhead. Vendors are also embedding AI and machine learning into CI platforms for automated resource allocation, workload balancing, and predictive maintenance. These capabilities align with the broader shift toward infrastructure-as-a-service and agile IT service delivery models.



How Are Industry Verticals and Use Cases Influencing Deployment Strategies?



Adoption patterns of converged infrastructure vary across verticals but are consistently influenced by use-case-specific performance and compliance needs. In healthcare, CI platforms support electronic health records, diagnostic imaging, and telemedicine with high uptime and secure data handling. Financial services organizations use CI to process high-volume transactions and comply with regulatory standards while maintaining low-latency performance. In retail, CI enables omnichannel data synchronization, customer analytics, and real-time inventory visibility across distributed store locations.



Manufacturing and logistics operations are increasingly deploying CI at the edge to process IoT data locally and improve real-time decision-making. Educational institutions and public sector bodies are also leveraging CI for digital classroom delivery, e-governance, and research data handling. These diverse applications underline the flexibility and scalability of CI systems, making them a preferred choice for organizations seeking consistent performance, streamlined IT operations, and faster time-to-value across digital transformation initiatives.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Computational Devices Component segment, which is expected to reach US$19.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 29.7%. The Storage Devices Component segment is also set to grow at 22.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 36.2% CAGR to reach $7.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

