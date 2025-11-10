Supply Chain Management Software Industry Research 2025: Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2030 with Blue Yonder, Coupa, Descartes Systems Group, E2open, Epicor at the Forefront

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Supply Chain Management Software was valued at US$19.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$22.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Supply Chain Management Software (SCMS) has rapidly evolved from simple inventory trackers into complex, intelligent platforms that serve as the central nervous system of global commerce. As supply chains become increasingly intricate and globalized, businesses are turning to digital tools that offer real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and adaptive planning across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. Modern SCMS platforms leverage cloud computing, AI, and machine learning to offer dynamic modeling, demand forecasting, and instant disruption response - capabilities that traditional systems were never designed to handle.





The ability of these systems to integrate with enterprise applications such as ERP, CRM, and transportation management systems (TMS) ensures a seamless, end-to-end view of the value chain. These platforms allow businesses to monitor shipments across regions, assess supplier performance in real-time, automate purchase orders, and flag potential bottlenecks before they escalate into full-scale crises. The combination of centralized dashboards, AI-assisted decision-making, and automation is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also enabling organizations to build resilient, agile supply chains that can respond to fluctuating global conditions.

What Factors Are Driving the Rapid Growth of the SCMS Market?



he growth in the supply chain management software market is driven by several factors tied to evolving industry demands, technological advancements, and structural shifts in global trade. First, the acceleration of digital transformation across enterprises is pushing organizations to move away from manual, spreadsheet-based tracking to scalable, cloud-native SCMS platforms. As businesses expand into new geographies and deal with diversified vendor ecosystems, centralized platforms that offer multilingual, multicurrency, and real-time collaboration features are becoming indispensable.



Second, the explosive rise of e-commerce, direct-to-consumer models, and personalized fulfillment is demanding hyper-efficient and agile logistics infrastructure - something only modern SCMS can enable. Increased adoption of AI, RPA (robotic process automation), and machine learning in logistics is further boosting platform capabilities and user interest. Moreover, stricter regulatory requirements related to sustainability, product traceability, and cybersecurity are forcing industries to adopt systems that offer built-in compliance and auditability.



Third, sector-specific customization - such as temperature tracking in pharma, SKU-level forecasting in retail, and parts lifecycle monitoring in automotive - is encouraging investment in niche SCMS solutions. The integration of payment, financing, and procurement into these platforms is also driving convergence with fintech, further broadening their utility. Finally, global disruptions - from climate events to geopolitical sanctions - are acting as a catalyst, making resilient, intelligent supply chains a strategic imperative for businesses of every size and sector.



What Features Are Defining the Next Generation of SCMS?



s industries shift from reactive to proactive supply chain models, SCMS is becoming smarter, more modular, and increasingly autonomous. One of the most defining features is the rise of digital twins - virtual replicas of supply chain operations that simulate 'what-if' scenarios in response to disruptions such as labor shortages, port closures, or raw material scarcities. These simulations help companies identify vulnerabilities and explore mitigation strategies in a risk-free environment. Advanced SCMS also enables multi-tier supplier management by mapping entire supplier ecosystems, offering greater visibility into sub-suppliers and enabling better contingency planning.



Blockchain integration is another game-changer, particularly for sectors requiring traceability and compliance - like food, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Immutable digital ledgers enhance trust, prevent counterfeiting, and streamline document verification across stakeholders. Moreover, predictive demand sensing tools analyze real-time market signals from POS systems, social media, and weather forecasts to adjust production and distribution strategies dynamically. Warehouse automation, fleet telematics, and AI-driven procurement modules are increasingly being built directly into SCMS platforms, making them comprehensive, end-to-end control towers for logistics and sourcing.



How Are Global Trends Reshaping SCMS Deployment Across Industries?



Combination of geopolitical instability, rising inflation, pandemic aftershocks, and environmental concerns has redefined how companies approach their supply chains. The traditional just-in-time inventory model has been largely replaced by just-in-case planning, making SCMS central to balancing cost-efficiency with risk resilience. E-commerce growth has added layers of complexity, requiring platforms that can handle multi-warehouse coordination, last-mile delivery tracking, and reverse logistics. As customer expectations around delivery speed, transparency, and customization rise, SCMS platforms are being redesigned to support omnichannel strategies and micro-fulfillment centers.



In manufacturing and industrial sectors, the trend toward smart factories is tightly coupled with SCMS capabilities. IoT-enabled assets continuously feed data into SCMS platforms, facilitating real-time decision-making on production schedules, maintenance needs, and capacity utilization. In healthcare, where timely access to life-saving drugs and equipment is critical, SCMS ensures regulatory compliance and cold chain integrity. Governments are also turning to SCMS for critical infrastructure projects, defense logistics, and pandemic response planning, as national security concerns extend into supply chain sovereignty. These global shifts are redefining SCMS from a support function into a strategic asset.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Blue Yonder, Coupa, Descartes Systems Group, E2open, Epicor and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Purchasing Management Software segment, which is expected to reach US$15.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Inventory Management Software segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Software (Purchasing Management Software, Inventory Management Software); Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods Vertical, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Food & Beverages Vertical, Transportation & Logistics Vertical, Automotive Vertical, Other Verticals).

Software (Purchasing Management Software, Inventory Management Software); Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods Vertical, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Vertical, Manufacturing Vertical, Food & Beverages Vertical, Transportation & Logistics Vertical, Automotive Vertical, Other Verticals). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Supply Chain Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for End-to-End Visibility and Real-Time Data Analytics Drives Growth in SCM Software Adoption

Rising Supply Chain Complexity and Globalization Strengthen Business Case for Cloud-Based SCM Platforms

Disruptions from Geopolitical Tensions and Pandemics Accelerate Investment in Resilient SCM Technologies

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Forecasting Accuracy and Inventory Optimization

Expansion of E-Commerce and Omnichannel Retail Spurs Adoption of Agile Supply Chain Solutions

Demand for Carbon Tracking and ESG Compliance Features Drives Innovation in Sustainable SCM Platforms

Growth in Cold Chain Logistics for Pharma and Food Industries Fuels Demand for Temperature-Aware SCM Tools

Vendor Collaboration and Supplier Risk Management Capabilities Gain Importance Amid Volatile Markets

Rise of Autonomous Warehousing and Robotics Integration Expands Software-Hardware Interoperability

Advances in Blockchain Technology Strengthen Security and Transparency in Supply Chain Transactions

Increased Adoption of Subscription and SaaS Models Enhances Accessibility for SMBs and Mid-Market Players

Digital Twin Integration and Scenario Modeling Tools Expand Strategic Planning Capabilities

Focus on Cybersecurity and Data Sovereignty in Global Supply Chains Drives Demand for Compliant SCM Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 44 companies featured in this Supply Chain Management Software market report

Blue Yonder

Coupa

Descartes Systems Group

E2open

Epicor

Flexport

FuturMaster

Infor

Kinaxis

Manhattan Associates

Microsoft (Supply Chain)

Motive Technologies Inc.

Oracle SCM Cloud

Project44

QAD

Resilinc

SAP

ShipBob

Spice: Precoro

WiseTech Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zsxyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment