TransPerfect Launches Operations in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The Riyadh office is TransPerfect’s first location in Saudi Arabia and reflects the company’s continued investment in the Middle East, one of the fastest-growing regions for digital innovation. The new location will support clients across KSA and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), providing regional support for language, AI, e-learning, and legal technology solutions.

TransPerfect’s expansion into KSA aligns with the country’s Vision 2030 initiative, which is driving large-scale investment in technology, digital infrastructure, and workforce development. The Middle East represents a USD 1.85 trillion “tri-core” economy—spanning Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar—with sustained GDP growth and a strong focus on diversification and innovation.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “KSA and the wider Gulf region are making major investments in technology and innovation. Establishing our presence in Riyadh enables us to support clients driving that change and to provide services closer to where their businesses operate.”

To celebrate the opening, TransPerfect will host a client reception at the British Ambassador’s Residence in Riyadh on November 25.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

