Pixalate’s October 2025 United Kingdom Publisher Rankings: Top Mobile ‘Sports’ Apps For Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

According to Pixalate’s October 2025 rankings, ‘OneFootball: All Soccer Scores’ was No. 1 on Apple App Store, and ‘LiveScore: Live Sports Scores’ was top-ranked on Google Play Store within the ‘Sports’ IAB mobile app category for programmatic ad traffic quality in the United Kingdom (UK)

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the United Kingdom (UK) October 2025 Top Mobile ‘Sports’ Apps Rankings for Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The report ranks mobile apps in the ‘Sports’ IAB app category based on their programmatic advertising traffic quality, as rated by Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index (PTI). Pixalate also released a United States ( U.S. ) version of the report.

Pixalate’s Publisher Trust Index is published monthly, highlighting the top apps based on Pixalate’s proprietary technology and methodology.

UK Mobile PTI Rankings: Top ‘Sports’ Apps (October 2025)

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

Download the full rankings here .

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 526 million global open programmatic ad impressions across over 117K Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps in the ‘Sports’ IAB category in October 2025 to compile this report.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Index spans rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, and provides breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories.

Built on Pixalate’s Media Rating Terminal (MRT), which includes Bundle ID Verification, Ad Fraud Risk Ratings, Monthly Active Users (MAU), and more, the Publisher Trust Index offers clear, consistent rankings. Details: Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

Download the Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

DISCLAIMER

The content of this press release, and the October 2025 United Kingdom Top Mobile Sports Apps Rankings Report (the ‘Report’), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”



Nina Talcott

ntalcott@pixalate.com