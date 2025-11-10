Bitdeer Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

- $169.7 million revenue, up 173.6% year-over-year

- $43.0 million adjusted EBITDA, up from negative $7.9 million last year

- Expanding and accelerating AI strategy across multiple initiatives

- Achieved 41.2 EH/s of self-mining at the end of October, 2025

- Commenced SEALMINER A3 mass production

- Early SEAL04 samples have demonstrated 6-7 J/TH power efficiency at the chip level under low-voltage, ultra-power saving mode

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud, today released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

All amounts compared to Q3 2024 unless otherwise noted

Total revenue was US$169.7 million vs. US$62.0 million.

was US$169.7 million vs. US$62.0 million. Cost of revenue was US$128.9 million vs. US$59.3 million.

was US$128.9 million vs. US$59.3 million. Gross profit was US$40.8 million vs. US$2.8 million.

was US$40.8 million vs. US$2.8 million. Net loss was US$266.7 million vs. US$50.1 million.

was US$266.7 million vs. US$50.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was US$43.0 million vs. negative US$7.9 2 million.

was US$43.0 million vs. negative US$7.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents were US$196.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

were US$196.3 million as of September 30, 2025. Crypto balance3: US$246.2 million as of September 30, 2025.



Management Commentary

“Q3 marked a quarter of strong execution and financial performance,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer. “Revenue reached $169.7 million, representing growth of 173.6% year-over-year and 9.1% sequentially. Gross profit rose to $40.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased to $43.0 million, reflecting operating leverage and efficiency gains driven by our self-mining expansion progress over the past year.”

Mr. Kong continued, “On the AI front, we have intensified our focus and investment to capture the surging global demand for compute. Leveraging our 3.0 GW power portfolio and deep expertise in developing and operating large-scale infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. The global shortage of AI infrastructure continues to deepen, and we expect this imbalance to persist through at least 2027. Under our most optimistic outlook, allocating 200 MW of power capacity to AI cloud services could generate an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding $2 billion by the end of 2026.”

Mr. Kong concluded, “In our ASIC business, as of the end of October, we achieved 41.2 EH/s, surpassing our 40 EH/s target that we set out at the beginning of the year. Mass production of the SEALMINER A3 series is underway, and early SEAL04 samples have demonstrated 6-7 J/TH power efficiency at the chip level under low-voltage, ultra-power saving mode. We are targeting mass production to begin in Q1 2026. Meanwhile, the development of our second-generation SEAL04 chip is significantly delayed.”

Operational Summary

Metrics Three Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 Total hash rate under management (EH/s) 49.2 17.1 - Proprietary hash rate 35.0 8.6 - Self-mining 35.0 8.1 - Cloud Hash Rate - 0.5 - Hosting 14.2 8.5 Mining rigs under management 241,000 165,000 - Self-owned 153,000 87,000 - Hosted 88,000 78,000 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only) 1,109 511 Bitcoins held 2,029 258 Total power usage (MWh) 1,656,000 828,000 Average cost of electricity ($/MWh) 43 41 Average miner efficiency (J/TH) 20.1 31.4



Power Infrastructure Summary (as of October 31, 2025)

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing4 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed - Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed - Tydal, Norway 225 Online Completed - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed - Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 Online Completed - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 40 Online Completed Total electrical capacity 1,6115 Pipeline capacity - Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Q1 2026 - Clarington, Ohio 570 In progress Q2 2027 - Niles, Ohio 300 In progress Q1 2029 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 - Alberta, Canada 101 In planning Q4 2026 - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 10 In progress Q4 2025 Total pipeline capacity 1,381 Total global electrical capacity 2,992



Financial MD&A

All variances are current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. All figures in this section are rounded6.

Q3 2025 High-Level P&L and Disaggregated Revenue Details:

US $ in millions Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Total revenue 169.7 155.6 62.0 Cost of revenue (128.9) (142.8) (59.3) Gross profit 40.8 12.8 2.8 Net loss (266.7) (147.7) (50.1) Adjusted EBITDA 43.0 17.3 (7.9)2 Cash and cash equivalents 196.3 299.8 291.3





US $ in millions Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Sales of SEALMINERs and Accessories Revenue 130.9 - 8.4 14.0 11.4 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (55.7) - (6.0) (10.1) - - Depreciation and SBC expenses (31.2) - (0.6) (1.1) - - Cost of products sold - - - - (10.0) - Other costs (7.8) - (0.5) (0.8) (0.0) Total cost of revenue (94.6) - (7.1) (12.0) (10.1) Gross profit 36.3 - 1.3 2.1 1.3





US $ in millions Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Sales of SEALMINERs and Accessories Revenue 31.5 7.1 9.6 9.9 - Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining rigs (21.7) (0.0) (7.1) (5.3) - - Depreciation and SBC expenses (9.9) (2.2) (1.8) (1.9) - - Other costs (3.1) (0.7) (0.9) (1.0) - Total cost of revenue (34.7) (2.9) (9.8) (8.2) - Gross profit/(loss) (3.2) 4.2 (0.2) 1.7 -



Q3 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (compared to Q3 2024)

Revenue

Total revenue was US$169.7 million vs. US$62.0 million.

was US$169.7 million vs. US$62.0 million. Self-mining revenue was US$130.9 million vs. US$31.5 million, primarily due to the increase in the average self-mining hashrate for the quarter by 273.1% to 29.1 EH/s from 7.8 EH/s last year and higher year-over-year Bitcoin prices, offset partially by higher mining difficulty.

was US$130.9 million vs. US$31.5 million, primarily due to the increase in the average self-mining hashrate for the quarter by 273.1% to 29.1 EH/s from 7.8 EH/s last year and higher year-over-year Bitcoin prices, offset partially by higher mining difficulty. Cloud Hash Rate revenue was US$0.0 million vs. US$7.1 million. The decline was primarily due to expiration of long-term Cloud hashrate contracts and subsequent reallocation of nearly all machines to self-mining operations by the end of 2024.

was US$0.0 million vs. US$7.1 million. The decline was primarily due to expiration of long-term Cloud hashrate contracts and subsequent reallocation of nearly all machines to self-mining operations by the end of 2024. General Hosting revenue was US$8.4 million vs. US$9.6 million. The decline was primarily due to the expiration of certain hosting customer contracts as well as the removal of older and less efficient machines by other hosting customers, and these capacities have been reallocated for self-mining business.

was US$8.4 million vs. US$9.6 million. The decline was primarily due to the expiration of certain hosting customer contracts as well as the removal of older and less efficient machines by other hosting customers, and these capacities have been reallocated for self-mining business. Membership Hosting revenue was US$14.0 million vs. US$9.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by customers replacing older machines with newer ones.

was US$14.0 million vs. US$9.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by customers replacing older machines with newer ones. SEALMINER sales revenue was US$11.4 million.

was US$11.4 million. HPC and AI Cloud revenue was US$1.8 million.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was US$128.9 million vs US$59.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher electricity usage associated with the increased average operating self-mining hashrate for the quarter, costs of SEALMINERs sold to external customers, and depreciation expense.



Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit was US$40.8 million vs. US$2.8 million.

was US$40.8 million vs. US$2.8 million. Gross margin was 24.1% vs. 4.5%. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to higher self-mining revenue and improved fleet efficiency.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were US$60.5 million vs. US$42.9 million. Selling expenses were US$1.3 million vs. US$2.2 million, down 42.4% year-over-year, primarily due to a decrease in share-based payment expenses for sales personnel and marketing expenses. General and administrative expenses were US$20.1 million vs. US$15.8 million, up 27.0% year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in staff costs for general and administrative personnel and consulting fees. Research and development expenses were US$39.1 million vs. US$24.8 million, up 57.4% year-over-year, primarily due to the one-off development and tape out costs of SEAL04 chip, and non-cash amortization expenses of intangible assets related to the acquisition of FreeChain incurred since Q4 2024.



Other Net Loss

Other net loss was US$238.5 million primarily due to the non-cash, fair value changes of derivative liabilities, which were US$247.6 million of loss on fair value changes for the convertible senior notes.



Net Loss

Net loss was US$266.7 million vs. US$50.1 million.



Adjusted Loss (Non-IFRS)7

Adjusted loss was US$32.8 million vs. US$25.62 million. The increase in loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses and interest expenses relating to the increased borrowings, partially offset by the year-over-year higher revenue and gross profit margins.



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted EBITDA was US$43.0 million vs. negative US$7.92 million. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by significantly higher self-mining hashrate as a result of the Company’s mass production and deployment of SEALMINERs A1 and A2 during 2025.



Cash Flows

Net cash used in operating activities was US$520.3 million, primarily driven by SEALMINERs supply chain and manufacturing costs, electricity costs from the mining business, general corporate overhead and interest expenses.

Net cash generated from investing activities was US$27.2 million, which was driven by US$59.7 million of capital expenditures, of which US$31.6 million related to data center infrastructure and related construction. Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies from principal business was US$89.0 million.

Net cash generated from financing activities was US$388.2 million, primarily driven by approximately US$320.0 million of borrowings from a related party and US$91.4 million of proceeds from shares sold under ATM program, partially offset by US$48.3 million of repayments of borrowings.



Capex

2025 global power and data center infrastructure capex is expected to be in the range of US$210 to US$240 million.



Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025 unless stated otherwise (compared to December 31, 2024)

US$196.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, US$246.2 million in crypto balance 3 and US$824.3 million in borrowings.

and US$824.3 million in borrowings. US$593.2 million prepayments and other assets, up from US$310.2 million. Change primarily driven by advanced payments to suppliers for SEALMINER mass volume production.

US$231.5 million inventories, up from US$64.9 million. Increase driven by wafers, chips, WIP and finished SEALMINER inventory.

US$672.5 million derivative liabilities mainly due to convertible senior notes issued in 2024 and 2025.

Further information regarding the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial and operations results can be found on the SEC’s website https://sec.gov and the Company’s Investor Relations website https://ir.bitdeer.com.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.





BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of September 30, As of December 31, (US $ in thousands) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 196,252 476,270 Restricted cash 14,711 9,144 Cryptocurrencies 82,246 77,537 Cryptocurrencies - receivables 163,937 - Trade receivables 17,628 9,627 Amounts due from a related party 11,419 15,512 Prepayments and other assets 564,747 291,929 Inventories 231,544 64,888 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6,086 4,540 Total current assets 1,288,570 949,447 Non-current assets Restricted cash 6,203 8,212 Prepayments and other assets 28,461 18,244 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 40,770 37,981 Mining rigs 406,344 67,324 Right-of-use assets 77,961 69,273 Property, plant and equipment 415,380 251,377 Investment properties 30,098 30,723 Intangible assets 99,141 83,235 Goodwill 35,818 35,818 Deferred tax assets 8,333 6,220 Total non-current assets 1,148,509 608,407 TOTAL ASSETS 2,437,079 1,557,854 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables 78,049 31,471 Other payables and accruals 50,254 40,617 Amounts due to a related party 3,535 8,747 Income tax payables 8,564 2,729 Derivative liabilities 672,511 763,939 Deferred revenue 52,512 39,029 Borrowings 362,164 208,127 Borrowings from a related party 200,000 - Lease liabilities 8,128 5,460 Total current liabilities 1,435,717 1,100,119 Non-current liabilities Other payables and accruals 2,489 1,650 Deferred revenue 65,130 90,200 Borrowings 474 - Borrowings from a related party 261,625 - Lease liabilities 83,563 72,673 Deferred tax liabilities 14,270 16,614 Total non-current liabilities 427,551 181,137 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,863,268 1,281,256 NET ASSETS 573,811 276,598 EQUITY Share capital * * Treasury equity (290,607 ) (160,926 ) Accumulated deficit (653,949 ) (649,004 ) Reserves 1,518,367 1,086,528 TOTAL EQUITY 573,811 276,598

* Amount less than US$1,000





BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (US $ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue 169,708 62,029 395,418 280,764 Cost of revenue (128,881 ) (59,264 ) (344,996 ) (219,463 ) Gross profit 40,827 2,765 50,422 61,301 Selling expenses (1,284 ) (2,229 ) (4,303 ) (6,092 ) General and administrative expenses (20,108 ) (15,828 ) (55,635 ) (46,649 ) Research and development expenses (39,088 ) (24,836 ) (118,679 ) (54,048 ) Other operating income 26,511 1,220 22,457 4,397 Other net gain / (loss) (238,494 ) (14,681 ) 156,105 (27,701 ) Profit / (loss) from operations (231,636 ) (53,589 ) 50,367 (68,792 ) Finance expenses (29,416 ) (231 ) (52,452 ) (124 ) Loss before taxation (261,052 ) (53,820 ) (2,085 ) (68,916 ) Income tax benefit / (expenses) (5,633 ) 3,723 (2,860 ) 1,682 Loss for the period (266,685 ) (50,097 ) (4,945 ) (67,234 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Loss for the period (266,685 ) (50,097 ) (4,945 ) (67,234 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of financial statements 17 (30 ) 166 16 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax 17 (30 ) 166 16 Total comprehensive loss for the period (266,668 ) (50,127 ) (4,779 ) (67,218 ) Loss per share (in US$) Basic (1.28 ) (0.35 ) (0.03 ) (0.52 ) Diluted (1.28 ) (0.35 ) (1.17 ) (0.52 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousand shares) Basic 208,619 143,769 197,663 128,437 Diluted 208,619 143,769 230,814 128,437







BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (US $ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operating activities (511,165 ) (90,164 ) (1,111,607 ) (291,538 ) Interest paid on leases (1,024 ) (895 ) (2,983 ) (2,571 ) Interest paid on borrowings (9,397 ) (806 ) (29,198 ) (1,736 ) Interest received 1,360 1,927 5,833 5,462 Income tax paid (56 ) (782 ) (1,186 ) (6,632 ) Net cash used in operating activities (520,282 ) (90,720 ) (1,139,141 ) (297,015 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and intangible assets (46,326 ) (29,922 ) (197,644 ) (76,870 ) Payments for mining rigs (13,422 ) (227 ) (19,309 ) (1,965 ) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (2,070 ) 173 (3,402 ) (2,351 ) Purchase of cryptocurrencies - - (18,159 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment - - - 244 Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies 89,021 39,929 201,372 209,653 Cash paid for the site and gas-fired power project in Alberta, Canada - - (21,881 ) - Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired - 226 - (6,051 ) Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 27,203 10,179 (59,023 ) 122,660 Cash flows from financing activities Capital element of lease rentals paid (1,891 ) (562 ) (5,784 ) (3,136 ) Proceeds from borrowings 26,000 - 43,472 - Repayments of borrowings (17,002 ) (5,000 ) (17,006 ) (5,000 ) Borrowings from a related party 320,000 - 500,000 - Repayments of borrowings to a related party (31,292 ) - (38,375 ) - Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercise of share rewards 1,682 154 3,347 758 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of transaction costs 91,414 7,795 209,817 163,190 Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercise of warrants - - 50,000 - Acquisition of treasury shares - (617 ) (30,010 ) (617 ) Payment for transaction costs in connection with convertible senior notes (714 ) - - - Proceeds from convertible senior notes, net of transaction costs - 166,297 362,478 166,297 Repayments to convertible senior notes in connection with note extinguishment - - (33,783 ) - Purchase of zero-strike call option - - (129,607 ) - Net cash generated from financing activities 388,197 168,067 914,549 321,492 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (104,882 ) 87,526 (283,615 ) 147,137 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 299,792 203,882 476,270 144,729 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents held 1,342 (94 ) 3,597 (552 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 196,252 291,314 196,252 291,314



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit / (loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes, and defines adjusted profit/(loss) as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.

The Company presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by its management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitate investors’ assessment of its operating performance. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, investors should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the Company’s profit or loss for the periods, as determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of profit/ (loss) for the relevant period to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED NON-IFRS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED LOSS RECONCILIATION Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (US $ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA Loss for the period (266,685 ) (50,097 ) (4,945 ) (67,234 ) Add： Depreciation and amortization 41,228 19,489 93,060 55,980 Income tax (benefit) / expenses 5,633 (3,723 ) 2,860 (1,682 ) Interest expenses, net 29,014 1,938 55,345 1,321 Share-based payment expenses 9,317 9,414 29,891 25,310 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 247,612 14,436 (168,309 ) 28,666 Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables (834 ) 661 2,355 629 Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables (22,240 ) - (22,240 ) - Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - 16,194 - Total of Adjusted EBITDA 43,045 (7,882 )2 4,211 42,990 2 Adjusted Loss Loss for the period (266,685 ) (50,097 ) (4,945 ) (67,234 ) Add： Share-based payment expenses 9,317 9,414 29,891 25,310 Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities 247,612 14,436 (168,309 ) 28,666 Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables (834 ) 661 2,355 629 Changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables (22,240 ) - (22,240 ) - Loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes - - 16,194 - Total of Adjusted Loss (32,830 ) (25,586 )2 (147,054 ) (12,629 )2







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Yujia Zhai

Orange Group

bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com

Media

Elev8 New Media

Jessica Starman, MBA

bitdeer@news8media.com

Public Relations

Nishant Sharma

BlocksBridge Consulting

bitdeer@blocksbridge.com

1 “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.

2 Bitdeer revised definition of previously reported non-IFRS Adjusted Profit and Adjusted EBITDA and recast the prior period for comparability. This revision, which resulted in a US$0.7 million and US$0.6 million revision to Q3 2024 and first nine months of 2024 metrics, reflects non-cash fair value changes in cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables as they do not represent normal operating expenses (or income) necessary to operate the business.

3 Including cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies receivables.

4 Indicative timing. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.

5 Figures represent total available electrical capacity.

6 Figures may not add due to rounding.

7 “Adjusted profit/(loss)” is defined as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency-settled receivables and payables, changes in fair value of cryptocurrency receivables, and loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes.