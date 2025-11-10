Enviri Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter revenues totaled $575 million

Third quarter GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations of $20 million

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 totaled $74 million

Entered into amended credit agreement that enables the Company to potentially execute certain strategic alternatives and strengthens the Company’s financial flexibility

2025 Adjusted EBITDA now expected to be within a range of $268 million to $278 million and free cash flow expected to be within a range of $(30) million to $(20) million





PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) (the "Company") today reported third quarter 2025 results. Revenues in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $575 million, and on a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the consolidated loss from continuing operations was $20 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $74 million in the third quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the third quarter of 2025 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.26, including strategic expenses and restructuring costs as well as other unusual items. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2025 was $0.08. These figures compare with a third quarter of 2024 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.15, which included the impact of a business divestiture, certain Harsco Rail contract adjustments and other unusual items, and adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.01.

“Clean Earth delivered another record quarter with strong cash flow generation, driven by higher volumes and services pricing, ” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “On a consolidated basis, our results were impacted primarily by Harsco Rail, due to weak demand. Harsco Environmental delivered a stronger quarter sequentially, although its results were affected by higher operating costs and project delays. Given the mixed performance in the quarter, we’ve lowered our full year outlook.”

“Despite these near-term pressures, our businesses remain well positioned within their respective markets and are poised to see earnings and cash flow growth as end-markets strengthen and strategic improvement initiatives are realized. We continue to make progress on our strategic alternatives process aimed at unlocking the inherent value of our portfolio, and are optimistic that we will conclude the process by the end of the year.”

Enviri Corporation—Selected Third Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $ 575 $ 574 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 16 $ 37 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (20 ) $ (11 ) Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 74 $ 85 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 12.9 % 14.8 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - non-GAAP $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 )





Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $575 million, or unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Clean Earth and Harsco Rail realized an increase in revenues compared with the third quarter of 2024, while revenues for Harsco Environmental were lower year-on-year, as anticipated. Business divestitures during 2024 in Harsco Environmental negatively impacted third quarter 2025 revenues by approximately $13 million, compared with the same quarter in 2024.

The Company's GAAP consolidated loss from continuing operations was $20 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with a GAAP consolidated loss of $11 million in the same quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $74 million in the third quarter of 2025 versus $85 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Higher Adjusted EBITDA in Clean Earth was offset by lower contributions from the Company's other business segments. Divestitures negatively impacted third quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $3 million, compared with the prior-year period.

Third Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $ 261 $ 279 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 13 $ 33 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 44 $ 53 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 17.0 % 19.0 %



Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $261 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease compared with the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year revenue change is attributable to business divestitures, lower eco-product sales, and site closures and contract exits. The segment's GAAP operating income was $13 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $44 million in the third quarter of 2025. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $33 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned factors. As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.0% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 19.0% in the comparable quarter of 2024.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $ 250 $ 237 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 27 $ 27 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 43 $ 42 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 17.3 % 17.5 %



Clean Earth revenues totaled $250 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 6% increase over the prior-year quarter due to higher volumes and services pricing. The segment's GAAP operating income was $27 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $43 million in the third quarter of 2025. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $27 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.3% in the third quarter of 2025 versus 17.5% in the comparable quarter of 2024.

Harsco Rail

($ in millions) Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Revenues $ 64 $ 58 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (9 ) $ (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (4 ) $ (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP (5.7 )% (4.3 )%



Harsco Rail revenues totaled $64 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 10% increase over the prior-year quarter. This change reflects higher aftermarket parts volumes and certain contract loss adjustments in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by lower equipment and contracted services sales. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $9 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4 million in the third quarter of 2025. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $14 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings is attributable to the above-mentioned factors as well as higher manufacturing costs and a less favorable business mix.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $34 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $(34) million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to lower capital spending and changes in working capital.

2025 Outlook

The Company has revised its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow with the expectation that the volume and other headwinds experienced in the third-quarter for Harsco Rail and Harsco Environmental will persist through year-end. Additionally, free cash flow guidance is impacted by the timing of certain working capital items including previously anticipated milestone payments in Harsco Rail.

Key business drivers for each segment as well as other 2025 guidance details are below.

Harsco Environmental Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be below prior-year results. Currency impacts, business divestitures, exited contracts and a less favorable services mix are expected to be partially offset by improvement initiatives and new contracts.

Clean Earth Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2024 as a result of volume growth, efficiency initiatives and net higher pricing, offsetting the impact of investments and certain items not repeating in 2025 (such as the benefit in 2024 from the reduction in bad debt reserves).

Harsco Rail Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline versus 2024 as a result of lower shipments, a less favorable business mix and higher manufacturing costs.

Corporate spending is anticipated to increase when compared with 2024 mainly as a result of incentive compensation including the impact of non-cash equity compensation.

2025 Full Year Outlook Current Prior GAAP Loss From Continuing Operations $(103) - $(93) million $(74) - $(56) million Adjusted EBITDA $268 - $278 million $290 - $310 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(1.32) - $(1.20) $(0.97) - $(0.75) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.74) - $(0.62) $(0.52) - $(0.30) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities $98 - $118 million $141 - $171 million Adjusted Free Cash Flow $(30) - $(20) million $15 - $35 million Net Interest Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $108 - $110 million $107 - $110 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees ~$10 million ~$10 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) ~$21 million ~$21 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $22 - $24 million $26 - $31 million Net Capital Expenditures $120 - $130 million $130 - $140 million Q4 2025 Outlook GAAP Loss From Continuing Operations $(25) - $(15) million Adjusted EBITDA $62 - $72 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.32) - $(0.19) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.26) - $(0.13)



Credit Agreement

The Company recently (November 2025) successfully amended its Credit Agreement to provide additional financial and strategic flexibility. The changes to the Credit Agreement include revisions to its net leverage ratio, which now ends 2025 at 5.25x and 2026 at 5.00x, before stepping down to 4.00x in the second quarter of 2027. The amendment also now allows the Company to sell Clean Earth and provides a capital structure framework for the surviving company if this occurs. Further details can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 505,875 $ 488,132 $ 1,487,956 $ 1,492,569 Product revenues 68,940 85,495 197,397 291,368 Total revenues 574,815 573,627 1,685,353 1,783,937 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 390,320 373,924 1,157,533 1,154,998 Cost of products sold 64,026 80,821 183,726 258,227 Selling, general and administrative expenses 93,294 89,183 277,905 266,763 Research and development expenses 878 888 2,340 2,692 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — — 7,386 — Intangible asset impairment charge — — — 2,840 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net — (8,601 ) — (10,478 ) Other expense (income), net 9,817 40 16,519 3,760 Total costs and expenses 558,335 536,255 1,645,409 1,689,497 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 16,480 37,372 39,944 94,440 Interest income 552 981 1,476 6,113 Interest expense (28,353 ) (28,813 ) (82,527 ) (84,869 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,508 ) (2,978 ) (7,739 ) (8,687 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (5,322 ) (4,257 ) (15,742 ) (12,599 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in income (19,151 ) 2,305 (64,588 ) (5,602 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (1,066 ) (13,437 ) (12,621 ) (31,372 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net 39 38 111 (84 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (20,178 ) (11,094 ) (77,098 ) (37,058 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (1,597 ) (1,584 ) (4,065 ) (4,287 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 417 411 1,061 1,112 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,180 ) (1,173 ) (3,004 ) (3,175 ) Net income (loss) (21,358 ) (12,267 ) (80,102 ) (40,233 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (955 ) (901 ) (3,214 ) (4,498 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (22,313 ) $ (13,168 ) $ (83,316 ) $ (44,731 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (21,133 ) $ (11,995 ) $ (80,312 ) $ (41,556 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,180 ) (1,173 ) (3,004 ) (3,175 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (22,313 ) $ (13,168 ) $ (83,316 ) $ (44,731 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,665 80,165 80,543 80,085 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.52 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,665 80,165 80,543 80,085 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.52 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders(a) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.56 )





(a) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders is calculated based on actual amounts. As a result, these per share amounts may not total due to rounding.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30

2025 December 31

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,357 $ 88,359 Restricted cash 15,662 1,799 Trade accounts receivable, net 281,072 260,690 Other receivables 43,035 40,439 Inventories 195,417 182,042 Current portion of contract assets 45,066 59,881 Prepaid expenses 61,561 62,435 Other current assets 12,070 14,880 Total current assets 769,240 710,525 Property, plant and equipment, net 697,286 664,292 Right-of-use assets, net 124,648 92,153 Goodwill 757,504 739,758 Intangible assets, net 279,728 298,438 Retirement plan assets 77,600 73,745 Deferred income tax assets 23,823 17,578 Other assets 63,773 53,744 Total assets $ 2,793,602 $ 2,650,233 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 14,496 $ 8,144 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,711 21,004 Accounts payable 250,638 214,689 Accrued compensation 61,440 63,686 Income taxes payable 4,824 5,747 Reserve for forward losses on contracts 49,141 54,320 Current portion of advances on contracts 7,218 13,265 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,207 26,049 Derivative liabilities 34,029 1,284 Other current liabilities 161,718 158,194 Total current liabilities 639,422 566,382 Long-term debt 1,500,042 1,410,718 Retirement plan liabilities 28,587 27,019 Operating lease liabilities 96,761 67,998 Environmental liabilities 42,147 46,585 Deferred tax liabilities 23,470 26,796 Other liabilities 59,368 55,136 Total liabilities 2,389,797 2,200,634 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 147,719 146,844 Additional paid-in capital 269,734 255,102 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (519,961 ) (538,964 ) Retained earnings 1,317,031 1,400,347 Treasury stock (853,438 ) (851,881 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders’ equity 361,085 411,448 Noncontrolling interests 42,720 38,151 Total equity 403,805 449,599 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,793,602 $ 2,650,233





ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (21,358 ) $ (12,267 ) $ (80,102 ) $ (40,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 39,358 37,579 113,701 111,525 Amortization 7,757 7,909 22,721 24,089 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (6,020 ) (137 ) (8,407 ) 5,634 Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (39 ) (38 ) (111 ) 84 Dividends from unconsolidated entities 77 204 77 204 Right-of-use assets 8,201 7,493 23,328 23,687 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge — — 7,386 — Intangible asset impairment charge — — — 2,840 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net — (8,601 ) — (10,478 ) Stock-based compensation 5,747 4,778 15,507 13,040 Other, net (2,955 ) (5,695 ) (6,104 ) (13,952 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable 10,256 (14,402 ) (4,058 ) 3,231 Inventories (319 ) (13,099 ) (8,619 ) (17,084 ) Contract assets (7,045 ) (2,036 ) 5,368 (14,923 ) Accounts payable 2,850 13,207 13,566 7,421 Accrued interest payable (7,670 ) (5,077 ) (7,131 ) (5,092 ) Accrued compensation 5,913 9,132 (5,520 ) (13,412 ) Advances on contracts and other customer advances 863 (3,325 ) (17,461 ) (10,446 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,149 ) (7,465 ) (23,227 ) (23,341 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net 4,752 (6,043 ) 14,133 (6,981 ) Other assets and liabilities 2,216 (730 ) 7,961 (4,737 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 34,435 1,387 63,008 41,771 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,757 ) (41,574 ) (92,416 ) (102,094 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net — 41,079 — 57,667 Proceeds from sales of assets 2,051 4,895 5,815 12,479 Expenditures for intangible assets (63 ) (697 ) (114 ) (1,181 ) Proceeds from note receivable — — — 17,023 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts (23 ) (6,717 ) (4,319 ) (6,133 ) Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (29,792 ) (3,014 ) (91,034 ) (22,239 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net (2,375 ) 156 3,456 (2,982 ) Borrowings and repayments under Revolving Credit Facility, net 20,000 18,000 82,000 15,000 Borrowings related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility — 107,557 — 107,557 Repayments related to refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility — (107,557 ) — (107,557 ) Repayments of Term Loan (1,250 ) (1,250 ) (3,750 ) (3,750 ) Cash paid for finance leases and other long-term debt (4,517 ) (3,469 ) (14,186 ) (10,272 ) Proceeds from other long-term debt 566 — 566 — Contributions from noncontrolling interests — — — 874 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests — (3,413 ) — (15,964 ) Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (22 ) (214 ) (1,556 ) (1,546 ) Deferred financing costs — (3,765 ) — (3,765 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 12,402 6,045 66,530 (22,405 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 439 1,208 2,357 (8,609 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 17,484 5,626 40,861 (11,482 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 113,535 107,506 90,158 124,614 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 131,019 $ 113,132 $ 131,019 $ 113,132





ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (In thousands) Revenues

Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues

Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 261,131 $ 13,234 $ 279,148 $ 33,181 Clean Earth 250,051 26,782 236,791 26,833 Harsco Rail 63,633 (8,634 ) 57,688 (14,101 ) Corporate — (14,902 ) — (8,541 ) Consolidated Totals $ 574,815 $ 16,480 $ 573,627 $ 37,372 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (In thousands) Revenues

Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues

Operating

Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 762,246 $ 27,558 $ 871,196 $ 73,055 Clean Earth 731,564 74,057 698,926 71,308 Harsco Rail 191,543 (20,804 ) 213,815 (26,251 ) Corporate — (40,867 ) — (23,672 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,685,353 $ 39,944 $ 1,783,937 $ 94,440





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX, AS REPORTED

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, as reported $ (21,133 ) $ (11,995 ) $ (80,312 ) $ (41,556 ) Adjustments: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts (a)(b) 1,627 10,539 6,012 19,919 Strategic costs (c)(h) 5,265 1,178 10,258 2,653 Intangible asset impairment charge (d) — — — 2,840 Remeasurement of long-lived assets (f) — — — 10,695 Gain on sale of businesses, net (g) — (8,601 ) — (10,478 ) Employee termination benefit and related costs (h) 5,997 — 9,330 — Net gain on sale of assets (h) — — — (3,281 ) Net gain on lease incentive (h) — — — (451 ) Adjustment to contract termination charge (c) (1,103 ) — (3,352 ) — Site exit costs (e)(h) — — 10,281 — Gain on note receivable (i) — — — (2,686 ) Income tax impact from adjustments above (j) (2,570 ) 2,893 (6,373 ) 4,101 Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (11,917 ) (5,986 ) (54,156 ) (18,244 ) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (k) 5,197 4,989 15,086 15,977 Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (6,720 ) $ (997 ) $ (39,070 ) $ (2,267 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 80,665 80,165 80,543 80,085 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported (l) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.52 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (l) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.03 )





(a) Classified in Total revenues and includes a $12.2 million increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and a $4.7 million and a $7.9 million decrease for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, in adjustments related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts. (b) Classified in Cost of services and products sold and includes $1.6 million and $18.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $5.9 million and $12.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, related to adjustments for certain Harsco Rail contracts. (c) Classified in Selling, general and administrative expenses. (d) Classified in Intangible asset impairment charge. (e) Classified in Property, plant and equipment impairment charge. (f) Classified in Remeasurement of long-lived assets. (g) Classified in Gain on sale of businesses, net. (h) Classified in Other expense (income), net. (i) Classified in Interest income within non-operating activities. (j) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate before discrete items in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded. (k) Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $6.8 million and $19.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $6.6 million and $20.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. (l) Amounts above are rounded and recalculation may not yield precise results.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX

(Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2025 2025 (in millions, except per share amounts) (a) Low High Low High GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (26 ) $ (16 ) $ (107 ) $ (97 ) Adjustments: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 6 6 Strategic costs — — 10 10 Employee termination and related costs — — 9 9 Adjustment to contract termination charge — — (3 ) (3 ) Site exit costs — — 10 10 Income tax impact from adjustments above — — (6 ) (6 ) Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (a) (26 ) (16 ) (80 ) (71 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 5 5 20 20 Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (21 ) $ (11 ) $ (61 ) $ (51 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 81 81 81 81 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (a) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.20 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (a) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.62 )





(a) Amounts above are rounded and recalculation may not yield precise results.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean

Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended September 30, 2025: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 13,234 $ 26,782 $ (8,634 ) $ (14,902 ) $ 16,480 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 1,627 — 1,627 Strategic costs — — — 5,265 5,265 Employee termination and related costs 3,519 562 1,916 — 5,997 Adjustment to contract termination charge (1,103 ) — — — (1,103 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 15,650 27,344 (5,091 ) (9,637 ) 28,266 Depreciation 28,047 9,935 1,151 225 39,358 Amortization 567 5,924 299 — 6,790 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,264 $ 43,203 $ (3,641 ) $ (9,412 ) $ 74,414 Revenues, as reported $ 261,131 $ 250,051 $ 63,633 $ 574,815 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.0 % 17.3 % (5.7 )% 12.9 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 33,181 $ 26,833 $ (14,101 ) $ (8,541 ) $ 37,372 Strategic costs — — — 1,178 1,178 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 10,539 — 10,539 Gain on sale of businesses, net (8,152 ) — — (449 ) (8,601 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 25,029 26,833 (3,562 ) (7,812 ) 40,488 Depreciation 27,554 8,685 1,040 300 37,579 Amortization 532 5,991 68 — 6,591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,115 $ 41,509 $ (2,454 ) $ (7,512 ) $ 84,658 Revenues, as reported $ 279,148 $ 236,791 $ 57,688 $ 573,627 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.0 % 17.5 % (4.3 )% 14.8 %





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean

Earth Harsco

Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 27,558 $ 74,057 $ (20,804 ) $ (40,867 ) $ 39,944 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 6,012 — 6,012 Strategic costs — — — 10,258 10,258 Employee termination and related costs 6,852 562 1,916 — 9,330 Adjustment to contract termination charge (3,352 ) — — — (3,352 ) Site exit costs 10,281 — — — 10,281 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 41,339 74,619 (12,876 ) (30,609 ) 72,473 Depreciation 80,602 29,104 3,234 761 113,701 Amortization 1,678 17,695 472 — 19,845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,619 $ 121,418 $ (9,170 ) $ (29,848 ) $ 206,019 Revenues, as reported $ 762,246 $ 731,564 $ 191,543 $ 1,685,353 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 16.2 % 16.6 % (4.8 )% 12.2 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 73,055 $ 71,308 $ (26,251 ) $ (23,672 ) $ 94,440 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — — 10,695 — 10,695 Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 19,919 — 19,919 Strategic costs — — — 2,653 2,653 Net gain on sale of assets — — — (3,281 ) (3,281 ) Intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 — — — 2,840 Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive (451 ) — — — (451 ) Gain on sale of businesses, net (10,029 ) — — (449 ) (10,478 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 65,415 71,308 4,363 (24,749 ) 116,337 Depreciation 83,793 24,347 2,424 961 111,525 Amortization 2,525 18,147 157 — 20,829 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,733 $ 113,802 $ 6,944 $ (23,788 ) $ 248,691 Revenues, as reported $ 871,196 $ 698,926 $ 213,815 $ 1,783,937 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.4 % 16.3 % 3.2 % 13.9 %





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands) 2025 2024 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (20,178 ) $ (11,094 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (39 ) (38 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 1,066 13,437 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 5,322 4,257 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,508 2,978 Interest expense 28,353 28,813 Interest income (552 ) (981 ) Depreciation 39,358 37,579 Amortization 6,790 6,591 Unusual items: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts 1,627 10,539 Strategic costs 5,265 1,178 Employee termination and related costs 5,997 — Gain on sale of businesses, net — (8,601 ) Adjustment to contract termination charge (1,103 ) — Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,414 $ 84,658





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2025 2024 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (77,098 ) $ (37,058 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (111 ) 84 Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 12,621 31,372 Defined benefit pension expense 15,742 12,599 Facility fee and debt-related expense 7,739 8,687 Interest expense 82,527 84,869 Interest income (1,476 ) (6,113 ) Depreciation 113,701 111,525 Amortization 19,845 20,829 Unusual items: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs 6,012 19,919 Remeasurement of long-lived assets — 10,695 Strategic costs 10,258 2,653 Net gain on sale of assets — (3,281 ) Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive — (451 ) Intangible asset impairment charge — 2,840 Gain on sale of businesses, net — (10,478 ) Employee termination and related costs 9,330 — Adjustment to contract termination charge (3,352 ) — Site exit costs 10,281 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 206,019 $ 248,691





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2025 2025 (In millions) (a) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (25 ) $ (15 ) $ (103 ) $ (93 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 3 5 16 18 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 3 3 10 10 Net interest 29 27 110 108 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 5 5 21 21 Depreciation and amortization 48 48 181 181 Unusual items: Change in provision for forward losses and other contract-related costs on certain contracts — — 6 6 Strategic costs — — 10 10 Employee termination and related costs — — 9 9 Adjustment to contract termination charge — — (3 ) (3 ) Site exit costs — — 10 10 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 62 $ 72 $ 268 $ 278





(a) Amounts above are rounded and may not total.





ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 34,435 $ 1,387 $ 63,008 $ 41,771 Less capital expenditures (31,757 ) (41,574 ) (92,416 ) (102,094 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (63 ) (697 ) (114 ) (1,181 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 202 727 1,329 2,177 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 2,051 4,895 5,815 12,479 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 741 1,038 741 5,478 Adjusted free cash flow $ 5,609 $ (34,224 ) $ (21,637 ) $ (41,370 )





(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate. (c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.







ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2025 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87 $ 107 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (120 ) (130 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 2 2 Plus transaction-related expenditures 1 1 Adjusted free cash flow $ (30 ) $ (20 )



