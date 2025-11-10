Strata Critical Medical Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue increased 36.7% year-over-year to $49.3 million in Q3 2025 and grew 29.0% excluding the impact of the Keystone acquisition

Net loss increased to $(9.7) million in Q3 2025 versus $(5.6) million in the prior year period

Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 93.5% in Q3 2025 to $7.6 million versus the prior year period and increased 80.2% excluding the impact of the Keystone acquisition (1)

Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding Keystone increased to 15.1% in Q3 2025 (1)

Raised 2025 revenue guidance to $185-195 million, reaffirmed Adjusted EBITDA range

Investor Day scheduled for November 17th 2025; will introduce 2026 guidance and medium term financial targets

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTA, "Strata" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Financial results in this release, including all comparisons to prior year periods, reflect continuing operations only. The results of the divested Blade Passenger business have been reclassified as discontinued operations in all periods.

GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Revenue $ 49,298 $ 36,062 36.7 % $ 130,354 $ 110,429 18.0 % Cost of revenue $ 37,684 $ 28,554 32.0 % $ 100,898 $ 85,854 17.5 % Software development 453 417 8.6 % 1,354 1,031 31.3 % General and administrative 16,301 13,869 17.5 % 42,954 39,140 9.7 % Selling and marketing 482 314 53.5 % 1,096 1,025 6.9 % Total operating expenses $ 54,920 $ 43,154 27.3 % $ 146,302 $ 127,050 15.2 % Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,657 ) $ (5,627 ) 71.6 % $ (14,678 ) $ (8,731 ) 68.1 % Gross profit $ 9,545 $ 5,427 75.9 % $ 23,198 $ 19,624 18.2 % Gross margin 19.4 % 15.0 % 440bps 17.8 % 17.8 % —bps





NON-GAAP(1) FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Revenue $ 49,298 $ 36,062 36.7 % $ 130,354 $ 110,429 18.0 % Cost of revenue 37,684 28,554 32.0 % 100,898 85,854 17.5 % Flight Profit 11,614 7,508 54.7 % 29,456 24,575 19.9 % Flight Margin 23.6 % 20.8 % 280bps 22.6 % 22.3 % 30bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,214 $ 67 6,189.6 % $ 7,096 $ 2,677 165.1 % % of Revenue 8.5 % 0.2 % 830bps 5.4 % 2.4 % 300bps Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development $ 3,336 $ 3,835 (13.0 ) % $ 10,666 $ 11,280 (5.4 ) % Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 7,550 $ 3,902 93.5 % $ 17,762 $ 13,957 27.3 % % of Revenue 15.3 % 10.8 % 450bps 13.6 % 12.6 % 100bps



"We closed two transformational transactions during the quarter, the divestiture of our Passenger business and the acquisition of Keystone Perfusion, setting us up incredibly well for long term growth and value creation," said Melissa Tomkiel, Co-CEO and General Counsel. "Organic revenue growth accelerated to 29.0% in Q3, well above our expectation for mid-teens revenue growth in the second half of the year, resulting in record Adjusted EBITDA performance."

Tomkiel added, "Our sequential growth in Q3 2025 versus Q2 2025 is particularly impressive in the backdrop of the seasonal sequential decline in industry transplant volumes, demonstrating Strata's continued market share gains and our customers' adoption of new services."

"Our integration of Keystone is off to a fantastic start," said Will Heyburn, Co-CEO and CFO. "The team is focused on tailoring solutions that deliver operational efficiencies and cost savings to the transplant community broadly, starting with our existing customers."

Heyburn added, "Industry-wide NRP adoption rates continued to increase during Q3 with transplants of organs that have undergone NRP approximately doubling versus the prior year. This is an encouraging validation of our strategy to increase exposure to the fastest growing sectors of the transplant ecosystem, and further aligns our mission with those of our customers - which is to enable more reliable and lower-cost access to life-saving donor organs."

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 36.7% to $49.3 million in the current quarter versus $36.1 million in the prior year period. Excluding Keystone, revenue increased 29.0% versus the prior year period driven primarily by strong growth in Air Logistics where both new and existing customers contributed to growth in the quarter. Ground Logistics revenue showed strong year-over-year growth and Organ Placement Services revenue more than doubled compared to the prior period on a small base as we continue to scale the business and acquire new customers.

Flight Profit ( 1) increased 54.7% to $11.6 million in the current quarter versus $7.5 million in the prior year period.

increased 54.7% to $11.6 million in the current quarter versus $7.5 million in the prior year period. Flight Margin ( 1) improved to 23.6% in the current quarter from 20.8% in the prior year period due to improved profitability across Air Logistics, Ground Logistics, Organ Placement and our owned aircraft fleet.

improved to 23.6% in the current quarter from 20.8% in the prior year period due to improved profitability across Air Logistics, Ground Logistics, Organ Placement and our owned aircraft fleet. Net Loss from continuing operations increased by $4.0 million versus the prior year to $(9.7) million driven primarily by a $5.2 million increase in realized loss from sales of short-term investments and a legal reserve in the current period, which was partially offset by a $4.1 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) .

. Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) increased by $4.1 million year-over-year to $4.2 million in the current quarter versus $0.1 million in the prior year period.

increased by $4.1 million year-over-year to $4.2 million in the current quarter versus $0.1 million in the prior year period. Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) increased by $3.6 million to $7.6 million versus the prior year period. Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 15.3% in Q3 2025 versus 10.8% in Q3 2024 driven by revenue growth and the increase in Flight Margin.

increased by $3.6 million to $7.6 million versus the prior year period. Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 15.3% in Q3 2025 versus 10.8% in Q3 2024 driven by revenue growth and the increase in Flight Margin. Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses and Software Development (1)(2) decreased to $3.3 million in Q3 2025 from $3.8 million in Q3 2024, driven by cost savings following the divestiture of our Passenger business.

decreased to $3.3 million in Q3 2025 from $3.8 million in Q3 2024, driven by cost savings following the divestiture of our Passenger business. Operating Cash Flow, which includes cash flow from discontinued operations, was $(37.3) million in Q3 2025 driven by $44.3 million of Keystone acquisition consideration that was directed by the seller to be paid through payroll post-close to employees participating in a "phantom equity" plan and therefore was required to be included in operating cash flow under accounting rules which more than offset other operating cash flow.

Capital expenditures of $3.2 million were driven primarily by aircraft maintenance.

Free Cash Flow from continuing operations was $1.9 million in Q3 2025 and excludes acquisition consideration, transaction costs related to the sale of the Passenger business and operating cash flow from discontinued operations. Free Cash Flow from continuing operations, before aircraft and engine acquisitions was $2.7 million in Q3 2025.

Ended Q3 2025 with $75.9 million in cash and short term investments.

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information" sections attached to this release for an explanation of Non-GAAP measures used and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Given historical reporting of adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development and Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA, these metrics will continue to be provided through 2025 for comparability purposes.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Completed sale of the Passenger business to Joby Aviation. Joby chose to pay the up-front consideration in stock, which we monetized during the quarter.

Closed acquisition of Keystone Perfusion establishing an end to end organ recovery platform well positioned to benefit from transplant industry trends as well as an attractive non-transplant clinical services growth platform.

Rebranded as Strata Critical Medical and changed ticker symbol to SRTA to reflect our sharpened focus on the healthcare sector.

Following the announcement of our strategic alliance with OrganOx in November 2024, the OrganOx metra® received FDA approval for operation during air transport.

Financial Outlook

Today, we are raising our 2025 revenue guidance and reaffirming our 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance on a continuing operations basis which excludes the Passenger business that was reclassified to discontinued operations:

Revenue of $185-195 million (previously: $180-190 million)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $13-14 million

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Strata believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses, Flight Profit, Flight Margin, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow from continuing operations and before aircraft and engines acquisitions, and revenue and adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of Keystone. Those measures have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA – Strata reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Strata defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, interest income and expense, income tax, realized gains and losses on short-term investments, impairment of intangible assets and certain other non-recurring items that management does not believe are indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and would impact the comparability of results between periods. Beginning with the period ended September 30, 2025, the Company has a single operating and reporting segment, however, it will continue to provide Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA calculated on a historic basis through 2025 for comparability purposes.

Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses – Strata defines Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses as expenses that were not historically allocated to the Medical segment and therefore were attributable to our Corporate expenses and software development, less non-cash items and certain other non-recurring items that management does not believe are indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and would impact the comparability of results between periods. Beginning with the period ended September 30, 2025, the Company has a single operating and reporting segment, however, it will continue to provide Adjusted Unallocated Corporate Expenses calculated on a historic basis through 2025 for comparability purposes.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin – Strata defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue consists of costs of operating our aircraft fleet including pilots’ salaries, flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and vehicles, depreciation of aircraft, vehicles & medical devices, staff costs associated with providing clinical services and costs of disposable medical products. Strata defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period. The Company believes that Flight Profit and Flight Margin provide a useful measure of the profitability of the Company's operations, as they focus solely on the non-discretionary direct costs associated with generating revenue.

Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations, and Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations before Aircraft and Engines Acquisitions – Strata defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (net of proceeds from disposals). Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations is defined as Free Cash Flow excluding cash flows provided by / (used in) the discontinued operations (the Passenger business), consideration paid for business acquisition and was included in cash flow from operations and transaction costs associated with the Passenger business sale. Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations before Aircraft and Engines Acquisitions is defined as Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations excluding cash outflows related to aircraft acquisitions. Strata believes these measures provide valuable insights into the Company's cash-generating capacity. In particular, Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations before Aircraft and Engines Acquisitions highlights the cash generated by Strata's continuing operations prior to the impact of aircraft, engines and business acquisitions, which are discretionary and strategic in nature.

We have also shown revenue and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of Keystone in this release. These amounts reflect total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the activity of Keystone in the prior year periods. Management believes that presenting this information enhances the comparability of results between periods.

Financial Results

STRATA CRITICAL MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,753 $ 16,072 Restricted cash 263 263 Accounts receivable 37,538 19,822 Short-term investments 53,165 108,757 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,763 4,676 Current assets of discontinued operations — 11,152 Total current assets 122,482 160,742 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 38,561 28,465 Intangible assets, net 49,754 7,964 Goodwill 84,607 15,540 Operating right-of-use asset 3,274 2,831 Contingent consideration 27,825 — Other non-current assets 8,575 118 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 41,015 Total assets $ 335,078 $ 256,675 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 27,220 $ 9,220 Operating lease liability, current 654 682 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 12,824 Total current liabilities 27,874 22,726 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 2,946 5,808 Operating lease liability, long-term 2,817 2,336 Deferred tax liability 181 — Other non-current liabilities 18,260 — Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 3,867 Total liabilities 52,078 34,737 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 86,050,917 and 79,419,028 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid in capital 419,711 407,076 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — 1,753 Accumulated deficit (136,718 ) (186,898 ) Total stockholders' equity 283,000 221,938 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 335,078 $ 256,675





STRATA CRITICAL MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue $ 49,298 $ 36,062 $ 130,354 $ 110,429 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 37,684 28,554 100,898 85,854 Software development 453 417 1,354 1,031 General and administrative 16,301 13,869 42,954 39,140 Selling and marketing 482 314 1,096 1,025 Total operating expenses 54,920 43,154 146,302 127,050 Operating loss from continuing operations (5,622 ) (7,092 ) (15,948 ) (16,621 ) Other non-operating income (loss) Interest income 1,127 1,764 3,603 5,624 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 33 (299 ) 2,862 2,266 Realized loss from sales of short-term investments (5,195 ) — (5,195 ) — Total other non-operating income (loss) (4,035 ) 1,465 1,270 7,890 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (9,657 ) (5,627 ) (14,678 ) (8,731 ) Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations — — — — Net loss from continuing operations (9,657 ) (5,627 ) (14,678 ) (8,731 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 67,073 3,673 64,858 (8,783 ) Net income (loss) $ 57,416 $ (1,954 ) $ 50,180 $ (17,514 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Continuing operations $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) Discontinued operations $ 0.81 $ 0.05 $ 0.80 $ (0.11 ) Total basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 82,454,657 78,044,254 81,223,912 77,151,361 Diluted 82,454,657 78,044,254 81,223,912 77,151,361





STRATA CRITICAL MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income / (loss) $ 57,416 $ (1,954 ) $ 50,180 $ (17,514 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Gain on sale of business (60,435 ) — (60,435 ) — Depreciation and amortization 1,704 1,279 5,177 4,432 Stock-based compensation 1,680 5,402 11,246 15,367 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (33 ) 299 (2,862 ) (2,266 ) Excess of lease liability over operating right-of-use assets — — — (123 ) Transaction costs paid related to sale of business (5,964 ) — (5,964 ) — Acquisition consideration allocated to seller transaction expenses (44,339 ) — (44,339 ) — Impairment of intangible assets — — — 5,759 Realized loss from sales of short-term investments 5,195 — 5,195 — Realized foreign exchange gain (812 ) (4 ) (798 ) — Accretion of interest income on held-to-maturity securities (224 ) (823 ) (1,732 ) (3,120 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 554 (118 ) 558 (150 ) Other(1) (26 ) (62 ) 388 87 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,426 2,354 776 8,312 Accounts receivable (1,774 ) 3,356 (8,551 ) (3,611 ) Other non-current assets 592 26 666 492 Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities (29 ) 42 (90 ) 81 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,481 (811 ) 8,395 (8,336 ) Deferred revenue (709 ) (2,631 ) 1,583 (177 ) Net cash used in operating activities (37,297 ) 6,355 (40,607 ) (767 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (65,174 ) (2,230 ) (65,174 ) (2,230 ) Cash transfer from sale of business (1,241 ) — (1,241 ) — Capitalized software development costs (297 ) (604 ) (1,258 ) (1,660 ) Purchase of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal(1) (2,898 ) (9,307 ) (7,747 ) (26,286 ) Purchase of held-to-maturity investments (49,855 ) (65,715 ) (146,258 ) (142,766 ) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity investments 51,700 65,210 203,000 167,950 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 70,163 — 70,163 — Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 2,398 (12,646 ) 51,485 (4,992 ) — — Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 65 11 139 124 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,852 ) (742 ) (7,309 ) (1,765 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — — — (244 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,787 ) (731 ) (7,170 ) (1,885 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances (616 ) 62 (339 ) 29 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,302 ) (6,960 ) 3,369 (7,615 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 60,318 28,366 19,647 29,021 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 23,016 $ 21,406 $ 23,016 $ 21,406 Reconciliation to unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,753 $ 20,028 $ 22,753 $ 20,028 Restricted cash 263 1,378 263 1,378 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 23,016 $ 21,406 $ 23,016 $ 21,406 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for: Income Taxes paid $ — $ — $ 23 $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Common stock received for sale of business $ 75,357 $ — $ 75,357 $ — Contingent consideration and indemnity holdback receivable from sale of business in contingent consideration and other non-current assets, respectively 36,233 — 36,233 — New leases under ASC 842 entered into during the period 397 2,187 1,597 8,545 Contingent consideration in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 9,215 — 9,215 — Common stock issued for acquisition 8,414 — 8,414 — Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software in accounts payable and accrued expenses 284 (154 ) 518 3,479 Derecognition of ROU assets and lease liability — — — (6,367 ) Common stock issued for settlement of earn-out previously in accounts payable and accrued expenses — — — 3,022

(1) Prior year amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Information

IMPACT OF KEYSTONE ACQUISITION ON REPORTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MEDICAL SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

% Change 2025

2024

% Change Revenue $ 49,298 $ 36,062 36.7 % $ 130,354 $ 110,429 18.0 % Keystone revenue (2,791 ) — (2,791 ) — Revenue excluding Keystone $ 46,507 $ 36,062 29.0 % $ 127,563 $ 110,429 15.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,214 $ 67 6,189.6 % $ 7,096 $ 2,677 165.1 % Keystone Adjusted EBITDA (518 ) — (518 ) — Adjusted EBITDA excluding Keystone $ 3,696 $ 67 5,416.4 % $ 6,578 $ 2,677 145.7 % Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,550 $ 3,902 93.5 % $ 17,762 $ 13,957 27.3 % Keystone Adjusted EBITDA (518 ) — (518 ) — Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding Keystone $ 7,032 $ 3,902 80.2 % $ 17,244 $ 13,957 23.6 % % of revenue excluding Keystone 15.1 % 10.8 % 13.5 % 12.6 %

(1) Not meaningful

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO GROSS PROFIT AND GROSS PROFIT TO FLIGHT PROFIT

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue $ 49,298 $ 36,062 $ 130,354 $ 110,429 Less: Cost of revenue(1) 37,684 28,554 100,898 85,854 Depreciation and amortization(2) 364 275 1,128 961 Other(3) 1,705 1,806 5,130 3,990 Gross Profit $ 9,545 $ 5,427 $ 23,198 $ 19,624 Gross Margin 19.4 % 15.0 % 17.8 % 17.8 % Gross Profit $ 9,545 $ 5,427 $ 23,198 $ 19,624 Reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization(2) 364 275 1,128 961 Other(3) 1,705 1,806 5,130 3,990 Flight Profit $ 11,614 $ 7,508 $ 29,456 $ 24,575 Flight Margin 23.6 % 20.8 % 22.6 % 22.3 %

(1) Cost of revenue consists of costs of operating our aircraft fleet including pilots’ salaries, flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and vehicles, depreciation of aircraft, vehicles & medical devices, staff costs associated with providing clinical services and costs of disposable medical products.

(2) Represents real estate depreciation and intangibles amortization included within general and administrative.

(3) Other costs include logistics and coordination staff costs.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MEDICAL SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,657 ) $ (5,627 ) $ (14,678 ) $ (8,731 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 1,445 833 3,892 2,185 Stock-based compensation 1,646 5,125 10,372 14,294 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (33 ) 299 (2,862 ) (2,266 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments (1) 5,195 — 5,195 — Interest income (1,127 ) (1,764 ) (3,603 ) (5,624 ) Legal expense and regulatory advocacy fees(2) 5,045 165 5,748 427 SOX readiness costs — 220 — 302 Executive severance costs — 140 — 140 M&A transaction costs (3) 1,134 85 1,168 169 Corporate staff costs included in the sold Passenger business (4) 566 591 1,864 1,781 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,214 $ 67 $ 7,096 $ 2,677 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 8.5 % 0.2 % 5.4 % 2.4 % Adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development(5) 3,336 3,835 10,666 11,280 Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA(5) $ 7,550 $ 3,902 $ 17,762 $ 13,957 Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 15.3 % 10.8 % 13.6 % 12.6 %

(1) Consists of realized loss on the sale of securities of Joby Aviation received in consideration in the Passenger business divestiture.

(2) Includes legal expenses and advocacy fees that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, these costs primarily related to the Drulias lawsuit.

(3) Consists of non-recurring M&A transaction costs including professional fees incurred over a short period of time that do not represent ongoing operating expenses of the business.

(4) Represents corporate staff costs associated with certain employees who transferred to Joby following the sale of the Passenger business on August 29, 2025. This adjustment is intended to present more comparable results by excluding from all the periods costs associated with transferred employees. These employees previously performed certain corporate functions that were not replaced after that date. Under U.S. GAAP (ASC 205-20), such costs were included in Continuing Operations in periods prior to August 29, 2025, because staff costs not directly attributable to discontinued operations must remain in continuing operations, even when the employees depart following a divestiture.

(5) Given historical reporting of adjusted unallocated corporate expenses and software development and Medical Segment Adjusted EBITDA, these metrics will continue to be provided through 2025 for comparability purposes.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA LAST TWELVE MONTHS

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Last Twelve

Months September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (22,439 ) $ (9,657 ) $ (3,410 ) $ (1,611 ) $ (7,761 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 4,965 1,445 1,223 1,224 1,073 Stock-based compensation 14,549 1,646 4,917 3,809 4,177 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 254 (33 ) (77 ) (2,752 ) 3,116 Interest income (5,193 ) (1,127 ) (1,155 ) (1,321 ) (1,590 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments (1) 5,195 5,195 — — — Legal expense and regulatory advocacy fees(2) 7,034 5,045 345 358 1,286 SOX readiness costs 97 — — — 97 M&A transaction costs (3) 1,240 1,134 17 17 72 Corporate staff costs included in the sold Passenger business (4) 2,469 566 605 693 605 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,171 $ 4,214 $ 2,465 $ 417 $ 1,075

(1) Consists of realized loss on the sale of securities of Joby Aviation received in consideration in the Passenger business divestiture.

(2) Includes legal expenses and advocacy fees that we do not consider representative of legal and regulatory advocacy costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business. These costs primarily related to the Drulias lawsuit.

(3) Consists of non-recurring M&A transaction costs including professional fees incurred over a short period of time that do not represent ongoing operating expenses of the business.

(4) Represents corporate staff costs associated with certain employees who transferred to Joby following the sale of the Passenger business on August 29, 2025. This adjustment is intended to present more comparable results by excluding from all the periods costs associated with transferred employees. These employees previously performed certain corporate functions that were not replaced after that date. Under U.S. GAAP (ASC 205-20), such costs were included in Continuing Operations in periods prior to August 29, 2025, because staff costs not directly attributable to discontinued operations must remain in continuing operations, even when the employees depart following a divestiture.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW MEASURES

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Net cash used in operating activities $ (37,297 ) Capitalized software development costs (297 ) Purchase of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (2,898 ) Free cash flow $ (40,492 ) Acquisition consideration allocated to seller transaction expenses(1) 44,339 Transaction costs paid related to sale of business 5,964 Operating cash flow from discontinued operations (7,900 ) Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 1,911 Aircraft and engine acquisition capital expenditures(2) 771 Free cash flow from continuing operations, before aircraft and engine acquisitions $ 2,682

(1) Represents a portion of the Keystone acquisition consideration that was directed by the seller to be paid through payroll post-close to employees participating in a "phantom equity" plan and other transaction expenses and therefore was required to be included in operating cash flow under accounting rules.

(2) Represents capital expenditures for aircraft and engine acquisitions, excluding capitalized maintenance subsequent to initial acquisition.

LAST TWELVE MONTHS REVENUE

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve

Months September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue 166,742 49,298 45,108 35,948 36,388 Adjusted EBITDA 8,171 4,214 2,465 417 1,075



About Strata Critical Medical

Strata is a time-critical logistics and medical services provider to the U.S. healthcare industry. We operate one of the nation’s largest air transport and surgical services networks for transplant hospitals and organ procurement organizations, offering an integrated “one call” solution for donor organ recovery.

Strata’s core services include air and ground logistics, surgical organ recovery, organ placement and normothermic regional perfusion for the transplant industry, as well as perfusion staffing and equipment solutions for cardiovascular surgery centers, offered under the Trinity Medical Solutions and Keystone Perfusion brands.

For more information, visit www.srta.com .

