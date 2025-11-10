Plug Power to Generate Over $275 Million Through Monetization of Electricity Rights and Operational Efficiencies; Supports Major U.S. Data Center Build-Out

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that it expects to generate more than $275 million in liquidity improvement through a combination of asset monetization, release of restricted cash, and reduced maintenance expenses.

As part of this initiative, Plug has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to monetize its electricity rights in New York and one other location and collaborate with a U.S. data center developer. The project developer is actively expanding its data center platforms across the country, and Plug will work with them to explore providing auxiliary and back-up power solutions utilizing Plug’s advanced fuel cell technology.

This collaboration highlights Plug’s growing presence in the rapidly expanding data center sector, where the need for reliable, low-carbon energy continues to accelerate. Plug’s fuel cell systems are ideally suited to provide resilient, zero-emission power to critical infrastructure and high-uptime facilities.

In connection with this initiative, Plug will suspend activities related to the Department of Energy loan program and reallocate capital toward higher-return opportunities across its hydrogen network. The company’s recently executed hydrogen supply agreement with a global industrial gas leader provides competitively priced, long-term hydrogen supply - reducing the near-term need for self-developed generation in the near term.

“The actions we are taking today reflect Plug’s agility and financial discipline,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Monetizing these assets strengthens our balance sheet, while partnering on a large-scale data center development expands Plug’s reach into a dynamic, high-growth market that values reliability, resiliency, and sustainability.”

Plug will continue to evaluate strategic hydrogen production and power infrastructure projects that align with its long-term cost roadmap and expanding customer base across mobility, industrial, and stationary power applications.

About Plug

Plug Power is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug Power provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug Power leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug Power is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced hydrogen supply. With plants operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, Plug Power’s total production capacity is now 40 tons per day.

Plug Power supports global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP through its talented workforce and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world.

