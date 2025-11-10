Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Host Analyst and Investor Event at 2025 ASH Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; “Cullinan”), a biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences and will host a company event at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL.

Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET.





Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.





The Company will host an in-person event for analysts and institutional investors on Monday, December 8, at 8:00 p.m. ET, during the 2025 ASH Annual Meeting. The event will follow the oral presentation of results from the Phase 1 study of CLN-049 in patients with AML or MDS earlier that morning (Presentation ID 768). Investors and analysts are invited to register to attend in person by emailing Nick Smith, Head of Investor Relations (nsmith@cullinantx.com).





Webcasts of the fireside chats and the ASH event will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/ , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

