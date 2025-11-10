Bitdeer Announces October 2025 Production and Operations Update

Increased self-mining hashrate to 41.2 EH/s on continued deployment of SEALMINERs

Energization commenced at Massillon, Ohio and Oromia Region, Ethiopia sites

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI cloud, today announced its unaudited mining and operations updates for October 2025.

Operational Update

Self-mining: Mined 511 Bitcoins, an increase of approximately 13% from September 2025. Self-mining hashrate reached 41.2 EH/s, surpassing the Company’s 40 EH/s target. Bitdeer will continue deploying SEALMINER mining rigs for self-mining while concurrently retiring third-party, older-generation rigs.



SEALMINER Manufacturing:





Mining Rig Model (EH/s) Stage October 2025 September 2025 SEALMINER A3 In final assembly 0.3 0.2 SEALMINER A2 In final assembly 2.6 2.8 Ready for shipping 0.6 - In transit 4.5 5.5 External sales 6.1 6.1 Deployed 28.9 22.6 SEALMINER A1 Deployed 4.2 4.1 3rd Party Miners Deployed 8.2 8.3 Total Proprietary Hash Rate Deployed 41.3 35.0





SEALMINER R&D The first SEAL04 chip’s latest verification demonstrated approximately 6-7 J/TH power efficiency at the chip level under low-voltage, ultra-power-saving mode. Targeting mass production in Q1 2026. Development of the next-generation SEAL04 is significantly delayed.

U.S. Manufacturing: Preparations for Bitdeer’s U.S. factory remain in progress.

Preparations for Bitdeer’s U.S. factory remain in progress. HPC/AI: Achieved US$8 million AI cloud ARR as of October, supported by continued customer demand for NVIDIA B200 systems. Deployed 584 GPUs as of October 2025, with 87% utilization (510 GPUs subscribed). Unutilized GPUs are new B200s, which are undergoing customer testing. 8 NVL72 systems are being deployed to data centers in Malaysia, expected to come online in early December 2025. Placed orders for NVIDIA's next-generation GB300 and B300 systems, with delivery expected in December 2025. Continuing to source additional Southeast Asia data center capacity, with potential lease agreements under negotiation. Conversion of 13 MW AI data center in Wenatchee, Washington is ongoing with targeted completion in Q4 2026. Initiated the conversion of 10 MW of power capacity in Knoxville, Tennessee into an AI data center, with targeted completion in Q4 2026. The Company is evaluating potential U.S. data center rental opportunities to bring its AI cloud services online domestically as early as Q1 2026. Tydal AI data center conversion plan is currently under detailed planning and design. Upgraded core infrastructure architecture to deliver superior uptime, dynamic compute allocation, and elastic storage, positioning Bitdeer to capture greater share in the rapidly expanding cloud infrastructure market.

Infrastructure: Tydal, Norway: Construction of the 175 MW hydro-cooling site has been completed, and the expansion has been fully energized. Massillon, Ohio: 21 MW is expected to be energized in November. Oromia Region, Ethiopia: Construction of the 50 MW site completed. 40MW energized, with the remaining 10 MW expected in December. Miner deployment proceeding in phases based on delivery schedules.



Management Commentary

"We surpassed our 40 EH/s target, reaching 41.2 EH/s in October through continued SEALMINER deployments,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer. “Our first SEAL04 chip achieved promising results of approximately 6-7J/TH in testing, demonstrating strong progress toward our next-generation efficiency goals. On the AI front, we continue scaling our GPU infrastructure and expanding cloud services, positioning Bitdeer to capture accelerating demand for high-performance computing.”

Production and Operations Summary

Metrics October 2025 September 2025 October 2024 Total hash rate under management1 (EH/s) 55.5 49.2 18.0 - Proprietary hash rate 41.3 35.0 8.7 • Self-mining 41.2 35.0 8.4 • Cloud Hash Rate - - 0.3 • Delivered but not yet energized 0.1 - - - Hosting 14.2 14.2 9.3 Mining rigs under management 254,000 241,000 168,000 - Self-owned2 166,000 153,000 87,000 - Hosted 88,000 88,000 81,000 Bitcoins mined (self-mining only) 511 452 174 Bitcoin held3 2,233 2,029 372



1 Total hash rate under management as of October 31, 2025 across Bitdeer’s primary business lines: Self-mining, Cloud Hash Rate, and Hosting.

Self-mining refers to cryptocurrency mining for Bitdeer’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency.

refers to cryptocurrency mining for Bitdeer’s own account, which allows it to directly capture the high appreciation potential of cryptocurrency. Cloud Hash Rate offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end.

offers hash rate subscription plans and shares mining income with customers under certain arrangements. The Cloud Hash Rate stated above reflects the contracted hash rate with customers at month-end. Hosting encompasses a one-stop mining machine hosting solution including deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining.



2 Self-owned mining machines are for Bitdeer’s self-mining business and Cloud Hash Rate business.

3 Bitcoins held do not include the Bitcoins from deposits of the customers, include the Bitcoins that are pledged as collateral.

Infrastructure Construction Update

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing4 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed - Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed - Tydal, Norway 225 Online Completed - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed - Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 Online Completed - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 40 Online Completed Total electrical capacity 1,6115 Pipeline capacity - Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Q1 2026 - Clarington, Ohio 570 In progress Q2 2027 - Niles, Ohio 300 In progress Q1 2029 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 - Alberta, Canada 101 In planning Q4 2026 - Oromia Region, Ethiopia 10 In progress Q4 2025 Total pipeline capacity 1,381 Total global electrical capacity 2,992



4 Indicative timing for completion of power and data center infrastructure. All timing references are to calendar quarters and years.

5 Figures represent total available electrical capacity.

Tydal, Norway – Construction of the 175 MW hydro-cooling site has been completed, and the expansion has been fully energized.

Massillon, Ohio – Construction of the 221 MW site is underway and full energization is expected in Q1 2026. 21 MW is expected to be energized in November 2025. The remaining 200 MW is expected to be energized in phases by the end of Q1 2026.

Clarington, Ohio – 570 MW under contract with local utility, expected to be available by end of Q3 2026. Power and data center infrastructure completion is targeted for Q2 2027.

Jigmeling, Bhutan – Construction of the 500 MW site has been completed, with energization proceeding in phases according to SEALMINER deliveries.

Fox Creek, Alberta – 101 MW site acquired, fully licensed and permitted for the construction of an on-site natural gas power plant. The project is expected to be energized by the end of Q4 2026.

Oromia Region, Ethiopia – 50 MW Bitcoin mining project. Construction has been completed; 40 MW is now online, and the remaining 10 MW is expected to be energized in December 2025. Energization will continue in phases aligned with SEALMINER deliveries.

Niles, Ohio – 300 MW grid-interconnected development site, with target energization date of Q1 2029 as scheduled by FirstEnergy. The project includes 41.8 acres of owned land and an interconnection agreement with FirstEnergy.

