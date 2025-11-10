Atlético de Madrid to Welcome Apollo Sports Capital as Majority Shareholder





From left to right: Miguel Ángel Gil, Enrique Cerezo, Robert Givone

MADRID and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlético de Madrid and its major shareholders – Miguel Ángel Gil, Enrique Cerezo, Quantum Pacific Group and Ares Management funds – have reached an agreement for Apollo Sports Capital (‘ASC’), the global sports investment company of Apollo (NYSE: APO), to become the Club’s majority shareholder.

As part of the agreement, Mr Gil and Mr Cerezo will continue to lead Atlético de Madrid as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively, and will remain shareholders, ensuring continuity of vision and leadership. Over the last two decades, Atlético de Madrid has become one of Europe’s most successful and recognized football institutions under Mr Gil’s and Mr Cerezo’s stewardship, achieving sustained sporting success, global brand growth and a strong community presence.

The investment by ASC will reinforce the Club’s position among football’s elite and support its ambition to deliver long-term success for millions of fans worldwide. As long-term investors, ASC and the existing shareholders will partner with Atlético de Madrid’s management to enhance the Club’s financial strength, sporting competitiveness and community impact.

The shareholder group intends to invest additional capital to support the Club’s long-term plans, including further investment in Atlético de Madrid’s teams and in major infrastructure projects. This includes the development of the Ciudad del Deporte, a new sports and entertainment district adjacent to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium designed to serve as a world-class destination for sport, leisure, culture and community activity. Drawing on Apollo’s deep expertise across the sports, media and entertainment ecosystem, ASC aims to create a vibrant, transformative, multi-use urban hub serving the wider Madrid community.

Chief Executive Officer of Atlético de Madrid Miguel Ángel Gil said, “We are very proud to welcome a committed new partner to the club. Apollo Sports Capital is a powerful ally who respects the history, traditions and defining identity of Atlético de Madrid and its fans, while bringing additional strength and enthusiasm to help maintain our growth and competitiveness.”

Mr Gil added: “This exciting next phase will build on the model that has driven our progress in recent years, and Atlético would not be in the position it finds itself today without the support of Wanda Group, Quantum Pacific and Ares, whose backing has strengthened us at pivotal moments. Our achievements also reflect the dedication of our employees, the commitment from our players and coaches and, above all, the unwavering passion of our fans – the true heart and soul of the club.”

“Looking ahead, together we see significant opportunity to drive strong, sustainable growth of Atlético de Madrid as we build on our remarkable legacy. It was important to me to select a long-term investment partner who believes in our strategy and can enhance our activities off the pitch with the development of Ciudad del Deporte,” concluded Mr. Gil.

Apollo Partner and co-Portfolio Manager of ASC Robert Givone said, “Atlético de Madrid is one of Europe’s great sporting institutions and we are honored for Apollo Sports Capital to invest in this storied club and its more than 120-year heritage. Miguel Ángel has done a tremendous job transforming Atlético and it was important to us that we invest behind his continued leadership, in addition to investing in the team and the local community.”

Givone continued, “We’re excited to back the team and honor its spirit and traditions, and to add value in areas where we excel, such as growth of the Ciudad del Deporte and enhancing the fan experience. Supporting the ambitious plans for the sports city can create significant value for both the Club and the local economy.”

The investment by Apollo Sports Capital is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in Q1 2026. Upon close, Atlético de Madrid, including Atlético de San Luis and Atlético Ottawa, will be majority owned by Apollo Sports Capital alongside Mr Gil, Mr Cerezo, Quantum Pacific Group and Ares Management funds, as shareholders. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Apollo Sports Capital is a global sports investment company and affiliate of Apollo. ASC invests across the sports and live events ecosystem, predominantly in credit and hybrid investment opportunities. Atlético de Madrid will be ASC’s flagship majority equity investment and is not part of a multi-club control ownership strategy. Other recent investments by Apollo Sports Capital include the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open tennis tournaments, in partnership with Ari Emmanuel and Mark Shapiro’s new company MARI. ASC is led by CEO Al Tylis, co-Portfolio Managers Rob Givone and Lee Solomon, and Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter.

A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Apollo Sports Capital. ECIJA acted as legal counsel to Mr Gil and Mr Cerezo.

About Atlético de Madrid

Club Atlético de Madrid is one of Europe’s most prestigious football clubs and sporting institutions, with a long history of success since its foundation in 1903. The Club has a rich legacy of sporting excellence, winning multiple domestic and international trophies. Atlético’s greatest strength is its dedicated and passionate fan base in Spain and around the world, with a record-breaking number of Club members.



In the last decade, Atlético has established strong foundations for the future of the Club by investing in long-term projects, led by the opening of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in 2017. Recognized as one of Europe’s elite stadiums, Atlético’s home is a first-class, multi-use venue which has created significant long-term value for the Club. The Riyadh Air Metropolitano will proudly host the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in 2027. The Club is now developing the ‘Ciudad del Deporte’, a unique and ambitious project to create a vibrant new district that will serve the local community and as a world-class destination for sport, leisure and tourism.



To learn more, please visit www.atleticodemadrid.com.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Atlético de Madrid

media@atleticodemadrid.com

Apollo

communications@apollosportscapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/309cb024-22a1-4545-a03f-6a6d98dcce4c