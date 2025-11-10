Sustainable Data Centers Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $96.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Modular and Edge Data Center Expansion, & Growth of Hyperscale and Cloud Providers

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Data Centers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sustainable Data Centers was valued at US$43.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$96.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Sustainable data centers represent a critical juncture where technological innovation meets climate responsibility. As cloud computing, AI, streaming services, and IoT continue to surge, so does the energy consumption of data centers globally. These facilities are notorious for high power usage, extensive cooling demands, and complex infrastructure footprints. However, sustainable data centers are engineered to minimize environmental impact through energy-efficient architecture, renewable energy integration, water conservation systems, and waste heat recovery techniques. With digital transformation now universal, creating scalable, efficient, and green data centers is a central priority for industries and governments alike.



The architecture of sustainable data centers revolves around modularity, advanced airflow management, and high-density server configurations. Innovations such as immersion cooling, free-air cooling, and AI-based energy optimization are revolutionizing how data centers manage thermal loads and reduce dependency on traditional HVAC systems. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources - from solar to wind to hydroelectric - is helping data centers achieve net-zero emission targets. Furthermore, smart grid integration and battery storage systems are enabling consistent uptime while maintaining environmental accountability.

What's Driving the Rapid Growth in the Sustainable Data Centers Market?



The growth in the sustainable data centers market is driven by several key factors, including the exponential rise in global data consumption, increased enterprise adoption of cloud-based services, and the urgent need to decarbonize IT infrastructure. The expansion of AI, 5G, and edge computing is fueling demand for new data facilities with high processing capabilities and minimal environmental footprint. Additionally, rising electricity costs and carbon pricing policies are compelling data center operators to adopt energy-efficient systems that reduce operational expenses and environmental penalties.



The shift toward hybrid and multi-cloud architectures is promoting the development of modular, scalable, and sustainable data centers capable of handling distributed workloads. Major hyperscale providers are investing in zero-carbon innovation labs, sustainable design practices, and renewable energy sourcing to meet aggressive emission reduction targets. Meanwhile, corporate sustainability mandates and consumer awareness are reinforcing demand for green hosting, storage, and processing solutions. As climate consciousness becomes a core criterion for IT decision-makers, the sustainable data centers market is poised for robust and long-term expansion.



What Innovations Are Redefining Operational Efficiency and Environmental Impact?



Sustainable data centers are increasingly adopting software-defined infrastructure and intelligent workload management systems to reduce energy waste and increase resource utilization. AI and machine learning algorithms analyze usage patterns in real-time, automatically redistributing workloads to optimize energy consumption and minimize peak demand. Dynamic provisioning, server virtualization, and containerization further enhance operational efficiency by reducing idle hardware and streamlining deployment processes.



Moreover, edge computing is emerging as a key enabler of sustainability by decentralizing data processing and reducing latency, bandwidth consumption, and core data center load. On the material side, green building certifications such as LEED and BREEAM are influencing construction practices, promoting the use of sustainable materials and recyclable components. Water conservation is also being addressed through innovative cooling techniques that either eliminate or drastically reduce water usage, such as indirect evaporative cooling and liquid cooling loops. These innovations collectively lower the total cost of ownership while aligning with global ESG standards.





Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Sustainable Data Centers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Sustainable Data Centers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ark Data Centres, atNorth, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco Systems, Inc., Compass Datacenters and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electrical Infrastructure segment, which is expected to reach US$57.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.5%. The Mechanical Infrastructure segment is also set to grow at 12.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $11.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.1% CAGR to reach $20.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Infrastructure (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction).

Infrastructure (Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $43.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Sustainable Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Energy Consumption in Data Infrastructure Throws the Spotlight on Sustainable Data Center Solutions

Regulatory Pressure and ESG Mandates Drive Adoption of Low-Carbon and Renewable Energy-Powered Facilities

Growing Corporate Commitments to Net-Zero Operations Spur Investment in Green Data Center Technologies

Advances in Liquid and Immersion Cooling Systems Strengthen Energy Efficiency of High-Density Servers

Deployment of AI-Driven Resource Optimization Tools Enhances Energy and Water Efficiency in Operations

Modular and Edge Data Center Expansion Propels Demand for Compact, Sustainable Infrastructure Designs

Surging Use of Recycled and Sustainable Building Materials Supports LEED and Green Certification Goals

Renewable Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) Drive Shift Toward 100% Green-Powered Facilities

Growth of Hyperscale and Cloud Providers Fuels Market for High-Performance, Low-Impact Data Center Designs

Integration of Circular Economy Principles Encourages Reuse and Refurbishment of Hardware and Cabling

Increased Focus on Heat Recovery Systems and Waste-to-Energy Solutions Generates Secondary Revenue Streams

Regional Government Incentives and Carbon Tax Credits Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Infrastructure

Transparency and Green Reporting Standards Expand Customer Preference for Environmentally Responsible Providers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 36 companies featured in this Sustainable Data Centers market report

Ark Data Centres

atNorth

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Delta Electronics

Digital Realty

Eaton Corporation

Equinix

Fujitsu Ltd

Google Cloud

Hitachi Ltd

IBM Corporation

Iron Mountain

Microsoft Azure

NextDC

Schneider Electric SE

Vantage Data Center

Vertiv

Wiwynn Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6hpr1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment