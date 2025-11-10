AirBoss Defense Group Received Order CBRN Products Valued at $8.1M

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (“ADG”) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to continue to provide its Low Burden Mask (“LBM”), filters and related accessories to the Canadian Department of National Defense (“Canadian DND”) under the In-Service Support Contract awarded to ADG in 2018 (the “JGSR Contract”). The value of this order is expected to be worth up to US$8.1 million. Deliveries are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026 and conclude in the first quarter of 2027.

The LBM is a lightweight military respirator designed to provide optimal weight distribution and minimal breathing resistance and has been sold to multiple partner nations since 2017. The JGSR Contract with the Canadian DND, entered into in 2018, marked the first major adoption of the LBM and served to replace the legacy C4 gas mask and C7A cannisters previously in service with the Canadian Forces. Since entering into this contract, ADG has fulfilled multiple LBM mask orders for the Canadian DND and other military customers globally.

John Johns, President of AirBoss Defense Group said, “ADG looks forward to the on-going opportunity to provide advanced protective and survivability solutions to our customers. The LBM was developed to be the world’s most advanced gas mask and has seen strong adoption since its introduction, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering protective and survivability solutions that help ensure the safety of our warfighters operating in challenging environments and conditions.”

For more information, please visit www.adg.com .

