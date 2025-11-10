Venus Concept Receives 510(k) for the Venus NOVA, Its Most Advanced Multi-Application Platform for Non-Invasive Body and Skin Treatments

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”), a global leader in medical aesthetic technology, announced today that it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to market the Venus NOVA™, the Company’s next-generation multi-application platform designed to redefine non-invasive treatments for the body, face, and skin.

Venus NOVA integrates Adaptive Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS), proprietary (MP)² combining Multi-Polar Radio Frequency (RF) with Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields (PEMF), and Advanced VariPulse™ technology -delivering a powerful, comprehensive solution for body contouring, muscle conditioning, skin treatments, and wrinkle and cellulite reduction.

Next-Generation Aesthetic Intelligence

Venus NOVA reflects the evolution of Venus Concept’s commitment to science-based innovation, intelligent technology, and practice growth. With built-in IoT connectivity through Venus Connect™, a secure cloud-based application, clinics gain access to real-time analytics, treatment insights, and automatic system optimization to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Key innovations include:

FlexMAX EMS: Dual-electrode design delivering adaptive electrical stimulation to safely activate up to 8 muscle groups with up to 100,000 contractions per session.

4D Body, OctiPolar™, and DiamondPolar™ Applicators: Ergonomically designed for precision, comfort, and versatility across body and facial applications.

(MP)²: Proprietary combination of Multi-Polar RF and PEMF that promotes collagen renewal and improves overall skin appearance.

Advanced VariPulse™: Adjustable suction with positive and negative pressure to enhance RF delivery, improve circulation, and support smoother contours.

Automatic Temperature Control (ATC): Real-time monitoring and “cruise-control” for maintaining optimal temperature for consistent, comfortable, and effective treatments.



“The development and introduction of our new Venus NOVA is consistent with the turnaround strategy implemented in 2023 and our Venus AI strategic initiative, which reflects our strong commitment to growing our global brand, focusing on emerging technologies and services, and partnering with customers to build smarter practices, and customizable treatments,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Venus NOVA is the first product launch from our new, focused R&D strategy. Our product portfolio will continue to evolve and deliver more than just leading device performance, shifting towards a focus on total practice performance; from the moment the patient enters the clinic to post-treatment management. This new product launch, along with our improving balance sheet and financial support from Madyn Asset Management, L.P., further enhances the Company’s foundation and brings us closer to achieving our longer-term goals.”

"Venus NOVA embodies the convergence of intelligent technology and proven clinical science," said Melissa Kang, Chief Product Officer for Venus Concept. "Venus NOVA is uniquely positioned to enhance body transformation journeys, including for those taking GLP-1 medications and experiencing skin laxity, facial volume loss, and body contour irregularities. We expect GLP-1 usage to grow to more than 32 million patients globally by 2030, and we are excited to offer our innovative, comprehensive technologies to support and address the unmet needs of our existing and future customers. We anticipate the U.S. commercial introduction of Venus NOVA to contribute to the Company’s long-term growth profile as we further penetrate the multi-billion-dollar body and skin market in the years to come.”

Turnkey Integration and Support

Venus NOVA is supported by the Venus Jumpstart Program, a 30-day roadmap providing advanced clinical education, marketing enablement, and strategic implementation. This ensures seamless integration into existing practices and accelerates business success from day one.

Availability

Venus NOVA will be available to customers in the United States in December 2025, with global rollouts planned throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reaches over 60 countries and 9 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus NOVA, Venus Versa, Venus Versa PRO, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Viva, Venus Viva MD, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Epileve and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, Masters Special Situations, and Madryn Asset Management, L.P.

