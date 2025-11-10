VPX SBC Market Size to Surpass USD 837.67 Million by 2032, at 10.28% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPX SBC Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The VPX SBC Market Si ze was valued at USD 363.00 Million in 2024 and expected to reach 837.67 Million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.28% over 2025-2032.”

With a 2024 valuation of USD 117.08 million and a predicted 2032 growth rate of 9.0%, the U.S. leads the North American VPX SBC (Single Board Computer) market. AI-enabled mission systems, aerospace innovation, and defense modernization are the main drivers of growth.

Rising Defense Modernization to Augment Market Growth Globally

Strong growth in the VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market is being driven by global defense modernization plans and increased investments in cutting-edge military electronics. For real-time mission performance, modern military platforms, such as radar, EW, and unmanned systems require processing that is small, fast, and durable. These requirements are satisfied by the versatility and robustness of VPX SBCs, which are based on OpenVPX and SOSA standards. Manufacturers like Curtiss-Wright and Mercury Systems are launching AI-ready VPX SBCs to support next-generation, multi-domain defense tasks, as global military spending is expected to reach USD 2.71 trillion in 2024.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Abaco Systems

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Connect Tech

Kontron AG

Aitech

Curtiss-Wright

Mercury Systems

Acromag

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Concurrent Technologies Inc.

GE Aviation Systems

Ecrin Systems

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cornet Technology, Inc.

Elma Electronic Inc.

General Micro Systems (GMS)

Pixus Technologies Inc.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Wolf Advanced Technology

VPX SBC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 363.00 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 837.67 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.28% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Processor Architecture (NXP Power Architecture, Intel Architecture, ARM Architecture, FPGA-Based Computing Modules, GPU-Accelerated Platforms, Others)

• By Rack Unit / Form Factor (3U VPX Systems, 6U VPX Systems, Rugged ATR Chassis, Custom Enclosures)

• By Application (Electronic Warfare (EW), Radar Systems, Mission Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), Command, Control, Communications, Computers & Intelligence (C4I), Avionics Systems, Space Systems, Others)

• By End User (Defense, Aerospace, Naval, Space Agencies, Commercial Industrial)

• By Platform (Airborne Systems, Ground-Based Systems, Naval Systems, Space Systems)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Processor Architecture

The VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market is led by NXP Power Architecture, projected to grow from USD 109.30 million in 2024 to USD 243.11 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.78%, driven by its proven reliability, security, and rugged performance in aerospace and defense systems.

By Rack Unit / Form Factor

Compact, robust, and power-efficient designs that are perfect for defense, avionics, and unmanned platforms are driving the VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market, which is led by 3U VPX systems, valued at USD 152.10 million in 2024 and expected to reach USD 345.25 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.06%. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.87%, 6U VPX systems are expected to grow from USD 113.37 million in 2024 to USD 273.21 million by 2032. This growth will be driven by the need for high-performance computing in radar, AI-enabled missions, naval systems, and industrial automation, where parallel processing, scalability, and bandwidth are essential.

By Application

Driven by AI-enabled threat detection, SIGINT, and real-time mission computing in advanced defense platforms, such as the F-35 and EA-18G, the Electronic Warfare (EW) segment led the global VPX SBC market in 2024, valued at USD 81.25 million. It is expected to reach USD 185.65 million by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.15%. The fastest-growing segment is radar systems, which grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.97% from USD 64.64 million in 2024 to USD 156.86 million by 2032. This growth was driven by upgrades to marine radars, next-generation AESA, and AEW&C, which required high-speed data fusion and A I-assisted situational awareness.

By End-User

The Defense segment dominated the global VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market in 2024, valued at USD 147.78 million, and is projected to reach USD 344.24 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.41%, driven by rising demand for rugged, high-performance computing in mission-critical applications such as EW, radar, C4ISR, and unmanned platforms. Aerospace segment is the fastest-growing, expanding from USD 99.75 million in 2024 to USD 232.82 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.43%, supported by advancements in avionics, satellite systems, and AI-enabled flight computing.

By Platform

Due to the use of military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and commercial aviation for real-time mission computing and avionics improvements, the Airborne Systems sector dominated the VPX SBC market in 2024 at USD 134.84 million and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR 10.41%) to USD 314.02 million by 2032. The segment for ground-based systems will expand at the fastest rate, from USD 118.09 million to USD 277.39 million (CAGR 10.52%), thanks to C5ISR integration, radar, and military modernization.

Regional Insights:

North America led the global VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market in 2024, valued at USD 140.30 million, projected to reach USD 303.24 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.38%. The region’s dominance is fueled by extensive defense modernization, aerospace innovation, and AI-driven industrial adoption.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global VPX Single Board Computer (SBC) market, valued at USD 80.40 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 224.91 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.93%. Growth is fueled by defense modernization, aerospace expansion, and industrial digitalization in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent News:

June 2024 – Abaco Systems introduced the SBC3901, a 3U VPX single-board computer featuring Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Orin GPU. Designed for autonomous and embedded edge computing, it delivers 248 TOPS of AI performance, integrates advanced AI processing accelerators, and meets MIL-STD-810 standards for rugged environments, making it ideal for defense, aerospace, and industrial applications.

– Abaco Systems introduced the SBC3901, a 3U VPX single-board computer featuring Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Orin GPU. Designed for autonomous and embedded edge computing, it delivers 248 TOPS of AI performance, integrates advanced AI processing accelerators, and meets MIL-STD-810 standards for rugged environments, making it ideal for defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. September 2024, – Connect Tech has joined the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) Ecosystem by Analog Devices as a Design Partner. This collaboration strengthens their edge AI and robotics solutions, with products, such as the Anvil Embedded System and Sentry-X2 MIL-Rugged supporting advanced vision and AI computing.

Exclusive Sections of the VPX SBC Market Report (The USPs):

Technology Advancement Metrics – highlights the rapid integration of OpenVPX and SOSA standards, with VPX SBCs showing a notable processing speed improvement (in GFLOPS) over traditional embedded boards, enhancing real-time mission computing capabilities.

– highlights the rapid integration of OpenVPX and SOSA standards, with VPX SBCs showing a notable processing speed improvement (in GFLOPS) over traditional embedded boards, enhancing real-time mission computing capabilities. Adoption & Deployment Analytics – helps you understand the dominance of defense applications in overall VPX SBC deployments, with a growing penetration in mission computers, radar, and EW systems, signifying strong defense modernization trends.

– helps you understand the dominance of defense applications in overall VPX SBC deployments, with a growing penetration in mission computers, radar, and EW systems, signifying strong defense modernization trends. Performance & Reliability Index – provides insights into MTBF comparisons and power efficiency metrics, indicating significant advancements in thermal and power management for extended mission durations in ruggedized environments.

– provides insights into MTBF comparisons and power efficiency metrics, indicating significant advancements in thermal and power management for extended mission durations in ruggedized environments. Cost & Lifecycle Benchmarks – offers clarity on average unit cost variations by configuration and performance level, helping assess investment feasibility across commercial and defense-grade VPX solutions.

– offers clarity on average unit cost variations by configuration and performance level, helping assess investment feasibility across commercial and defense-grade VPX solutions. VPX Standard Evolution Tracker – helps you gauge the adoption of OpenVPX profiles (VITA 64/66/67) and penetration of high-speed serial fabrics (PCIe Gen4, 100G Ethernet), enabling interoperability and scalability in next-generation aerospace systems.

– helps you gauge the adoption of OpenVPX profiles (VITA 64/66/67) and penetration of high-speed serial fabrics (PCIe Gen4, 100G Ethernet), enabling interoperability and scalability in next-generation aerospace systems. Future Readiness & Scalability Matrix – uncovers the emergence of AI/ML-capable VPX systems for autonomous defense platforms, alongside modular upgrade trends supporting next-gen avionics and electronic warfare suites.

