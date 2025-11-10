GenesisCreditRestoration.com Expands Charitable Mission, Offering 100% Free, Full-Service Credit Repair to All

Macomb, MI, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenesisCreditRestoration.com, a division of The Bill Busters Inc., today announced the expansion of its charitable credit repair program, now providing 100% free, full-service credit restoration to consumers nationwide.

When Genesis Credit Restoration originally launched, its parent company The Bill Busters Inc. established it as a value-added service exclusively for clients enrolled in The Bill Busters’ no-cost bill reduction program, which delivers average savings of $200 per month on everyday bills for homeowners. In response to today’s economic challenges—historic levels of credit card debt, rising mortgage delinquencies, and widespread financial hardship—Genesis Credit Restoration is now removing all barriers and making its services available to everyone, at no cost.







“People are struggling now more than ever, not just with high bills but with mounting debt and missed payments,” said Tony Dimovski, Founder and CEO of The Bill Busters Inc.“We believe that empowering people means saving them money on what they already pay and helping them regain financial confidence—especially in these uncertain times. That’s why Genesis Credit Restoration is a fully charitable division of TheBillBusters.com, focused on real, actionable financial help for the entire community.”



Free Full-Service Credit Repair

Unlike do-it-yourself websites, Genesis Credit Restoration manages the entire process for its clients, including sending dispute letters, overseeing all mailing procedures, and providing comprehensive support. The only required cost is for a separate credit monitoring subscription, billed directly by the monitoring provider. There are no service fees, ensuring every individual has access to professional credit services without hidden costs or obligations.



Mission-Driven and Trusted

Genesis Credit Restoration is an extension of The Bill Busters Inc., a company nationally recognized for helping homeowners and families lower recurring bills on energy, internet, insurance, and more. Now, through Genesis Credit Restoration, the mission extends from bill savings to holistic, compassionate credit improvement, helping clients reduce negative, outdated, or unverifiable items from their credit reports through expert, hands-on service.



Key Service Highlights

100% free credit repair—no service fees of any kind

Genesis handles every step: dispute drafting, mailing, and document management

Expert review and challenge of negative, outdated, or unverifiable credit items

Free consultations ensure a clear starting point for credit improvement

Only required cost is independent credit monitoring for account security and progress tracking

Entirely charitable operation—focused on community well-being, not profit

Professional, non-DIY approach; all work is handled by experienced Genesis staff

SEO and Digital Outreach Commitment

SEO and Digital Outreach Commitment

GenesisCreditRestoration.com is committed to online discoverability to ensure those in need can easily find professional credit repair services.



About Genesis Credit Restoration and The Bill Busters Inc.

Genesis Credit Restoration, headquartered in Michigan as part of The Bill Busters Inc., was initially created as a value-added service to help bill reduction clients enhance their credit. Today, it stands as a fully charitable division, dedicated to empowering consumers with zero-cost credit repair and comprehensive financial support. To learn more about Genesis Credit Restoration and The Bill Busters' suite of charitable financial wellness services, visit GenesisCreditRestoration.com or TheBillBusters.com.