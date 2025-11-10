Australia Cement Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 6.7% to Reach $1.3 Billion this Year - Portland, Blended, Specialty, and Green Cement Size & Forecasts by Value and Volume 2020-2029

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement market in Australia is expected to grow by 6.7% annually to reach US$1.30 billion in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.22 billion to approximately US$1.67 billion.

This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.



Australia's cement industry is currently shaped by infrastructure-driven demand, rising decarbonization pressures, and the realignment of supply chains. As national and state governments increase focus on large-scale transport and energy projects, cement producers are scaling operations to meet evolving construction needs. Simultaneously, sustainability regulations and community expectations are prompting investment in low-carbon alternatives and digital optimization.



Major players are consolidating their market presence through joint ventures and local sourcing agreements. Innovations in waste-derived fuels and digital logistics are gradually redefining production and distribution models. However, challenges persist around energy price volatility, raw material access, and import dependencies.

The outlook for Australia's cement sector remains cautiously optimistic. Growth prospects are tied to the execution pace of committed infrastructure pipelines and industry adaptation to environmental reforms. Risk mitigation will rely on continued collaboration with policymakers, investment in technology, and supply chain resilience strategies.



Australia's cement industry is entering a critical transition phase where sustainability, supply chain resilience, and infrastructure-linked demand are intersecting. While public sector-led construction remains a cornerstone of volume stability, the industry's future growth will rely on faster adoption of alternative fuels, increased localization of inputs, and end-to-end digitization. Companies that invest in real-time visibility, low-carbon blends, and adaptive logistics are more likely to secure public contracts and navigate energy-related disruptions. Equally, proactive engagement with regulators on emissions, mining standards, and circular economy targets will determine strategic flexibility.

Despite near-term cost pressures and import risks, the Australian cement sector holds a stable medium-term growth trajectory - provided it stays ahead of technological shifts, stakeholder expectations, and regulatory transitions.



Public Infrastructure and Regional Construction are Driving Cement Demand

Transport and Energy Projects are Reinforcing Demand from the Public Sector: Cement consumption in 2024 remains largely driven by federally funded rail and road infrastructure programs, including segments of Inland Rail and Western Sydney Metro. State governments in New South Wales and Victoria have prioritized cement-heavy developments such as tunnel boring, bridge construction, and depot expansions. Boral, one of the leading players, reported increased bulk cement deliveries to regional project sites through strategic terminals in Port Kembla and Geelong.

Regional Housing Activity is Supporting Bagged Cement Sales: Regional areas such as Queensland's Sunshine Coast and parts of Western Australia have seen steady housing construction, supporting bagged cement demand. This trend is partially driven by population movements from urban centers and ongoing government incentives for regional housing schemes. Cement Australia responded by boosting supply capacity through upgrades at its Gladstone operations to serve the regional market efficiently.

Commercial Construction Remains Uneven Across Urban Markets: While CBD construction in Sydney and Melbourne has moderated, segments like logistics centers, healthcare facilities, and education campuses continue to absorb cement in moderate volumes. The buildout of data centers in metropolitan areas has contributed to niche but consistent demand for specialty cement mixes.

Industry is Advancing Through Local Partnerships and Sustainable Innovation

Joint Ventures are Strengthening Domestic Distribution and Production: In late 2023, Adbri and Cockburn Cement deepened their collaboration for integrated clinker imports and shared production facilities in Western Australia. The move is aimed at cost efficiency and securing supply for Perth's growing residential corridors. Boral has expanded its partnership with logistics providers for end-to-end cement haulage, enhancing service coverage to rural clients.

Alternative Fuels and Blended Products are Gaining Traction: Several companies, including Cement Australia, have initiated trials of refuse-derived fuels (RDF) and biomass at kilns in New South Wales. Boral introduced its lower-carbon cement blend into pilot public projects under Victoria's sustainability construction program in early 2024. These shifts align with regulatory momentum pushing toward 2050 net-zero targets and recent mandates encouraging circular waste utilization.

Digital Tools are Enhancing Fleet and Inventory Management: Companies are adopting digital platforms for real-time delivery tracking, route optimization, and demand forecasting. Holcim Australia deployed AI-based predictive systems across select sites to optimize raw mix design and reduce energy usage in clinker production.

Production Faces Pressures from Energy Volatility, Imports, and Regulatory Costs

Electricity and Gas Costs are Squeezing Operational Margins: Energy price spikes in late 2023, driven by gas supply constraints and carbon pricing adjustments, raised production costs at kiln-based facilities. Plants in South Australia and Victoria reported temporary schedule changes to reduce peak-time energy consumption. Some firms have increased on-site solar integration to buffer cost shocks and align with green commitments.

Reliance on Imported Clinker Raises Currency and Port Risk Exposure: Australia remains partially dependent on clinker imports, particularly from Asia, creating exposure to global freight rates and port congestion. Import delays at Fremantle and Brisbane ports in early 2024 disrupted schedule adherence for downstream blending and packaging operations. To mitigate this, Adbri has explored new supply contracts with Southeast Asian clinker suppliers and invested in port-side storage expansions.

Compliance with Environmental Regulations Adds Complexity: New emission monitoring protocols and tighter environmental impact assessments are elongating approval timelines for plant upgrades and new quarry expansions. Western Australia's evolving mining rehabilitation requirements have added cost layers for limestone extraction, especially for smaller operators.

Industry Outlook is Cautiously Optimistic amid Policy Support and Sustainability Shifts

Infrastructure Pipeline Offers Medium-Term Demand Assurance: The federal government has reaffirmed commitment to the $120 billion rolling infrastructure plan, supporting cement demand through 2026. Additional capital works in Northern Australia and disaster resilience programs are expected to extend construction activity into regional and remote areas. Companies such as BGC Cement have begun forward-planning for bulk logistics needs to support upcoming government tenders.

Green Procurement Policies are Likely to Spur Low-Carbon Cement Adoption: The New South Wales and Victorian governments have issued procurement guidelines prioritizing embodied carbon considerations in public builds. Holcim Australia and Cement Australia are positioning their eco-branded products to meet this evolving demand, signaling increased relevance of product differentiation.

Digital Transformation May Unlock Operational Gains: Increased digitization of production and logistics is expected to boost asset utilization and reduce fuel intensity. Digital twins and predictive maintenance programs, tested at selected Boral and Holcim sites, are set to expand further in 2025.

Key Risks Include Energy Transition Uncertainty and Import Disruptions

Energy Policy Volatility Could Undermine Transition Planning: The evolving National Electricity Market (NEM) framework and state-specific renewable mandates may cause grid instability or cost spikes. Kiln operators face difficulty planning decarbonization pathways amid fluctuating incentive programs and carbon pricing scenarios.

Supply Chain Bottlenecks from Port Congestion and Shipping Delays: Import dependency for clinker, alternative fuels, and spare parts leaves the sector vulnerable to international logistics challenges. Cyclonic weather impacts and labor disputes at port terminals have periodically disrupted material flow, especially in QLD and WA.

Talent and Equipment Shortages Could Delay Modernization: The construction materials industry is facing skills shortages in maintenance, quarry operations, and environmental compliance. Simultaneously, delays in procuring specialized machinery - such as alternative fuel burners and digital control systems - have slowed capex execution.

