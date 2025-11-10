BTDUex Global Mainnet Goes Live, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Asset Autonomy

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The digital asset ecosystem BTDUex announced today that its mainnet has been launched simultaneously worldwide, marking the arrival of a new era of open and verifiable digital asset trading.Borderless transactions and interoperable value—BTDUex provides global investors with a high-performance platform through its innovative on-chain AI intelligent asset management module and decentralized autonomous governance framework, moving beyond the traditional “black-box” model by granting the community control over key trading strategies and governance rights, thereby truly enabling financial autonomy in the digital era.







The core of this global launch is BTDUex’s AI COPY.BTDUex encapsulates complex institutional-grade quantitative strategies into standardized, on-chain verifiable modules, ensuring full transparency and auditability from strategy execution to capital flows.Meanwhile, the platform’s established DAO governance model enables global token holders to jointly participate in important ecosystem decisions.



“The ultimate goal of technology should be to empower people.”“We are building not just a global trading platform, but an open protocol where trust is guaranteed by code and the future is co-created by the community,”— explained Christopher Baker, CTO of BTDUex.“For global forward-thinking users, trust should not come from brand promises, but from mathematical certainty and procedural fairness.”



In terms of security and compliance, BTDUex’s global operations are built on strong regulatory and technological foundations.The platform has obtained key licenses in multiple jurisdictions and employs top-level encrypted custody solutions to ensure the safety of global user assets.



BTDUex — More Than an Exchange



The BTDUex Global Partner Program transforms community contributions into real governance rights and revenue shares, propelling the platform from a traditional service model to a value-co-creation model.



The global launch of BTDUex is designed for the era of crypto intelligence, aiming to provide the world with a hybrid financial model that combines the efficiency of centralized exchanges with the transparency of decentralized protocols, guiding global digital asset infrastructure toward greater openness and autonomy.



