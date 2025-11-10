rabbitholes.fi Announces Presale on Gempad and Public ICO Dates

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rabbitholes.fi, a decentralized SocialFi platform where users earn, own, and govern, is opening its token sale to the public. The ICO is scheduled for November 10 through December 8, 2025. The presale is being held on Gempad ahead of the platform’s beta launch. a community-owned social network that integrates a fully loaded defi protocol, rabbitholes.fi is building the future of social media in the era of web3. Built on Solana for low fees and scale, rabbitholes.fi turns everyday engagement into on-chain rewards via the native token, $CARROTS.













































































Why It Matters

Earn for engagement: Posts, comments, and memes accrue $CARROTS on-chain, turning time and creativity into measurable rewards.

Community in a box: A fully on-chain stack for identity, earning, and governance (DAO over CEO) so users help steer features and economics.

NFT avatars with revenue share: A forthcoming collection grants holders a 15% share of platform revenue (per published policy), plus staking utility and identity.

social token creation: An integrated creator tool for tokenizing any kind of content, from comments and posts to instant meme-token launches and community-driven campaigns.

Security and scale: Built on Solana and engaged for an independent SpyWolf audit to harden contracts and app flows.

Public ICO and Presale Details

ICO window: November 10 to December 8, 2025

Access: Presale live on Gempad

Eligibility and compliance: Available globally without KYC except for users in restricted jurisdictions, including the USA, North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Sudan, Syria, and other sanctioned regions. Availability remains subject to local laws and regulations.

Product Pillars

Engage-to-Earn System: User activity drives yield and retention through a self-sustaining reward loop that converts posts, comments, and memes into on-chain value.

$CARROTS Token: The core utility and governance asset that powers staking, engagement rewards, and long-term platform growth while aligning incentives across the community.

NFT Avatars: Programmable digital identities that unlock staking access, DAO voting rights, and a 15% share of platform revenue for holders, reinforcing creator and community ownership.

Meme Factory: A creator launchpad for instant token and community creation, designed to fuel culture, virality, and scalable grassroots participation.

DAO Governance: Community-directed stewardship that prioritizes transparency, shared ownership, and platform longevity over centralized control.

Founder Comment

“Social shouldn’t be ad farms and lock-ins. It should be people-owned,” said Jmoon, founder of rabbitholes.fi. “With $CARROTS and revenue-sharing NFT avatars, we’re aligning culture, creators, and community so time online finally pays the people who make platforms valuable.”

Official Channels

Website: rabbitholes.fi

X: @rabbitholesfi

Discord: discord.gg/rabbitholes

Telegram: rabbitholesfi

About rabbitholes.fi

rabbitholes.fi is a decentralized SocialFi platform on Solana that redistributes platform value to users and creators. Designed around earn, own, govern, rabbitholes.fi makes culture programmable and community‑led.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.