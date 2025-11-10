Genetic Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 91.30 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genetic testing market size is calculated at USD 11.90 billion in 2024, grows to USD 14.59 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 91.30 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to rising demand for personalized medicine and early disease detection, along with advances in genomic technologies that make testing faster and more effective.

What is Genetic Testing?

Genetic testing is the analysis of DNA to identify changes or mutations that may cause or increase the risk of diseases. The genetic testing market is expanding rapidly due to increasing awareness of personalized medicine and the benefits of early disease detection. Advances in genomic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, have made tests more accurate and affordable. The rising prevalence of chronic and hereditary diseases, along with the growing demand for preventive healthcare, is driving adoption. Additionally, supportive government initiatives and expanding applications in areas like oncology, prenatal screening, and pharmacogenomics are further fueling market growth worldwide.

Genetic Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 14.59 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 91.30 billion Growth rate CAGR of 22.6% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Application, Product, Channel, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Spain; Italy; Denmark; Sweden ; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; Kuwait; UAE; South Africa. Key companies profiled 24 genetics; Circle DNA; tellmegene; 23andme; AncestryDNA; MyDNA; Everly Well; Igenomix; VitaGen; Myriad Genetics Inc.; Mapmygenome; Helix OpCo LLC; MyHeritage Ltd.; Illumina, Inc.; Color Genomics, Inc.; Amgen, Inc.; Beyond Nutrition Health and Wellness Services DMCC Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us : +1 804 420 9370

What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Genetic Testing Market?

The primary growth drivers of the market include rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, and technological advancements like next-generation sequencing. Growing awareness of early disease detection, supportive government initiatives, and expanding applications in oncology, reproductive health, and pharmacogenomics also contribute significantly to market growth.

What are the Key trends in the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

In June 2025, Anne Wojcicki’s TTAM Research Institute acquired 23andMe’s assets for USD 305 million, surpassing Regeneron’s bid to ensure the company’s consumer genomic data remained under her leadership.

In April 2025, GeneDx announced plans to acquire Fabric Genomics for up to USD 51 million, aiming to enhance decentralized genetic testing with advanced AI-driven data interpretation.

What is the Appearing Challenge in the Genetic Testing Market?

An emerging challenge in the market is data privacy and security concerns related to storing and sharing sensitive genetic information. Additionally, the lack of standardized regulations, high testing costs, and limited awareness in developing regions hinder adoption. Ethical issues and misinterpretation of test results also pose significant challenges to market growth.

For Instance, according to a 2024 survey by the American Journal of Human Genetics, about 40% of Americans expressed concern that their genetic data could be misused, particularly by insurance companies or employers.



Segmental Insights

By Technology Insights

What made the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Segment Dominant in the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to lead the genetic testing market due to its high accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness in analyzing multiple genes simultaneously. NGS enables comprehensive genomic profiling for personalized medicine, cancer diagnostics, and rare disease detection. Its growing adoption in clinical and research applications, along with continuous technological advancements, is driving its dominance in the market.

For Instance, In March 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved National Coverage Determinations (NCDs) to include Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) tests for patients with inherited cancers and solid tumors.



The array technologies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its efficiency in analyzing multiple genetic variants simultaneously at a low cost. These technologies are widely used in genome-wide association studies, pharmacogenomics, and disease risk assessment. Their increasing adoption in research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery, along with continuous advancements in array design, is fueling rapid market growth.

By Application Insights

How did Health and Wellness-predisposition/Risk/Tendency Segment Dominate the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the health and wellness predisposition/risk/tendency segment accounted for the largest market share due to rising consumer interest in understanding genetic factors influencing overall health, fitness, and disease risk. Growing awareness of preventive healthcare and personalized wellness solutions, coupled with the availability of direct-to-consumer genetic tests, has driven demand. Additionally, advancements in genomic analysis have made such testing more accessible and reliable for health-conscious individuals.

The genetic diseases carrier status segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of inherited disorders and the rising demand for reproductive and preconception screening. Advancements in genetic testing technologies and wider accessibility of carrier screening panels are supporting this growth. Additionally, growing emphasis on early detection and informed family planning is further boosting the adoption of carrier status testing globally.

By Product Insights

Why the Consumables Segment Dominated the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

The consumables segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the frequent and repeated use of kits, reagents, and testing materials in genetic analysis. Increasing demand for high-throughput testing, advancements in next-generation sequencing, and expanding diagnostic applications are driving consumable usage. Additionally, the growing adoption of genetic testing in clinical and research settings further accelerates the need for consumables.

The software & services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for advanced data analysis, interpretation, and management of complex genetic information. The integration of AI and cloud-based platforms enhances accuracy and efficiency in genomic analysis. Additionally, the rising demand for bioinformatics services and personalized medicine supports the rapid expansion of this segment.

By Channel Insights

What Made the Offline Segment Dominant in the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the offline segment dominated the market due to the strong presence of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and specialized testing centers that offer reliable and professionally supervised services. Patients prefer offline testing for its accuracy, expert consultation, and comprehensive analysis. Additionally, healthcare providers’ established infrastructure and trust in traditional diagnostic methods contributed to the segment’s continued dominance.

The online segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of direct-to-consumer genetic testing and increasing accessibility through e-commerce platforms. Consumers prefer online channels for convenience, privacy, and quick test availability. Additionally, growing digital health awareness, telemedicine integration, and promotional efforts by genetic testing companies are further fueling the expansion of online genetic testing services.

By End User Insights

How did Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominate the Genetic Testing Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals and clinics segment led the market due to the high volume of patient visits and the availability of advanced diagnostic infrastructure. These facilities provide accurate testing, expert genetic counseling, and integrated treatment options. Additionally, growing adoption of genetic testing for disease diagnosis, personalized treatment planning, and early detection of genetic disorders contributed to the segment’s dominant market share.

The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for specialized and high-throughput genetic testing services. These labs offer advanced equipment, skilled professionals, and cost-effective testing solutions. Rising awareness of early disease detection, expanding test portfolios, and collaborations with healthcare providers are further boosting the adoption and growth of diagnostic laboratories in the genetic testing market.

By Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the Genetic Testing Market?

North America dominated the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of key market players, and high adoption of innovative genomic technologies. The region benefits from significant investments in research and development, favorable government initiatives, and widespread awareness of personalized medicine. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, along with comprehensive reimbursement policies, further strengthened North America’s leading position in the global genetic testing market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Genetic Testing Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness, improving diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced genomic technologies. Growing populations, higher incidence of genetic disorders, and expanding government support for precision medicine are driving market growth. Additionally, affordable testing options and growing investments by international players are further accelerating the region’s genetic testing market expansion.

Some of the prominent players in the genetic testing market include:

24 genetics

Circle DNA

Tellmegen

23andme

AncestryDNA

MyDNA

Everly Well

Igenomix

VitaGen

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Mapmygenome

Helix OpCo LLC

MyHeritage Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Color Genomics, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Beyond Nutrition Health and Wellness Services DMCC



Recent Developments in the Genetic Testing Market

In June 2025, Myriad Genetics, Inc. launched early access to its FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen, marking a step forward in prenatal and genetic testing innovation.

In May 2025, Gene Solutions collaborated with NEWCL Biomedical Laboratory, Taiwan’s first LDT-certified clinical lab, to set up a cutting-edge Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) facility in Taiwan, enhancing prenatal and oncology genetic testing capabilities.

Genetic Testing Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Nova One Advisor has segmented the global genetic testing market

By Technology

Next Generation Sequencing

Array Technology

PCR-based Testing

FISH

Others



By Application

Ancestry & Ethnicity

Traits Screening

Genetic Disease Carrier Status

New Baby Screening

Health and Wellness-Predisposition/Risk/Tendency



By Product

Consumables

Equipment

Software & Services





By Channel

Online

Offline

By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



