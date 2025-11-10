Solésence, Inc. Appoints Yoana Dvorzsak as Vice President of Innovation and Product Integrity

Dvorzsak to oversee product quality and drive innovation to support growth amidst evolving consumer needs; Named a Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Innovator Honoree

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that it has appointed Yoana Dvorzsak to the newly created role of Vice President of Innovation and Product Integrity to support the Company’s continued innovation and operational excellence in its new phase of growth.

Dvorzsak will lead a newly unified group that combines Solésence’s research and development, product and component development, regulatory, and quality operations to drive greater efficiency, while maintaining the Company’s high standards in product performance and compliance, and reducing operating costs.

This month, Dvorzsak was recognized as a 2025 CEW Innovator Honoree. Selected from hundreds of highly competitive nominees, this prestigious recognition from CEW and the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists underscores Yoana’s dedication to pioneering innovation in the beauty industry as well as Solésence’s ongoing commitment to creating high-performance, science-backed solutions.

“Yoana is a proven leader and team-builder with deep expertise in the development and manufacture of these products,” said Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence. “She has played a pivotal role in our growth to-date, making her a natural fit to lead this newly unified group. Under her leadership and as part of our broader strategy, we are elevating our commitment to product excellence and development. This effort underscores our drive to exceed client expectations with our broad range of products.”

Dvorzsak is a co-founder of Solésence's consumer products line of beauty, health, and wellness products for brands and has driven growth through the successful execution of dozens of client programs from concept to launch. A leading innovator at the intersection of science, health, and beauty, Dvorzsak is a pioneer in skin tint and hybrid SPF formats who has leveraged her expertise in cutting-edge ingredient science and luxury sensibility to develop skin care and color cosmetics products on a global scale.

“Bringing our R&D, product and component development, regulatory, and quality teams together creates a seamless bridge between innovation and execution,” said Dvorzsak. “It empowers our team to develop innovative beauty solutions faster, smarter, and with the uncompromising standards our customers expect. I look forward to unlocking the full potential of our high-performance skin care, sun care, and color cosmetics products for brand partners and, ultimately, consumers worldwide.”

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2025. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

