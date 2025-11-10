XBP Global Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, global footprint and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, announced today that it will host a live conference call with the financial community on November 14, 2025 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results, accompanied by a live webcast. The press release announcing third quarter 2025 results will be issued after market close on November 14, 2025.

Hosting the call will be Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer, and Dejan Avramovic, Chief Financial Officer.

Participant Call-In Registration: Participants who wish to join the conference by telephone must register using the following dial-in registration link to receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc5fa5cf3ce2148b98b504e4852d0b395 .

Participant Live Webcast Registration: To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ups2x4e9 or XBP Global’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.xbpglobal.com/news-and-events/events/live-stream/.

Rebroadcast: Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the XBP Global Investor Relations website.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 professionals, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

