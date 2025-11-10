LifeMD to Participate in the BTIG Digital Health Forum

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services and pharmacy, today announced its participation in the virtual BTIG Digital Health Forum on November 24, 2025. Management will participate in a virtual panel discussion titled “Creating a Scalable Virtual Primary Care and Obesity Health Platform” at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.

Investors can register for the conference by contacting their BTIG representative.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

