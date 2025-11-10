CleanCore Solutions Provides Update on Recent Market Trading Activity

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), today provided an update on recent market trading activity.

While the Company does not typically comment on fluctuations in its stock price or market activity, CleanCore is not aware of any undisclosed material developments that would account for the recent volatility. The Company believes that this discount stems from broader market conditions, including recent declines in cryptocurrency markets and tightening liquidity across digital asset markets, rather than any Company-specific development.

“Market volatility can create temporary pricing dislocations between intrinsic value and market valuation,” said Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore Solutions. “Our balance sheet remains strong, our strategic roadmap is unchanged, and we are continuing to execute with discipline and transparency.”

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the Company added, “If ZONE continues to trade at these levels, we will consider implementing a share repurchase program to take advantage of potentially accretive returns to shareholders. This would provide us with the flexibility to adapt and monetize changing market conditions.”

The Company will continue to monitor market conditions and evaluate strategic opportunities that may enhance shareholder value over time.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, implementation of a share repurchase program, recent declines in cryptocurrency markets and tightening liquidity across digital asset markets impacting the Treasury, market volatility creating temporary pricing dislocations between intrinsic value and market valuation, and evaluating strategic opportunities that may enhance shareholder value over time, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge’s and/or CleanCore’s management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in “Risk Factors” included in CleanCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

