VoltaGrid Closes $5.0 Billion Comprehensive Financing Package Consisting of $2.0 Billion of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes and $3.0 Billion Asset-Based Loan Facility

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid LLC (“VoltaGrid” or the “Company”), a leading provider of modular, behind-the-meter power solutions for hyperscale data centers, industrial applications, and the energy sector, today announced that it has successfully closed a $5.0 billion comprehensive financing package, consisting of $2.0 billion of senior secured second lien notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) and a $3.0 billion asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL”). This landmark financing strengthens VoltaGrid’s balance sheet, enhances liquidity, and positions the Company to accelerate execution of its 4.3+ GW fully contracted power deployment plan through 2028.

Proceeds from the transactions will be used to fund VoltaGrid’s ongoing growth initiatives, refinance existing debt, and support the Company’s long-term capital investment in distributed power generation assets.

“VoltaGrid has had a transformational year of growth in our data center business,” said Micah Foster, Chief Financial Officer. “The closing of this financing represents another important milestone in our evolution and funds VoltaGrid to execute on the exciting projects we have under contract as well as a strong pipeline of additional opportunities. We would like to thank all of our trusted financial and legal advisors for their execution on this landmark financing transaction.”

Advisors

The Notes offering was led by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as left lead joint bookrunner. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, MUFG, National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, Citi, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and Texas Capital Securities also served as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

The $3.0 billion ABL facility was arranged with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., acting as Administrative Agent, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, BMO Capital Markets Corp., TD Securities, Wells Fargo, MUFG Bank Ltd., National Bank Capital Markets, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays Bank PLC, CIBC World Markets Corp., and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. serving as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc., Cadence Bank, and Texas Capital Bank also participated as lenders in the ABL facility.

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to VoltaGrid with respect to both the Notes and the ABL facility.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is a U.S.-based clean energy innovator providing ultra-responsive, low-emission natural gas power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and grid resiliency. Its proprietary platform combines industry-leading performance with modular, scalable deployment, making VoltaGrid the preferred partner for next-generation energy infrastructure.

