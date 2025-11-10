Rectitude Holdings Explores Strategic Collaboration with Vantage Equipment & Services Pte Ltd to Advance Green Energy Expansion

Intends to establish three-year partnership with Vantage for the rental and supply of power storage systems and construction equipment across Southeast Asia and the Middle East

Expects to generate approximately SGD $10 million in annual rental income for the next three years, supporting Rectitude’s continued expansion in the green energy sector

Builds on successful collaborations with Pansik and Agentis, further advancing the Super Sun energy storage initiative and regional market growth



SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectitude Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: RECT; the “Company” or “Rectitude”), a Singapore-based provider of safety equipment and related industrial products, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Vantage Equipment & Services Pte Ltd (“Vantage”), a provider of construction equipment rental services in Singapore, for the rental and supply of Rectitude’s power storage system and construction equipment across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The MOU is non-binding and serves as a framework for potential collaboration. The MOU officially took effect on November 5, 2025, and will end on November 4, 2028.

Building upon Rectitude’s recent collaborations with Pansik and Agentis, this agreement marks the latest milestone in the Company’s growing presence in the green energy sector. The MOU with Vantage aims to accelerate the adoption of Rectitude’s Super Sun energy storage systems and broaden their accessibility through regional rental and supply networks. If implemented as contemplated, over the next three years, the potential collaboration is expected to generate approximately SGD $10 million in annual rental income while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability across key industries, including construction, shipbuilding, and oil refining. Together, Rectitude and Vantage will combine their expertise in energy storage and heavy equipment maintenance to deliver integrated, energy-efficient solutions that meet the needs of industrial clients throughout Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"The signing of this MOU represents another major step forward in expanding our clean energy business,” said Jian Zhang, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director at Rectitude. “Leveraging the experience and foundation established through our regional partnerships, we believe this collaboration with Vantage would strengthen our market presence, accelerate adoption of our Super Sun energy storage systems, and support our long-term vision to lead Asia’s transition toward a more sustainable and energy-resilient future.”

About Rectitude

Founded in 1997 in Singapore, Rectitude is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude’s products and solutions are marketed to a wide array of distributor networks and end markets, both in Singapore and increasingly throughout the Southeast Asian region, including Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.rectitude.com.sg

About Vantage Equipment & Services Pte Ltd

Founded in 2021, Vantage Equipment & Services Pte. Ltd. is a rapidly growing provider of construction equipment rental solutions in Singapore. With a fleet of over 1,000 well-maintained machines, Vantage serves projects of all sizes with a strong focus on reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality equipment and service standards that empower success across the construction industry. (Source: https://www.vantage-es.com/about-us/)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding the potential collaboration with Vantage, the anticipated rental income, and the Company’s plans and expectations in the green energy sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

