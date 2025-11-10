Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Stephen O. LeClair to Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of Stephen O. LeClair to its Board of Directors, effective November 7, 2025.





Stephen O. LeClair

Mr. LeClair currently serves as the Executive Chair and Executive Director of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) (“Core & Main”), following his tenure as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Core & Main is a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure as a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products and related services nationwide. Mr. LeClair’s distinguished career in the infrastructure and industrial distribution sectors brings deep executive leadership and operational management expertise to Dycom’s board.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Dycom Board of Directors,” said Richard K. Sykes, Dycom’s Independent Chairman of the Board. “His strong record of strategic execution, driving demonstrable value, will be a significant asset as Dycom continues to drive growth and deliver long-term value for its shareholders.”

“Steve brings a wealth of operational and executive experience to our board,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “His history of driving financial performance and achieving operational excellence in complex industrial markets is a clear complement to our goals. We look forward to his insight and contributions as we build on our momentum.”

About Stephen O. LeClair

Mr. LeClair was appointed Chair of the Board of Core & Main in 2024 and then Executive Chair of Core & Main in 2025, following his tenure as Chief Executive Officer from August 2017 to March 2025. During his leadership at Core & Main, Mr. LeClair was instrumental in overseeing the company’s corporate strategy and significant growth, including the successful separation of Core & Main from HD Supply in 2017 and its subsequent Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2021.

Prior to Core & Main, Mr. LeClair spent over a decade in various senior executive roles at HD Supply. This included serving as Chief Operating Officer (2008-2012) and President (2012-2017) of HD Supply Waterworks, and as President of HD Supply Lumber and Building Materials. Earlier in his career, he served as a Senior Vice President of General Electric (GE) Equipment Services, following progressively responsible roles at GE Appliances and Power Generation in distribution, manufacturing, and sales.

Mr. LeClair also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a publicly traded manufacturer of HVAC equipment, since 2017. Mr. LeClair holds an MBA from the University of Louisville and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Union College.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

