Vivakor’s Trading Platform Initiates First $23 Million LPG Commodity Trade Under its $40 Million Credit Facility

Milestone Marks Diversification into the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market

Dallas, TX, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, today is pleased to announce that its commodities trading platform, Vivakor Supply & Trading (“VST”), has initiated its first major commodity transaction utilizing the Company’s previously announced $40 Million Intermediation Credit Facility.

The inaugural trade, valued at approximately $23 million, involves Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), marking VST’s expansion into petroleum commodities beyond crude oil. This milestone demonstrates the Company’s strategic intent to diversify its trading operations and leverage its established logistics and midstream capabilities to participate in broader energy markets.

VST will manage the transportation, logistics, and gathering operations for the LPG, and consistent with all VST transactions, to the extent it is feasible to do so, utilize Vivakor’s strategic midstream infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and expand scale.

Consistent with standard commodity trade transactions, VST will generally recognize a small percentage of total contract value as its revenue on the relevant transaction, reflecting its role as an intermediary within the physical commodity supply chain. The actual revenue recognized by VST will vary based on market conditions and transaction structure.

Vivakor Chairman, President and CEO James Ballengee commented: “Executing our first major LPG transaction under the new credit facility represents a significant operational milestone for Vivakor Supply & Trading. This achievement highlights our ability to broaden our market presence beyond crude oil while maintaining strict adherence to industry-standard trading and confidentiality practices. We believe this diversification strengthens Vivakor’s trading platform and positions us for continued expansion across the energy supply chain.”

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor’s integrated facilities assets provide crude oil storage, transportation, future reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Vivakor’s oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

