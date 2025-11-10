Leading Global Players Back and Fund Pluri’s Cell-Based Food and Agriculture Collaborations

Pluri entered strategic collaborations across Asia, Europe and the United States (“U.S.”) to transform food and agriculture production via its subsidiaries’ advanced cell expansion technologies

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri, Inc. (“Pluri”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions through a collaborative network of ventures, has entered into a series of significant international collaborations across its foodtech and agtech subsidiaries. These collaborations represent a major step forward in Pluri’s mission to transform food and agriculture production through its advanced 3D cell-expansion technology and scalable innovations.

Pluri’s three subsidiaries, Ever After Foods Ltd. (“Ever After Foods”), Kokomodo Ltd. (“Kokomodo”), and Coffeesai Ltd. (“Coffeesai”), have signed collaboration agreements with key global food and agtech leaders in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. We believe this expansion reflects both increasing commercial viability and rising global demand for sustainable, cell-based innovations.

Ever After Foods , developer of a proprietary cultivated-meat platform, is executing several programs across Asia and the U.S. with food companies and cultivated-meat players. These programs are advancing scale-up validation and pre-commercial trials on collaborator use cases, turning pipeline into pilot results and de-risking technical pathways. With a capital-efficient business-to-business model, Ever After Foods is positioned to scale alongside collaborators while maintaining disciplined spend. Near-term milestones include pilot results and expansion of collaborator programs in priority markets, potentially opening several go-to-market options and supporting long-term sustainability and food security.

Kokomodo , which produces real, controlled, climate-resilient cacao using cellular agriculture technology , has signed two new strategic agreements: one agreement with a European food innovation firm that specializes in the production of confectionery, and another agreement with a U.S.-based multinational company that provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services. These collaborations aim to enable Kokomodo to expand its research, development, and manufacturing capabilities while exploring co-development opportunities across Europe and North America.

which produces real, controlled, climate-resilient cacao using cellular agriculture technology has signed two new strategic agreements: one agreement with a European food innovation firm that specializes in the production of confectionery, and another agreement with a U.S.-based multinational company that provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services. These collaborations aim to enable Kokomodo to expand its research, development, and manufacturing capabilities while exploring co-development opportunities across Europe and North America. Coffeesai, which advances eco-friendly and resource-efficient coffee production through cell-based cultivation in controlled indoor environments, has entered a strategic collaboration with a major food and beverage conglomerate headquartered in East Asia. The partnership will accelerate Coffeesai’s mission to deliver eco-friendly, resource-efficient cellular coffee production through cell cultivation, minimizing the environmental toll of traditional farming while simplifying complex logistics by bringing production closer to consumers.



“These collaborations represent a major leap forward in our foodtech and agtech roadmap,” said Yaky Yanay, Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “We believe that each collaboration not only validates the market readiness and multifaceted potential of our scalable 3D cell expansion technologies but also brings the power of world-class collaborators into our ecosystem. Together, we aim to reshape the way the world produces and consumes essential food products. We believe that the fact that every agreement includes a collaborator-funded proof-of-concept (“POC”) is a clear vote of confidence in our technology and reinforces our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Pluri’s momentum comes at a critical moment, with demand for sustainable solutions for traditional agriculture on the rise amid challenges such as warming climates, dwindling natural resources, and an increasing global population. By leveraging its proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri’s technology enables rapid scaling of next-generation food and agriculture solutions with significantly reduced environmental footprints.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions. The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses Pluri’s subsidiaries’ expansion of market presence; the expansion of strategic collaborations reflecting both increasing commercial viability and rising global demand for sustainable, cell-based innovations; Ever After Foods’ ability to advance scale-up validation and pre-commercial trials on collaborator use cases, turn pipeline into pilot results and de-risk technical pathways; Ever After Foods’ position to scale while maintaining disciplined spend; Ever After Food’s ability to meet milestones such as pilot results and expansion of collaborator programs in priority markets, including opening go-to-market options and supporting long-term sustainability and food security; Kokomodo’s collaborations’ goal to enable it to expand its research, development, and manufacturing capabilities while exploring co-development opportunities across Europe and North America; the ability to accelerate Coffeesai’s mission to deliver eco-friendly, resource-efficient cellular coffee production through cell cultivation and minimize the environmental toll of traditional farming while simplifying complex logistics by bringing production closer to consumers; the belief that the collaboration validate the market readiness and multifaceted potential of our scalable 3D cell expansion technologies and brings the power of world-class partners into Pluri’s ecosystem; Pluri’s goal to reshape the way the world produces and consumes essential food products; the belief that the fact that every collaboration includes a partner-funded POC is a vote of confidence in Pluri’s technology and reinforces Pluri’s ability to deliver sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders and by leveraging its proprietary 3D cell expansion platform; and Pluri’s technology ability to enable rapid scaling of next-generation food and agriculture solutions with significantly reduced environmental footprints. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of Pluri’s management only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in consumer preferences or aesthetics industry trends; Pluri or each of its subsidiaries may encounter delays or obstacles in the launch, development, manufacturing, or commercialization of its food/agtech products; regulatory hurdles in new markets; the efficacy or safety of cell-derived products may not meet expectations; shifts in strategic priorities by Pluri or its partners/collaborators, including these global food and agtech companies; challenges in marketing or brand alignment; intellectual property risks; unforeseen scientific or operational difficulties; inability to attract or retain key personnel; and competitive pressures that could impact market adoption or pricing. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to Pluri’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

