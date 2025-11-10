Mophie Announces New Juice Pack Battery Cases for iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie ®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today unveiled its newest Juice Pack® smartphone battery cases designed for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The updated cases deliver long battery life, strong protection, and refined ergonomics — and for the first time, passthrough USB-C audio, all while incorporating up to 50% post-consumer recycled materials.1

“Mophie’s mission has always been to give users freedom from the wall outlet,” said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth for Mophie. “With the iPhone 17 Juice Pack lineup, we’re pushing that even further — delivering extended power and enhanced protection, all in a more sustainable product.”

Protection Meets Precision Design

Each Juice Pack offers high-impact protection to help shield the iPhone from everyday drops and bumps. Raised edges help guard against scratched or cracked screens, while the refined case rails ensure a smoother scrolling experience.

Despite the added power, the cases maintain a slim, compact profile that fits comfortably in your hand or pocket. An integrated lanyard loop port also lets users tether their phone securely for added convenience.

Smarter Charging and Connectivity

True to Mophie’s legacy of intelligent power management, the Juice Pack’s USB-C port includes Priority Plus pass-through charging, sending power to the iPhone first when connected to an external power source, then charging the Juice Pack case second. The port also supports audio pass-through for corded headphones — a rarity in modern charging cases that adds user flexibility.

Technical Specifications

The new Juice Pack lineup delivers extra hours of battery life through high-capacity rechargeable batteries:

Model Battery Capacity Extra Battery Life Dimensions Weight MSRP iPhone Air Contains a 2,400 mAh internal battery Up to +60% additional battery2 165.91 x 79.46 x 15.0 mm 98g $99.95

iPhone 17 Pro Contains a 3,000 mAh internal battery Up to +50% additional battery2 159.57 x 76.63 x 19.25 mm 98g $99.95

iPhone 17 Pro Max Contains a 3,600 mAh internal battery Up to +50% additional battery2 173.17 x 82.72 x 19.27 mm 98g $99.95



Whether for streaming, shooting content, or working on the go, users can stay charged without needing to plug in.

Sustainable and Built to Last

Mophie continues to lead in sustainable tech design, with each Juice Pack made from up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics.3 With its eco-friendly build, the design maintains the same durability and reliability that define Mophie products.

Availability

The Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max is available today at Mophie.com, ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, AT&T, BestBuy and other retail stores nationwide. The product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty to offer peace of mind with each purchase.4

For more information about Mophie products, visit www.Mophie.com .

1Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

2Extra percentage battery life are estimates calculated comparing the stated power capacity of the internal power bank battery with those stated by manufacturer of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The actual percentage of extra battery depends on a variety of factors that are different for every user.

3Recycled material is certified through a third-party.

4Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

