FintechVendors.com Continues Strong Growth as the Market Embraces a Complete Guide to Financial Technology Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FintechVendors.com, the free and comprehensive directory of over 4,500 financial technology providers, continues to gain momentum as a trusted resource for financial services professionals. Following its launch in April, the platform has seen sustained growth in traffic and engagement, reinforcing its value as a centralized hub for discovering and evaluating fintech solutions.

Since its debut, FintechVendors.com has welcomed tens of thousands of unique users and generated hundreds of thousands of website clicks. This ongoing surge in activity reflects the industry’s appetite for a streamlined, searchable vendor directory that simplifies the discovery process and accelerates decision-making.

“We’re excited to see the continued growth and engagement from the community,” said Peter Jeye, Founder & CEO of FintechVendors.com. “Our mission remains clear: to make it easier for financial institutions to find the right technology partners—and the response shows we’re meeting a real need.”

The platform serves both sides of the fintech marketplace:

Financial services organizations benefit from a curated, organized view of the vendor landscape, saving time and expanding their awareness of available solutions.





benefit from a curated, organized view of the vendor landscape, saving time and expanding their awareness of available solutions. Fintech vendors and providers gain visibility with prospective buyers who are actively researching and comparing options.



In addition to its robust directory, FintechVendors.com features curated news and articles that keep users informed about trends and developments in financial technology.

To explore the directory, submit a vendor listing, or inquire about advertising opportunities, visit https://www.fintechvendors.com.

About FintechVendors.com

FintechVendors.com is a free, comprehensive, and easy-to-use directory of over 4,500 financial technology and service providers. Each vendor is carefully curated and categorized to support productive searches. Built with financial services professionals in mind—including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, investment firms, lenders, fintechs, and consultants—the platform features over 250 system categories developed from a financial services perspective.

Media Contact:

Jessica Godfrey

Marketing & Promotions

press@fintechvendors.com