Esperion Announces New Data from CLEAR Outcomes Highlighting Value of NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) in Oral and Poster Presentations at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2025

– Analysis of Patients from CLEAR Outcomes Receiving No Other Background Lipid Lowering Therapies, Bempedoic Acid Alone Reduced MACE-4 by 14% Compared to Placebo –

– An Exploratory Analysis of CLEAR Outcomes Reports Patients Who Took Bempedoic Acid Were 42% Less Likely to Experience Venous Thromboembolism Events Compared to Placebo –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced the presentation of two post hoc analyses from CLEAR Outcomes focused on: 1) risk of major adverse cardiovascular event in ~8200 patients receiving no background lipid lowering therapies (LLT) and 2) risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) with bempedoic acid compared to placebo. These data were presented in oral and poster presentations, respectively, at the 2025 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 7-10, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

“Bempedoic acid is a proven drug to reduce risk for adverse cardiovascular (CV) outcomes such as heart attack and stroke in patients who cannot take recommended statin therapy. The new data demonstrates the efficacy of bempedoic acid alone on reducing CV risk and suggests bempedoic acid may have benefits beyond preventing atherosclerosis by preventing deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism,” said Luke Laffin, MD, senior author for these CLEAR Outcomes sub analyses, and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

"These new analyses from CLEAR Outcomes continue to reinforce the clinical value of NEXLETOL as a foundational therapy for cardiovascular risk reduction, particularly in patients who are unable to tolerate statins," said Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. "The consistency of benefit seen with bempedoic acid monotherapy - both in lowering LDL-C and reducing major adverse cardiovascular events - underscores its potential to address a critical unmet need in preventive cardiology. We are proud to see this data presented at AHA, one of the most influential forums in cardiovascular medicine, and remain committed to advancing therapies that improve outcomes for patients worldwide."

Key data presented at the 2025 AHA Scientific Sessions

Bempedoic acid monotherapy, LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular events: a secondary analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial presented by Carolina Pires Zingano, MD (Cleveland Clinic)



Highlights

Over half (59%) of the 13,970 participants in CLEAR Outcomes were not receiving any background LLT during the study. Compared with placebo, bempedoic acid monotherapy lowered LDL-C by -20.6% at 6 months and reduced MACE-4 (CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or coronary revascularization) by 14%. Safety that included total adverse events, serious adverse events and adverse events that led to study drug discontinuation were similar amongst patients on bempedoic acid or placebo.





Effects of Bempedoic Acid on Venous Thromboembolism: a Post-Hoc Analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes trial presented by Bernardo Frison Spiazzi, MD (Cleveland Clinic)



Highlights

Treatment with bempedoic acid in patients with statin intolerance and at high risk for, or with established cardiovascular disease, was associated with a reduction in venous thromboembolic (VTE; deep vein or lung blood clots) events. In total, 106 VTE events occurred over 40.6 months of follow up. Compared with placebo, bempedoic acid reduced the risk of any VTE by 42% [risk of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) was reduced by 44% and pulmonary embolism (PE) by 39%].





