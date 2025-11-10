Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food and beverage packaging materials market, valued at several billion dollars in 2025, is expected to experience notable expansion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is vital for ensuring food safety, extending shelf life, and facilitating the entire supply chain. It plays a crucial role in protecting products from contamination, damage, and spoilage, while also serving as a major marketing tool for branding and offering essential consumer information.

What is Meant by Food and Beverage Packaging Materials?

Food and beverage packaging materials are substances as well as containers used to enclose, preserve, protect, and transport food and drinks. They are engineered to prevent contamination, maintain freshness, and offer convenience, and include materials like metal, glass, plastic, paper, and composite materials, like beverage cartons. It is driven by raised consumption of packaged food and beverages, a need for convenience, and an increasing preference for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions. Key factors also involve the growth of online food delivery services, growing consumer knowledge of food safety and shelf life, and even the influence of government regulations and international trade.

Major Private Industry Investments in Food and Beverage Packaging Materials:

SIG's Investment in a New Indian Plant : The Swiss packaging company SIG committed a substantial investment (approx. USD 106 million, with an additional USD 50 million for phase 2) to build its first aseptic carton packaging plant in Ahmedabad , India, significantly boosting local production capacity.

: The Swiss packaging company SIG committed a substantial investment (approx. USD 106 million, with an additional USD 50 million for phase 2) to build its first , India, significantly boosting local production capacity. International Paper's Acquisition of DS Smith : International Paper acquired DS Smith for $9.9 billion in a deal that aims to consolidate operations and achieve greater market penetration in consumer metal and fiber-based sustainable packaging solutions .

: International Paper acquired DS Smith for $9.9 billion in a deal that aims to consolidate operations and achieve greater market penetration in consumer metal and . Amcor and Mondelēz Collaboration for Recycled Plastic : Amcor collaborated with Mondelēz International to wrap Cadbury sharing bars in 80% certified recycled plastic packaging, representing a major investment in using circular materials for mainstream products.

: Amcor collaborated with Mondelēz International to wrap Cadbury sharing bars in 80% certified recycled plastic packaging, representing a major investment in using circular materials for mainstream products. Hotpack Global's Saudi Arabia Project : UAE-based manufacturer Hotpack Global announced plans for a specialized food packaging project in Saudi Arabia worth approximately USD 266 million, focused on producing sustainable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging products using agricultural waste.

: UAE-based manufacturer Hotpack Global announced plans for a specialized worth approximately USD 266 million, focused on producing sustainable, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging products using agricultural waste. Mold-Tek Packaging's Expansion: Rigid plastic packaging solutions provider Mold-Tek Packaging invested about USD 11.5 million to open three new manufacturing facilities across India (Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Haryana), increasing its total annual capacity significantly.



What are the Latest Trends in the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market?

Rise of Sustainable Materials: Consumers are increasingly knowledge of the environmental influence of packaging and prefer brands that utilize sustainable options. This includes a choice for recyclable, biodegradable, and even compostable materials, and also a desire to decrease single-use plastics. Materials made from sources such as sugarcane, corn starch, or potatoes are gaining traction because they can decompose into harmless elements after disposal, reducing landfill waste. The trend also involves designing packaging for reuse and even refilling, which stretches the life cycle of the packaging and thus minimizes waste.

Consumers are increasingly knowledge of the environmental influence of packaging and prefer brands that utilize sustainable options. This includes a choice for recyclable, biodegradable, and even compostable materials, and also a desire to decrease single-use plastics. Materials made from sources such as sugarcane, corn starch, or potatoes are gaining traction because they can decompose into harmless elements after disposal, reducing landfill waste. The trend also involves designing packaging for reuse and even refilling, which stretches the life cycle of the packaging and thus minimizes waste. Increased Demand for Convenience and On-the-Go Packaging : Urbanization and busy lifestyles are driving demand for lightweight, resealable, and single-serve packaging formats.

: Urbanization and busy lifestyles are driving demand for lightweight, resealable, and formats. Technological Integration and Smart Packaging : The industry is adopting smart technologies like QR codes and freshness sensors to enhance traceability, food safety, and consumer interaction.

: The industry is adopting smart technologies like QR codes and freshness sensors to enhance traceability, food safety, and consumer interaction. Growth of E-commerce and Food Delivery-Optimized Packaging: The rise of online shopping necessitates durable, protective, and temperature-controlled packaging solutions for safe shipping.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market?

Increasing Demand for Convenience and Processed Foods

Hectic lifestyles have increased the need for ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and even beverages that can be consumed easily on the go. This now even necessitates packaging that is portable, easy to handle, and also requires minimal preparation, like single-serve packs and resealable pouches. The expansion of online food ordering and even delivery services has created a significant need for durable and secure packaging that can withstand the rigors of transport.

This involves tamper-evident seals to guarantee product safety and even integrity during delivery. Packaging plays a role in brand appeal along with market differentiation. For premium or specialty foods, the packaging is anticipated to not only protect the product but also improve its perceived value and even appeal to affluent consumers.

Limitations & Challenges

The food and beverage packaging market faces limitations and challenges, including the high expense of sustainable materials, inadequate recycling infrastructure, environmental pressures, and user resistance to new materials or complex designs. Key challenges involve finding sustainable materials that don't compromise food safety and functionality, handling waste from complex multi-layered packaging, and even ensuring effective recycling systems.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Industry?

North America leads in the market because of a strong economy, a booming e-commerce sector, high consumer need for convenience, and even significant investment in packaging technology along with innovation. The rapid expansion of online grocery shopping demand specialized packaging to protect goods during shipping and maintain freshness, which has spurred innovation in the field. A highly developed manufacturing and even retail sector, together with strong logistics networks, supports the robust need for packaging materials.

U.S. Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market Trends

Key trends in the U.S. market include the growing need for sustainable materials, the growth of e-commerce and delivery services, and even a shift towards more flexible, convenient, and on-the-go options. Innovations such as smart packaging, bio-based options, and even new design aesthetics are also shaping the market.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends in Canada's market include the need for sustainable materials such as recyclable and biodegradable alternatives, the growth of flexible packaging for convenience foods, along with the growing demand for hygiene and safety features. Packaging firms that are accustomed to large-scale production face difficulties in catering to the cost-effective demand of the rising craft beverage industry.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market?

This is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, the growth in e-commerce and even food delivery services, and an increasing emphasis on sustainability as well as technological innovation. A large together with growing urban population, mainly in China and India, has led to increased need for ready-to-eat meals, convenience foods, and smaller, single-serve packaging formats to suit busy lifestyles along with smaller living spaces.

China Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market Trends

Key trends in China's market include the rising adoption of sustainable along flexible materials, the incorporation of smart and active technologies, and even the influence of e-commerce and premiumization. There is a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly packaging, such as paper and bio-based polymers, alongside raised use of pouches, films, and even lightweight designs for efficiency and cost reduction.

Japan Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market Trends

The market in Japan is growing, driven by the need for on-the-go consumption, convenience, along premium products; meanwhile, sustainability is a major trend because of government regulations and consumer choice for eco-friendly solutions such as biodegradable and recycled materials. Further, the Japanese market places a high value on product presentation. Brands are investing in premium packaging which showcases freshness and even quality, that can sometimes conflict with lightweighting initiatives.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

Why did the Plastics Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

This is due to its durability, versatility, low cost, and even adaptable material for a vast range of applications across many industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, and electronics. The need for lighter materials in the automotive sector, for instance, has led to the replacement of metals with plastics, which helps improve fuel efficiency and even reduce emissions. In packaging, plastics offer a protective barrier against moisture and also contamination, extending shelf life for products and providing convenience for consumers.

The paper & paperboard segment is the fastest-growing in the market, due to the boom in e-commerce and even a global shift toward sustainable packaging, as users and governments choose eco-friendly options to plastic. Governments are banning single-use plastics, and consumers are seeking eco-friendly alternatives, making biodegradable and recyclable paper and even paperboard highly desirable.

Packaging Type Insights

Why did the Rigid Packaging Segment dominate the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market in 2024?

Due to its superior protection, durability, along shelf-life extension capabilities, which are vital for maintaining product quality and also safety. Its high strength, stiffness, and excellent barrier properties prevent contamination along with damage during shipping and even storage, while its rigid form provides a premium aesthetic appeal together with functionality for items such as bottled drinks and sauces. Rigid formats, like bottles and jars, are important for liquids and offer a spill-proof container. They also provide a high-quality aesthetic appeal that improves brand image and marketability.

The flexible packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market. Flexible packaging, made of materials such as plastic films, paper, and foil, is an excellent barrier against moisture and also contaminants, which significantly decreases food waste by keeping products fresh for longer. It needs less material and energy to manufacture than rigid packaging, and its lightweight nature decreases transportation costs, and even making it a more affordable option for both producers and consumers. Advances in printing, sealing, along material science have expanded the usage of flexible packaging, enabling for more sophisticated and functional designs that can be utilized for a broad variety of products, from ready-to-eat meals to beverages.

Application Insights

Why did the Food Packaging Segment Dominate the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market in 2024?

It is essential for food safety, preservation, along transportation, with plastic being the leading material because of its cost-effectiveness, versatility, along barrier properties. Packaging is vital for protecting food from chemical, physical, and biological hazards and for preserving its quality, safety, and nutritional value throughout its life cycle. The expansion of online shopping increases the demand for packaging that ensures product safety along with integrity during transit, making it important for shipping and delivery.

The beverage packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market, due to surging global need for soft drinks, bottled water, and functional drinks, driven by convenience, along with on-the-go consumption lifestyles. Urbanization together with busy lifestyles, has created a higher need for convenience and on-the-go products. This drives the demand for packaging that is easy to open, portable, and resealable, such as single-serve packs and pouches. The growth of e-commerce for food and beverages raises the requirement for packaging that is durable enough to withstand shipping while ensuring product integrity.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Industry

In May 2025, Ball Corporation, the leading worldwide provider of sustainable aluminum packaging for personal, beverages, and home care products, collaborated with Açaí Motion, a Brazilian brand of natural energy drinks, to start its new can certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI). With this certification, the partnership between the brands drives innovation as well as sustainability in the beverage sector, guaranteeing high quality, traceability, and also a strong commitment to a circular economy.



Top Companies in the Food and Beverage Packaging Materials Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor Plc : It develops and produces a wide range of flexible and rigid packaging , specialty cartons, and closures for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products.

: It develops and produces a wide range of flexible and rigid packaging specialty cartons, and closures for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. Ball Corporation: The company primarily supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions , including a wide variety of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, bottles, and cups for beverages and food.

The company primarily supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions including a wide variety of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, bottles, and cups for beverages and food. Crown Holdings, Inc. : It is a leading global supplier of consumer metal packaging , including steel and aluminum cans for both food and beverages, as well as closures and transit packaging.

: It is a leading global supplier of consumer including steel and aluminum cans for both food and beverages, as well as closures and transit packaging. SIG : SIG provides systems and solutions for aseptic carton packaging , as well as bag-in-box and spouted pouch formats, which allow food and beverage products to be shelf-stable without refrigeration.

: SIG provides systems and solutions for aseptic carton packaging as well as bag-in-box and spouted pouch formats, which allow food and beverage products to be shelf-stable without refrigeration. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (O-I) : O-I specializes in the manufacturing of innovative, sustainable glass containers for various food and beverage brands globally, emphasizing the material's recyclability and premium feel.

: O-I specializes in the manufacturing of innovative, sustainable glass containers for various food and beverage brands globally, emphasizing the material's recyclability and premium feel. Silgan Holdings Inc. : It is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products, offering a comprehensive range of metal and plastic closures , as well as metal and plastic containers.

: It is a leading supplier of rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products, offering a comprehensive range of metal and plastic closures as well as metal and plastic containers. Berry Global Group, Inc. : It provides a broad range of innovative plastic packaging solutions , including rigid open-top and closed-top containers and flexible films for food and beverage applications.

: It provides a broad range of innovative , including rigid open-top and closed-top containers and flexible films for food and beverage applications. INEOS Styrolution : This company is a global supplier of styrenics, offering essential polystyrene and other plastic materials used by packaging manufacturers to create rigid and foam food and beverage containers.

: This company is a global supplier of styrenics, offering essential polystyrene and other plastic materials used by packaging manufacturers to create rigid and foam food and beverage containers. Ardagh Group : Ardagh is a global producer of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging solutions for brand owners in the beverage, food, and consumer product markets.

: Ardagh is a global producer of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging solutions for brand owners in the beverage, food, and consumer product markets. Tetra Pak: It specializes in comprehensive solutions for food processing and carton packaging, focusing on integrated systems for the safe, sustainable, and ambient distribution of liquid food products like milk and juices.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Plastics

Metals

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Others



By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Semi-Rigid Packaging



By Application

Food Packaging Bakery and Confectionary Fruits and Vegetables Dairy Products Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Others

Beverage Packaging Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages Dairy Beverages



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



