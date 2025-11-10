Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at The Liver Meeting® 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from eight presentations, including one oral presentation, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2025, being held November 7 – 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The oral and poster presentations highlighted the best-in-class potential of pevifoscorvir sodium, a potent CAM-E under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Pevifoscorvir Sodium Post Treatment Data

Newly presented data highlight outcomes for treatment-naïve or currently not treated HBeAg+ and HBeAg- subjects who completed 96 weeks of 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy, followed by 8 weeks of nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) monotherapy. Among HBeAg+ subjects, 8 of 10 subjects transitioned to NA monotherapy; of these, 6 (75%) maintained HBV DNA levels below the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ; 10 IU/mL, target detected [TD] or target not detected [TND]) throughout the NA only 8-week follow-up period. In the HBeAg- subjects, 8 of 9 subjects switched to NA monotherapy, and all 8 (100%) subjects maintained HBV DNA < LLOQ (10 IU/mL, TD or TND) throughout the NA only 8-week follow-up period. Reductions in HBV antigen and HBV RNA were also maintained during the NA-only 8-week follow-up period. Notably, these viral biomarkers, such as HBV antigens and HBV RNA, are typically unaffected by NA therapy, suggesting that pevifoscorvir sodium may reduce the cccDNA pool through engagement of its secondary mechanism of action.

Additionally, preclinical in vitro data demonstrated that ALG-001075, the active parent moiety of pevifoscorvir sodium, can prevent cccDNA formation and HBV DNA integration. This finding is further supported by cell-based studies presented at the meeting, which showed prevention of cccDNA establishment and HBV DNA integration following treatment with ALG-001075 (Poster #1251).

96 Week Pevifoscorvir Sodium Monotherapy Data

Additionally, the complete 96-week data from the Phase 1 monotherapy (NCT04536337) cohorts were presented showing the continued potential of pevifoscorvir sodium to become first-line therapy for chronic suppression.

In all 10 HBeAg+ subjects with very high mean baseline HBV DNA level of 8.0 log 10 IU/mL, a rapid, profound, and durable HBV DNA reduction was noted following daily oral dose of 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy. At Week 48, 6 of 10 subjects (60%) achieved HBV DNA < LLOQ (10 IU/mL, TD or TND). With treatment extension, this rate increased to 10 of 10 subjects (100%) at Week 96. Additionally, HBV DNA level declined below the undetectable level (< LLOQ (TND, ≤4.29 IU/mL)) in 5 of 10 (50%) subjects at Week 96.

In HBeAg- subjects receiving daily dose of 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy, all 11 (100%) had rapid decline in HBV DNA levels < LLOQ (TD or TND) by Week 24 with HBV DNA suppression maintained for up to 96 weeks of treatment; further decline in 8 of 9 (89%) subjects below the undetectable level of HBV DNA to < LLOQ (10 IU/mL, TND) was noted at Week 96.

Importantly, no viral breakthrough was observed in any subjects receiving pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy for up to 96 weeks. Furthermore, concurrent multi-log 10 reductions in HBV antigens (HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBcrAg) in HBeAg+ subjects and HBcrAg decline in HBeAg- subjects were observed, suggesting the potential inhibition of cccDNA establishment by CAM-E secondary mechanism of action of pevifoscorvir sodium. A favorable tolerability profile was observed in both HBeAg+ and HBeAg- subjects receiving 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium for up to 96 weeks.

“We are pleased to present these data at this year’s The Liver Meeting, including our first oral presentation on pevifoscorvir sodium,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and CEO of Aligos Therapeutics. “Our results continue to demonstrate the first-in-class and best-in-class potential of pevifoscorvir sodium, with post-treatment Phase 1 data suggesting a significant impact on the cccDNA reservoir in chronic HBV infection. The sustained responses observed after transitioning to standard-of-care therapy reinforce our belief that pevifoscorvir sodium affects the entire HBV lifecycle. We look forward to sharing further data as we advance the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study. Additionally, we are encouraged by the progress of our HBV ASO program, which has shown promising preclinical results for oligonucleotide treatment of HBV infection.”

Preclinical Data

The preclinical posters showcased Aligos’ and its collaborators’ continued innovation and commitment to advancing next-generation therapies in the liver and viral spaces with presentations spanning novel approaches and mechanistic insights.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E under investigation for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Presentation #: 0198

Type: Oral Presentation

Title: Oral Once -Daily 300 mg ALG-000184, a Novel Capsid Assembly Modulator Demonstrates potent suppression of HBV DNA in Treatment-Naive or Currently-not -treated Subjects with Chronic HBV

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 9, 2025 at 5:00pm – 6:30pm ET

Session: Next-generation HBV Therapeutics: Emerging Therapies and Search for Functional Cure

Poster #: 1208

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Sustained Reduction of HBV Antigen Levels During the 8-Week Follow-up Period in Treatment Naïve (TN) or Currently-Not-Treated (CNT) HBeAg-Positive Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection After 96-Week 300 mg ALG-000184

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Poster #: 1251

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Prevents cccDNA Formation and HBV DNA Integration In Vitro

Presenter: Jordi Verheyen

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Poster #: 1338

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075 Binds and Directly Targets HBeAg

Presenter: Jordi Verheyen

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Preclinical

Poster #: 1248

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Differentiation of HBV capsid assembly modulators based on stabilization of core protein oligomerization and residence time

Presenter: Cheng Liu, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Poster #: 1330

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: CAM-E and CAM-A Compounds Differentially Affect Phosphorylated and Non-Phosphorylated Hepatitis B Core Protein In Vitro

Presenter: Rene Geissler, PhD, Abbott Diagnostics Division

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Poster #: 1155

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Lead Optimization and Selection of a Potential Best-in-Class HBV ASO

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: Hepatitis B (“1118-1367”)

Poster #: 1103

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Two Pre-clinical Short Interfering RNA Molecules Targeting Human HSD17beta13 for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

Presenter: Jieun Song, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2025 at 8:00am – 5:00pm ET

Session: MASLD/MASH - Experimental: Basic ("1001-1117")

The presentations can be found on the Posters & Presentations section of the Aligos website (www.aligos.com) after the live event.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

